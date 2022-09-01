Revolution Draw with Chicago Fire FC, 0-0 01:04

FOXBORO – The New England Revolution (8-9-11; 35 pts.) played to a 0-0 draw with Chicago Fire FC (8-13-7; 31 pts.) on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrović made two saves on the night, including his league-leading third penalty kick save of the season, while homegrown midfielder Noel Buck logged 80 minutes in his first MLS start.

After a video review awarded a penalty kick to Chicago for a handball in the 19th minute, Fire FC midfielder Chris Mueller stepped to the spot to take the attempt. Petrović guessed correctly to make the stop, improving his record to three saves on nine penalties faced in just 15 MLS appearances. The 22-year-old goalkeeper now has six clean sheets this season.

Soon after Petrović denied the penalty, the Revolution seemingly took the lead as Tommy McNamara buried a low shot from the back post in the 25th minute. However, the ball went out of play during the buildup and the night's second video review disallowed the goal.

New England managed five shots on goal on the night but was held scoreless for the sixth time this season. Designated Player Gustavo Bou returned for his first start, and second appearance, since July 16. Bou registered a team-high three shots, with one on target. Wednesday also marked the 150th MLS regular season appearance for Matt Polster.

The Revolution concludes the three-game homestand on Sunday, September 4, hosting New York City FC for an 8:00 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium. The contest airs locally on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio. Following Sunday's match, the Revolution will hold postgame fireworks display for fans.

MATCH NOTES