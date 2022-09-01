In a week at Arthur Ashe, which included the final match of Serena William's career, the same stadium heard the echo of Gauff's name during her historic victory. "It feels insane. I mean, Ashe Stadium chanting my name?" Gauff said after the match. "I was trying not to smile on the bench on the changeover. I was trying to stay in the moment."

TENNIS ・ 22 HOURS AGO