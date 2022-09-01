ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Terry Buckingham
4d ago

the biggest racist in Chicago Illinois is Lori Lightfoot she needs to take a look in the mirror oh hell no that would break the mirror or scare her to death

AP_001035.60891068fc5446e0af94e78e1460e8a9.2103
4d ago

Abbot is not racist! He’s trying to help us Texans! Biden letting in all illegals. Texas can’t take care all of those who are crossing day and night. There’s no end to the tunnel of illegals.

KSAT 12

Authorities report nine drowning victims after deadly Rio Grande crossing

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The bodies of nine migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande on Thursday were recovered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican authorities, according to a statement shared with The Texas Tribune.
EAGLE PASS, TX
KSAT 12

‘Baby box’ gives parents another option to surrender baby

SAN ANTONIO – Under Texas’ Safe Haven Law, a baby 60 days or younger can be taken to a hospital without facing prosecution. The law requires the parent to give their child to an employee at any designated safe place and tell the person they want to leave the child at a Safe Haven.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites from Florida space station

BREVARD COUNTY. Fla – SpaceX is set to launch multiple Starlink satellites up to space in an effort to expand internet service across the globe. The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket is set for 9:09 p.m. Sunday at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to KSAT’s sister station ClickOrlando.
FLORIDA STATE

