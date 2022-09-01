The Beatles’ ‘When I’m Sixty-Four’: What John Lennon Said He’d Be Doing at That Age

The Beatles ‘ “ When I’m Sixty-Four ” appeared on a classic album. Subsequently, John Lennon was asked what he planned to do at age 64. In addition, John explained why he would never have written a song like “When I’m Sixty-Four.”

The Beatles’ John Lennon lived his life 1 week at a time

The book Lennon Remembers contains an article from 1970. In it, John was asked what he expected to do in the next three months. “I’d like to just vanish a bit,” he said. It wore me out, New York. I love it.

“I’m just sort of fascinated by it, like a f****** monster,” he added. “Doing the films was a nice way of meeting a lot of people. I think we’ve both said and done enough for a few months, especially with this article.”

Subsequently, John was asked about his plans for the next few years. “Oh, no, I couldn’t think of the next few years; it’s abysmal thinking of how many years there are to go, millions of them,” he said. “I just play it by the week. I don’t think much ahead of a week.”

John Lennon revealed why he never would have written The Beatles’ ‘When I’m Sixty-Four’

In reference to The Beatles’ “When I’m Sixty-Four,” John was asked if he had an idea of what his life would be like when he was 64. “No, no,” he replied. “I hope we’re a nice old couple living off the coast of Ireland or something like that, looking at our scrapbook of madness.”

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono includes a 1980 interview. In it, John was asked about “When I’m Sixty-Four.” “Paul’s completely,” he said. “I would never even dream of writing a song like that. There’s some things I never think about, and that’s one of them.” Sadly, John was murdered at age 40.

How ‘When I’m ‘Sixty-Four’ and its parent album performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“When I’m Sixty-Four” was never a single, so it didn’t hit the Billboard Hot 100 . The Beatles included the tune on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band . The album topped the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks, lasting on the chart for 233 weeks in total.

“When I’m Sixty-Four” was not a single in the United Kingdom either. According to The Official Charts Company , it did not chart there. Meanwhile, Sgt. Pepper became a massive hit in the U.K. The album reached No. 1 in the U.K. for 28 weeks, remaining on the chart for 277 weeks altogether.

“When I’m Sixty-Four” is a famous Beatles song — even if it’s not the sort of song John would have written.

