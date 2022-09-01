ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 3

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Lawyer's mission: Translate Tennessee's abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion. For all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. Then the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Akers pulled up Tennessee’s criminal abortion statute. She was shocked.
TENNESSEE STATE
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees. . Such investments may not, under state law, be based upon any so-called environmental,...
INDIANA STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois comptroller has COVID

Illinois comptroller tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms. Illinois Comptroller Susan Mensoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning. She is vaccinated and boosted. She reports having mild symptoms.
ILLINOIS STATE
Metro News

Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found

Emergency responders say a helicopter that was reported missing in Kentucky on Sunday has been found, and the man who was piloting it has died. Multiple agencies had been searching for a small executive helicopter and its pilot, David Stone. The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office announced Monday afternoon that...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Voters#Voter Registration#Democrats#Politics State#Election State#Republicans
WTVQ

3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville

Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri. The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Q985

This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois

You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
ILLINOIS STATE
clayconews.com

Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC plans KY 303 closure starting Wednesday

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of KY 303 at the 1.5 mile marker in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Sept. 7. KY 303 will be closed at about the 1.5 mile marker to allow a culvert to be replaced. The existing culvert will...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
14news.com

KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy