Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Voice of America
G7 Finance Ministers Press Forward With Plan for Price Cap on Russian Oil
The finance ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations agreed Friday to move forward with an unprecedented plan to cap the price of oil that Russia sells on global markets in order to limit the funds that Moscow uses to pay for the war in Ukraine. The price...
Voice of America
Military Reserves, Civil Defense Worry Taiwan as China Looms
Taipei, taiwan — Chris Chen, a former captain in Taiwan’s military, spent a lot of time waiting during his weeklong training for reservists in June. Waiting for assembly, waiting for lunch, waiting for training, he said. The course, part of Taiwan’s efforts to deter a Chinese invasion, was...
Voice of America
Rising Salinity Threatens Rice Crops on Southeast Asia’s Sinking Coast
Kampot Province, Cambodia/Long An Province, Vietnam/Washington — Prak Nhorn has no hope for his rice crop this year. “When I transplant seedlings, they die out. The salt is still in the soil,” said the farmer from Slab Ta Aon village, a riverside settlement roughly 150 kilometers southwest of Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, and 4 kilometers from the green, mangrove-lined coast of Kampot province.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice of America
China's Shenzhen to Adopt Tiered COVID-19 Measures; Chengdu Extends Lockdown
BEIJING/SHANGHAI — China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen said it will adopt tiered antivirus restriction measures starting Monday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced an extension of lockdown curbs, as the country grapples with fresh outbreaks. Shenzhen, which went into a weekend lockdown Saturday, announced a new round...
Voice of America
Half of Pakistan Declared Calamity-Hit as Unprecedented Rains Affect Millions
Pakistan is dealing with countrywide floods caused by record rainfall. Experts say the extreme weather has all the signs of global warming. Home to almost 230 million people, Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. VOA’s Sarah Zaman reports the rains have caused misery for many Pakistanis. Camera: Khalil Ahmad and Murtaza Zehri.
Voice of America
FAO: Lower Food Prices Not Helping Consumers
Geneva — The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization says consumers are not yet feeling the benefits of declining food prices. The FAO says world food commodity prices dipped for the fifth consecutive month in August. Lower world food prices generally reflect better availability at the global level. However, FAO...
Voice of America
Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant Loses Main Power Line
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost connection to its last main external power line Saturday, according to a statement from the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, but the plant could still send electricity to the grid via a reserve line. The plant’s senior Ukrainian staff told the International Atomic Energy Agency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Near Indian Capital, Environmentalists Teach Students to Defend Forests
Environmentalists in India have long campaigned to preserve forests as the country’s mega-cities push into green spaces on their outskirts. In one such forest in Haryana state near the capital New Delhi, environmentalists are teaching a younger generation why conservation is crucial in a country battling to save its green cover. Anjana Pasricha in New Delhi has a report. Camera: Darshan Singh.
Voice of America
Ukraine Calls for ‘Maximum Support’ to Avoid Effects of Russian Energy Cuts
Ukraine advocated Monday for “maximum support” for its efforts to defeat Russia in order to blunt economic effects on European allies, while Russia reiterated its blame on Western sanctions for disruptions of gas shipments to Germany. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia’s “military aggression against Ukrainians, energy...
Voice of America
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Warns Europe Faces Difficult Winter with Russian Fuel Cuts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning European countries to expect a difficult winter as Russia cuts its oil and natural gas exports to retaliate for their support of the Kyiv government in its fight against Russia’s invasion. "Russia is preparing a decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this...
Voice of America
Last Working Reactor at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Taken Off Grid
The last working reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the electricity grid due to Russian shelling, according to Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company. “Today, as a result of a fire caused by shelling, the [last working] transmission line was disconnected," Energoatom said in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Chile Votes on Overhaul of Dictatorship-Era Constitution
SANTIAGO, CHILE — Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to choose whether to adopt a new constitution that aims to shift its market-driven society into one that is more welfare-based, while enacting broad institutional reforms. Although Chileans previously voted in droves for a rewrite of the current constitution...
Voice of America
Britain Prepares for High Winter Heating and Electricity Costs
The government organization that controls the cost of energy in Great Britain recently increased what is known as a price cap. The price cap is the highest amount that gas suppliers can charge for a unit of energy. The new, higher cost has people concerned that they may not be...
Explosion at Russian Embassy, Two Diplomats Reportedly Killed
The explosion in Kabul was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to Arabic TV channel Al Arabiya.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Voice of America
Ukraine’s First Lady: Energy Price Hikes Come with Extra Cost for Ukraine
In an interview with the BBC, airing Sunday, Ukraine’s first lady noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spiked energy prices across Europe, but has come with an additional price for her homeland. Olena Zelenskyy told Laura Kuenssberg, “I understand the situation is very tough. The prices are...
Voice of America
Protest in India Over HIV Drug Shortage Ends After 42 Days
A protest by a group of HIV-positive people in New Delhi, demanding a regular supply of life-saving antiretroviral therapy drugs across the country, ended this week, after 42 days, as the government has reportedly resumed the interrupted supply of the drugs. Around 2.3 million people are infected with HIV in...
Voice of America
Pakistan Reports Massive Outbreak of Diarrhea and Malaria Among Flood Victims
ISLAMABAD — Officials in Pakistan said Sunday that its largest freshwater lake in southern Sindh province had swollen to “dangerous” levels from an incessant monsoon rainfall, warning of more flooding in surrounding districts and urging villagers to evacuate amid a forecast of fresh downpours. The development prompted...
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Aug. 29–Sept. 3
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding. Biden is expected to set a new ceiling in October. Story by VOA's immigration reporter Aline Barros.
Comments / 0