LOCAL BRIEFS: Carroll County wins volleyball tournament
The Carroll County Cavaliers swept host Patrick Henry 25-8, 25-18 in the title match of Saturday’s Rebel Classic volleyball tournament in Emory, Virginia. Natalie Harris had 14 assists and seven aces in the finals, while Madison Lyons slammed down six kills for the team directed by veteran head coach Cindy Edwards.
Prep Football: Bearcats bounce back in big way by blasting Battle
BRISTOL, Va. – There was an extra bounce in the step of the Virginia High Bearcats on Friday night after they bounced back in a big way by bouncing their biggest rival. Five different players scored touchdowns for VHS as the Bearcats blasted the John Battle Trojans, 52-14, at Gene Malcolm Stadium to pick up their first win of the 2022 season.
Abingdon boys, girls win in Becky Selfe Invitational cross country
The high school cross country season is just a couple of weeks old, but the Abingdon Falcons appear up to speed. Southwest Virginia’s elite distance-running program put together another stellar showing in sweeping the girls and boys team titles and individual championships at Saturday’s Becky Selfe Invitational at Sugar Hollow Park.
History With Hayes: Former Tazewell star George Grimes had an interesting life
George Grimes might be the best athlete from Southwest Virginia you’ve never heard of. Sure, there are several folks aware that he was a multi-sport star at Tazewell High School and an article about his exploits appears on the website dedicated to the Bulldogs’ football program. There are...
Patrick Henry downs Lebanon, 48-24
LEBANON, Va. – It’s only the second week of the high school football season, but anytime you can pick up a district road win…it’s a big deal. In an offensive explosion, Patrick Henry handed Lebanon a 48-24 setback at Harry Stuart Field on Friday night. “I...
Youngkin to serve as Grand Marshal for Food City 300 race
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary of the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, September 16. “We’re very excited to have Gov. Glenn Youngkin serving as Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary Food City 300,” Steven...
Junior Brown bring unique style to Rhythm & Roots
With the line, “I got a star on my car and one on my chest,” America welcomed Junior Brown into its country-loving hearts. Brown sang it when he first appeared in Bristol for the Fifth Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. For an eager Rhythm & Roots audience, he rang the siren again the next year.
Watch Now - Unique local gifting company wins new location in Kingsport
ABINGDON, Va. --- The American dream is alive and well for an Abingdon business owner who has won the opportunity to expand her footprint into a brick-and-mortar space outside of town. Cassie Rowe, who owns and operates Abingdon Gifting Company on West Main Street, will open a new pop-up shop...
The 2017 disappearance of a then-46-year-old Tazewell County man, Gary Shannon Earp, remains unsolved
Five years after a Tazewell County man seemingly vanished at the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Area just inside of Smyth County, investigators and family members are still hoping for the lead that will help uncover his fate. The search for then 46-year-old Gary Shannon Earp came to a standstill just weeks...
Schools, students continue coping with COVID
Washington County Virginia Public Schools (WCS) is reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases less than a month into the school year. Since starting on Aug. 9, the school system has recorded 485 COVID cases among staff and students, according to Paula Nichols, school health coordinator and head nurse. “We have been...
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Sullivan School Board begins work to find new director of schools
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Tennessee School Board, has begun a search to replace Evelyn Rafalowski, who will be leaving the Sullivan director of school's position June 30, 2023. The board began the process by submitting its search criteria for a new director of schools to the Tennessee...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
