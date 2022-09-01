ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WAFF

48 Blitz: High School football Week 3 schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama area football programs are finding their rhythm as they advance into Week 3 of the high school football season. This week marks the second week of region play. Below is the full Week 3 schedule:. Woodville vs Appalachian. Addison vs Hackelburg. Cherokee vs Philips.
ALABAMA STATE

