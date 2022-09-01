ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall-of-Famer Margaret Court: 'I don't think (Serena Williams) has ever admired me'

Serena Williams came up short Friday night in her pursuit of what would have been a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Now, with Williams' professional tennis playing career presumably over, one of the all-time greats in women's tennis -- who happens to hold that record of two dozen crowns -- is speaking out with some surprising criticism of the modern "G.O.A.T."
Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy'

Coco Gauff has given a fascinating insight into the character of Nick Kyrgios, insisting: ‘He’s not the bad guy.’. Kyrgios is arguably the most divisive player in the history of tennis. His talent has never been questioned but he is the most fined tennis player of all time too for his on-court antics, which many believe overshadow his ability.
