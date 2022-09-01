ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Military Reserves, Civil Defense Worry Taiwan as China Looms

Taipei, taiwan — Chris Chen, a former captain in Taiwan’s military, spent a lot of time waiting during his weeklong training for reservists in June. Waiting for assembly, waiting for lunch, waiting for training, he said. The course, part of Taiwan’s efforts to deter a Chinese invasion, was...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Rising Salinity Threatens Rice Crops on Southeast Asia’s Sinking Coast

Kampot Province, Cambodia/Long An Province, Vietnam/Washington — Prak Nhorn has no hope for his rice crop this year. “When I transplant seedlings, they die out. The salt is still in the soil,” said the farmer from Slab Ta Aon village, a riverside settlement roughly 150 kilometers southwest of Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, and 4 kilometers from the green, mangrove-lined coast of Kampot province.
AGRICULTURE
Voice of America

China's Shenzhen to Adopt Tiered COVID-19 Measures; Chengdu Extends Lockdown

BEIJING/SHANGHAI — China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen said it will adopt tiered antivirus restriction measures starting Monday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced an extension of lockdown curbs, as the country grapples with fresh outbreaks. Shenzhen, which went into a weekend lockdown Saturday, announced a new round...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Half of Pakistan Declared Calamity-Hit as Unprecedented Rains Affect Millions

Pakistan is dealing with countrywide floods caused by record rainfall. Experts say the extreme weather has all the signs of global warming. Home to almost 230 million people, Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. VOA’s Sarah Zaman reports the rains have caused misery for many Pakistanis. Camera: Khalil Ahmad and Murtaza Zehri.
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

FAO: Lower Food Prices Not Helping Consumers

Geneva — The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization says consumers are not yet feeling the benefits of declining food prices. The FAO says world food commodity prices dipped for the fifth consecutive month in August. Lower world food prices generally reflect better availability at the global level. However, FAO...
INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant Loses Main Power Line

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost connection to its last main external power line Saturday, according to a statement from the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, but the plant could still send electricity to the grid via a reserve line. The plant’s senior Ukrainian staff told the International Atomic Energy Agency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Near Indian Capital, Environmentalists Teach Students to Defend Forests

Environmentalists in India have long campaigned to preserve forests as the country’s mega-cities push into green spaces on their outskirts. In one such forest in Haryana state near the capital New Delhi, environmentalists are teaching a younger generation why conservation is crucial in a country battling to save its green cover. Anjana Pasricha in New Delhi has a report. Camera: Darshan Singh.
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Ukraine Calls for ‘Maximum Support’ to Avoid Effects of Russian Energy Cuts

Ukraine advocated Monday for “maximum support” for its efforts to defeat Russia in order to blunt economic effects on European allies, while Russia reiterated its blame on Western sanctions for disruptions of gas shipments to Germany. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia’s “military aggression against Ukrainians, energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Last Working Reactor at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Taken Off Grid

The last working reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the electricity grid due to Russian shelling, according to Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company. “Today, as a result of a fire caused by shelling, the [last working] transmission line was disconnected," Energoatom said in a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Chile Votes on Overhaul of Dictatorship-Era Constitution

SANTIAGO, CHILE — Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to choose whether to adopt a new constitution that aims to shift its market-driven society into one that is more welfare-based, while enacting broad institutional reforms. Although Chileans previously voted in droves for a rewrite of the current constitution...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Britain Prepares for High Winter Heating and Electricity Costs

The government organization that controls the cost of energy in Great Britain recently increased what is known as a price cap. The price cap is the highest amount that gas suppliers can charge for a unit of energy. The new, higher cost has people concerned that they may not be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Protest in India Over HIV Drug Shortage Ends After 42 Days

A protest by a group of HIV-positive people in New Delhi, demanding a regular supply of life-saving antiretroviral therapy drugs across the country, ended this week, after 42 days, as the government has reportedly resumed the interrupted supply of the drugs. Around 2.3 million people are infected with HIV in...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Pakistan Reports Massive Outbreak of Diarrhea and Malaria Among Flood Victims

ISLAMABAD — Officials in Pakistan said Sunday that its largest freshwater lake in southern Sindh province had swollen to “dangerous” levels from an incessant monsoon rainfall, warning of more flooding in surrounding districts and urging villagers to evacuate amid a forecast of fresh downpours. The development prompted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Aug. 29–Sept. 3

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding. Biden is expected to set a new ceiling in October. Story by VOA's immigration reporter Aline Barros.
IMMIGRATION

