Academic report: Jackson Co. Public Schools meet, exceed academic growth for 2021-22 year
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a time when schools across the nation are still battling achievement gaps with students due to virtual learning during the pandemic, one mountain school district is celebrating achievement from the majority of its schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Jackson County Public Schools...
'Big part of the culture here': 76th NC Apple Festival welcomes thousands downtown
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers of the annual North Carolina Apple Festival said Saturday, Sept. 3 that so far, thousands have taken to the streets of downtown Hendersonville for the event. The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off Friday, Sept. 2. More than 250,000 people are expected...
Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
Canton's 114th annual Labor Day parade marches on despite the rain
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A slick pavement and grey clouds didn’t dampen the excitement in the town of Canton on Monday morning. For the first time since 2019, the town held its Labor Day parade along Park and Main streets. The yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after the area was devastated by flooding.
Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
"Nobody does anything alone" Volunteer reflects on decades of serving the community
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The dictionary defines a volunteer as someone who freely offers to do something. For more than 60 years, one Hendersonville woman has done just that. Behind a collage of old articles and pictures is a woman who has spent decades selflessly serving one organization. BJ...
Hendersonville businesses donate parking lots for weekend to benefit local organizations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local businesses in downtown Hendersonville are giving up their parking lots this weekend during the N.C. Apple Festival to help local organizations. Various organizations and teams take over the lots and charge fees for festival attendees to park. News 13 spoke with East Henderson High's...
This Labor Day comes amid nationwide wave of unionizing, workers rising up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This Labor Day comes amid a local and national wave of unionizing and labor activity. According to the National Labor Relations Board, between October 1 and March 31, union representation petitions filed at the NLRB increased 57%— up to 1,174 from 748 during the first half of fiscal year 2021.
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
Asheville Regional Airport opens new lactation suite for traveling mothers to nurse, pump
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has announced the opening of a mother's lactation suite in the airport, providing a quiet space for mothers to breastfeed or pump when they travel in and out of the airport. Airport officials say it has been the most-requested amenity among customers...
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
Shooting ruled self-inflicted, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office has ruled a shooting death as self-inflicted. The sheriff's office said they were called to a home in Piedmont on Sunday evening. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound. Early...
Looking for volunteer opportunities? Eliada could use your help with this year's corn maze
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're looking for some opportunities to volunteer this fall season, one nonprofit organization in Asheville might be just for you!. Eliada, which offers residential treatment, foster care and much more, is looking for volunteers to help out with their Annual Corn Maze and Fall Festival.
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
Soggy holiday weekend: Several western Carolina counties under Flood Watch through Monday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It may be a soggy Labor Day weekend for many celebrating in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina as chances for heavy rainfall continue throughout Monday evening. A Flood Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Monday for the following counties: Macon, Jackson, Graham,...
Labor Day weekend: Regardless of vehicle or vessel, don't drink and drive, officers warn
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
2 North Carolina river sites fail final fecal bacteria test of the summer
Two North Carolina sites on the Upper Neuse River had levels of fecal bacteria so high that they failed the final Swim Guide test of the summer.
Apple festivities continue with Elks Lodge Apple Breakfast, which funds Christmas project
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Apple Festival festivities continued Sunday morning, Sept. 4 in Hendersonville with the annual Elk's Lodge Apple Breakfast. The breakfast typically happens every year during the Apple Festival, serving anywhere from 800 to 1,000 folks. Sunday's spread included the traditional breakfast fare, like pancakes and...
3 teens missing in NC mountains
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three runaway teens.
