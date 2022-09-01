Environmentalists in India have long campaigned to preserve forests as the country’s mega-cities push into green spaces on their outskirts. In one such forest in Haryana state near the capital New Delhi, environmentalists are teaching a younger generation why conservation is crucial in a country battling to save its green cover. Anjana Pasricha in New Delhi has a report. Camera: Darshan Singh.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO