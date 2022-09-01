Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Rodney Stemple
EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
WVNews
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale
Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
WVNews
WVU's Donaldson, GSU's Miller honored by conferences; WVU women earn top-25 win; WVU men return home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s CJ Donaldson has been named the Big 12 newcomer of the week. In the first game of his collegiate career, Donaldson scored his first touchdown on a 5-yard rush in the third quarter against No. 17 Pitt.
WVNews
Neal Brown addresses fans with video after Pitt loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It really is a new era we live in. It used to be that football coaches would save their pep talks for their players in the locker room but in the wake of a disheartening loss on Thursday to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, Neal Brown jumped the gun on a normal game week to address his fan base on social media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- Final looks at the 2022 Backyard Brawl. West Virginia dropped a 38-31 decision in a back-and-forth contest. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
WVU's Donaldson takes Big 12 newcomer honors
West Virginia freshman running back C.J Donaldson hit the ground running, quite literally, in the first game of his collegiate career. The freshman gained 44 yards on his first career carry, and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries (17.9 yards per attempt), in earning the Big 12's newcomer of the week on the opening weekend of play.
WVNews
WVU Football Lee Kpogba Fumble Recovery
Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Brewster's dramatic goal caps strong road weekend for No. 21 WVU
There was nothing “free” about Jordan Brewster’s late free kick winner for No. 21 West Virginia against No. 25 Samford at Auburn on Sunday. Brewster’s shot from a few steps behind midfield went all the way through to give the Mountaineers a dramatic 89th-minute victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
WVU Medicine's Albert Wright hopes to make care more affordable, accessible through Peak Health
Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Medicine, wants Peak Health to become the iPhone of health insurance providers. Just like the iPhone replaced countless devices — the landline phone, the camera, the MP3 player, the pedometer — Peak Health aims to replace many of the variables crowding the modern health care landscape with one streamlined system, Wright said.
WVNews
West Virginia University Research Corp. awarded over $1.4M to develop hydrogen production system
The West Virginia University Research Corporation is set to receive nearly $1.5 million in federal funding for the development of a new system for producing hydrogen for use in fuel cells. The funding was recently awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy as part of a broader effort to advance...
Comments / 0