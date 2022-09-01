ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

my40.tv

Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
my40.tv

Canton's 114th annual Labor Day parade marches on despite the rain

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A slick pavement and grey clouds didn’t dampen the excitement in the town of Canton on Monday morning. For the first time since 2019, the town held its Labor Day parade along Park and Main streets. The yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after the area was devastated by flooding.
WYFF4.com

Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
my40.tv

This Labor Day comes amid nationwide wave of unionizing, workers rising up

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This Labor Day comes amid a local and national wave of unionizing and labor activity. According to the National Labor Relations Board, between October 1 and March 31, union representation petitions filed at the NLRB increased 57%— up to 1,174 from 748 during the first half of fiscal year 2021.
my40.tv

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
WYFF4.com

Shooting ruled self-inflicted, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office has ruled a shooting death as self-inflicted. The sheriff's office said they were called to a home in Piedmont on Sunday evening. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound. Early...
my40.tv

Labor Day weekend: Regardless of vehicle or vessel, don't drink and drive, officers warn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
