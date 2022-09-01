Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
foodgressing.com
Singapore Food Festival 2022 in New York, California, Houston USA
Gourmands can now experience the vibrancy of Singaporean cuisine during the Singapore Food Festival 2022 (SFF) without stepping foot on a plane. There truly is something for everyone during the US Edition of the Singapore Food Festival 2022 collaborations. Launching in New York, California, Houston, and beyond from September 12...
947jackfm.com
Exclusive-Dozens of migrant children reported missing in Houston, raising alarms
(Reuters) – Federal and local officials are scrambling to locate close to a dozen unaccompanied migrant children, after Houston police raised concerns about a trend of migrant children reported missing in the Texas city, according to U.S. government officials and related emails reviewed by Reuters. The cases underscore the...
territorysupply.com
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Houston
Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
Have y'all met Michael Creedon?
Hi Friends, a little about myself and what I can bring to the 24th District. I have been a resident of League City for over 20 years in the same neighborhood. My wife and I were high school prom dates and we have 3 incredibly active teenage boys.
fox26houston.com
Galveston Beach Patrol goes above and beyond, even during times of crisis
The Galveston Beach Patrol handles about 7 million people a year on their busy shores, and because of that, they take on a lot of roles. However, during disasters like Hurricane Harvey, they add one more unexpected title to that list. FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires has the story.
Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children
HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
KHOU
FBI data shows where Houston ranks on violent crime
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is taking a closer look at the crime data and finding out that what Second Baptist Pastor Ed Young said during his sermon last weekend might not be true. "Houston in all probability right now is the most dangerous city in America to live in," Young claimed.
fox26houston.com
COVID-19 bivalent shots targeting other variants making their way to Houston
HOUSTON - Health officials recently gave emergency authorization for the COVID-19 ‘combo shots’ to help combat variants of the coronavirus and eligible Houston residents can soon get theirs. PREVIOUS: FDA approves tweaked ‘combo shot’ COVID booster to target variants. During an interview with CVS Pharmacy District...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked among top 15 cities most financially stressed: survey
HOUSTON - It's indisputable that of the biggest things people get overwhelmed about is money, and Houston is among the top 15 cities where people have the most financially stressed. According to a recent study by SmartAsset, Houston was ranked 13th for cities with the most financial stress. The survey...
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
Customers turned away from shuttered Midtown restaurant, popular chef in court
Chef Don Bowie suffered a legal loss that will keep him from equipment at his shuttered restaurants. Meanwhile, out-of-towners are now realizing Taste is no more.
The Wrong Kind of Airdrop: Houston, Texas Airplane Passenger Did What?
At some point in our lives, we all hop aboard an airplane to fly somewhere. Whether it be somewhere in the United States, or perhaps overseas, adventuring somewhere is rather exciting isn't it? But then there's the realization that preparing for the trip will be daunting. You have to pack...
spacecityweather.com
The much advertised soggy Labor Day Weekend is upon us
Well, here we are. As we’ve been discussing all week, a wet Labor Day Weekend is in the cards for the Houston area, as we continue to chip away at our drought and rainfall deficit all across Texas. Yesterday’s Drought Monitor report had mostly good news for Texas, with the most severe drought coverage losing about half its area, as well as improvements across the state too.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: September 5 to 11, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
