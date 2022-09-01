Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Channel 3000
Esther Mary Schmid
BROOKLYN – Esther Mary Schmid, age 97, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Sept. 1, 1925, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Carl and Alma (Zingg) Raemisch. Esther grew up on the Raemisch family farm on the west side...
Channel 3000
Torie L. Clason
ALBANY / BLACK EARTH / STOUGHTON – On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, God welcomed Torie Lynn (Kahl) Clason home, and we look forward to the day when we will be reunited with her. Torie was born on June 14, 1976, to Tom and Debby (Slater) Kahl. Torie was very active in her younger years in 4-H and Horse Showing. On April 4, 1998, she was united in marriage to Robert Clason Jr. Her greatest joy and accomplishments are her 4 children. After Mackenzie was born, she became a stay-at-home Mom. She loved to cook and bake, shuttle her children to their events, but most of all she loved taking them to Church. That is where she found her greatest joy at New Heights Lutheran Church.
Channel 3000
Letesha Nelson is growing community at Goodman
Letesha Nelson was sitting in the kitchen of her home in Mississippi — just over the state line from Memphis, where she worked — when a phone call from Madison changed her life. It was December 2020. The caller was Souphaphone Maddox, president of the board of directors...
Channel 3000
Stanley Merrill Good
MADISON – Stanley Merrill Good, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living in Sun Prairie. He was born on Jan 12, 1924, to Glenn and Luella (Johnson) Good in Cottage Grove, Wis. Stanley graduated from Madison East High School in 1942. At...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
John Mallory Fadness
MONONA – John M. “Jack” Fadness, age 82, of Monona, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at VA Hospital. He was born on March 10, 1940, in Chicago, the son of Neyman and Inez (Hansen) Fadness. Jack graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1958 and...
Channel 3000
No. 6 Wisconsin closes out weekend with sweep of High Point
MADISON, Wis. — The 6th ranked Badgers finished out the weekend with a sweep of High Point Sunday afternoon. Leading the way once again was sophomore Sarah Franklin with 14 kills, with Devyn Robinson right behind with 11. Badgers travel to Kentucky for a Top-25 showdown with the 16th...
Channel 3000
Jean and Ed Doench
A Celebration of Life for Jean M. and Ed W. Doench both of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Jean and Ed Doench Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Robert Cecil “Bob” Shepherd
Madison- Robert Cecil “Bob” Shepherd passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022, at the age of 92. He was the loving husband of 70 years to the late Betty Shepherd. Besides spending time with his family, Bob loved golfing, enjoyed many winters in Florida, and took a few memorable trips to Europe. He served for many years as an elected supervisor for the Town of Westport. Bob was a true entrepreneur but he is best known for the purchase & re-vitalization (along with his brother-in-law) of the Ace Hardware Store on Williamson Street, starting back in the 1970’s, and through the 1990’s when he passed on the management to his well-tutored sons, Steve & Tom. Bob was most grateful for his customers, many of whom became friends throughout the years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Donna Jean Georgeson
OREGON – Donna Jean Georgeson, age 92, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. She was born on Aug. 2, 1930, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of George and Lillian (Christopherson) Brown. Donna attended from Central High School. She married Harold “Sparky” Georgeson on...
Channel 3000
Badgers shutout Illinois State 38-0 in season opener
MADISON, Wis. — The 18th ranked Badgers had zero problem taking care of Illinois State Saturday night with an impressive 38-0 shutout victory at Camp Randall Stadium. Braelon Allen ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while Graham Mertz threw completed 14 of 16 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown.
Channel 3000
Lyle Benjamin Wilkinson
Lyle Benjamin Wilkinson, 40, of Muscoda died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 27, 1982, in Richland Center the son of Kevin and Krystal (Jones) Wilkinson. Lyle was named after his grandfather. He attended Riverdale High School. In his early childhood Lyle developed a love of engines and going fast. He loved racing anything that had an engine and helping others work on their vehicles. Lyle had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone he could. Lyle found the love of his life Jamie Dobbs, and they became a family with Jamie’s children, and they joined in marriage on December 18, 2021. He loved to spend time in the garage with Tristan, Cody, and his friends, working on anything with an engine. Lyle was a Ford guy who enjoyed his Fox Body Mustangs.
Channel 3000
Tony Allen Roelke
Tony Allen Roelke, age 68, passed away at Sauk Prairie Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. He was born in Lodi to the late Marvin and Catherine (Loper) Roelke. He attended and graduated from Lodi High School graduating in 1972. Tony enlisted in the United States Air Force and earned the rank of Sergeant. Tony was united in marriage to Barbara Szopinski on Dec. 8, 1989; together they made their home in Merrimac. For almost 30 years, Tony worked as Quality Control Inspector at Milwaukee Valve in Prairie du Sac. He enjoyed fishing, boating working in his garden at home and was very particular about raising his hot peppers. Tony also loved cheering on the Packers and Brewers, sitting around the campfire, and camping trips with family are great memories.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Waunakee knocks off Sun Prairie East in #1 vs. #2 showdown
Final score: #1 Waunakee 28, #2 Sun Prairie East 13. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Madison Magazine’s September Hot List
Sara and Juan Salgado are Madison parents with a passion for making wooden toys and climbing structures for kids. Their three young children inspired the business they started in 2020, The Birch Bunny. To keep things affordable, larger items are local pick-up only. They also create smaller, shippable toys, and you’ll find them at some local events, like the Madison Night Market. Thebirchbunny.com.
Channel 3000
Benjamin “Ben” Nicholas Drifke
Benjamin “Ben” Nicholas Drifke, age 23, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Ben was born on January 30, 1999, to David Ahles and Samantha Drifke in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Ben graduated from Stoughton High School. He enjoyed everything outdoors especially archery and fishing. Ben...
Channel 3000
Sandra “Sandy” A. Winch
Sandra “Sandy” A. Eveland-Winch, age 71, passed away peacefully at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. She was born in Madison on Jan. 25, 1951, to the late John “Jack” R. and Caryl (Booth) Eveland Sr. Sandy attended and graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School; class of 1969. Following high school, she worked at Woolworth’s on the Square in Madison, later Graber Window Fashions in Middleton and eventually Sears on the West side of Madison. She enjoyed crafts and collecting Miniatures. While in the last several years Sandy suffered from Dementia; she looked forward to and enjoyed visits from family, nieces, nephews and friends.
Channel 3000
‘Mean Girls’ debuts in Madison, in all its pink and plastic glory
Turns out being forced to adopt the Aaron Burr “wait for it” strategy wasn’t a bad thing for the national touring production of “Mean Girls,” playing in The Overture Center for the Arts through Sunday. Originally slated to hit Madison in 2020, the production got bumped again in January when a few cast members came down with COVID-19. Seven months later, it’s finally here, in all its pink and plastic glory.
Channel 3000
Welcome autumn with these 32 events in September
The hit Broadway musical from writer Tina Fey is on stage at The Overture Center For the Arts for six days as a part of a national tour. Sept. 1-4, matinee and evening showings, Overture Center for the Arts, overture.org/tickets-events/2021-22-season/mean-girls/. El Mercadito de Centro. After two years off due to...
Channel 3000
Allen F. Luchsinger
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Allen F. Luchsinger, age 79, died unexpectedly on August 27, 2022, in New Glarus, WI. He was born on January 21, 1943, the son of Fred W. and Hazel E. (Bear) Luchsinger. Allen grew up in the Monticello area and attended Monticello High school. On December 11, 1965, he married Nancy Holcomb at the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. The couple later divorced. Allen had farmed and operated Luchsinger Construction, and later he worked at the Silver-Lewis Cheese Factory. He was a diehard Chevy truck and John Deere tractor fan. He enjoyed visits from his daughter and grandson, whom he was very proud of.
Comments / 0