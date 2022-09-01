Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Lawyer's mission: Translate Tennessee's abortion ban
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion. For all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. Then the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Akers pulled up Tennessee’s criminal abortion statute. She was shocked.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees. . Such investments may not, under state law, be based upon any so-called environmental,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois comptroller has COVID
Illinois comptroller tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms. Illinois Comptroller Susan Mensoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning. She is vaccinated and boosted. She reports having mild symptoms.
Metro News
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WTVQ
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found
Emergency responders say a helicopter that was reported missing in Kentucky on Sunday has been found, and the man who was piloting it has died. Multiple agencies had been searching for a small executive helicopter and its pilot, David Stone. The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office announced Monday afternoon that...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois comptroller tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms
CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Comptroller Susan Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning. According to a release from her office, she is vaccinated and boosted. She reportedly feels thankful to be experiencing mild symptoms. She has had to cancel her upcoming events due to her diagnosis, including a financial...
WTVQ
3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
wpsdlocal6.com
Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri. The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30...
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois
You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans KY 303 closure starting Wednesday
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of KY 303 at the 1.5 mile marker in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Sept. 7. KY 303 will be closed at about the 1.5 mile marker to allow a culvert to be replaced. The existing culvert will...
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
