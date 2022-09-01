Read full article on original website
Related
Hall-of-Famer Margaret Court: 'I don't think (Serena Williams) has ever admired me'
Serena Williams came up short Friday night in her pursuit of what would have been a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Now, with Williams' professional tennis playing career presumably over, one of the all-time greats in women's tennis -- who happens to hold that record of two dozen crowns -- is speaking out with some surprising criticism of the modern "G.O.A.T."
Yardbarker
Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy'
Coco Gauff has given a fascinating insight into the character of Nick Kyrgios, insisting: ‘He’s not the bad guy.’. Kyrgios is arguably the most divisive player in the history of tennis. His talent has never been questioned but he is the most fined tennis player of all time too for his on-court antics, which many believe overshadow his ability.
Serena Williams comes under fire from tennis legend Margaret Court, who said Williams has never admired her
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
Coco Gauff becomes youngest American woman to reach U.S. Open quarterfinal since 2009
In a week at Arthur Ashe, which included the final match of Serena William's career, the same stadium heard the echo of Gauff's name during her historic victory. "It feels insane. I mean, Ashe Stadium chanting my name?" Gauff said after the match. "I was trying not to smile on the bench on the changeover. I was trying to stay in the moment."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vitality remain undefeated at ESL Pro League Season 16
Team Vitality rallied from a map down to defeat Natus Vincere on Saturday and remain unbeaten in Group A at
Comments / 0