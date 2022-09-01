Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
48 Blitz: High School football Week 3 schedule
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama area football programs are finding their rhythm as they advance into Week 3 of the high school football season. This week marks the second week of region play. Below is the full Week 3 schedule:. Woodville vs Appalachian. Addison vs Hackelburg. Cherokee vs Philips.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey appoints Jett Williams to Alabama Music Hall of Fame board of directors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partner at the Times Daily, Governor Kay Ivey announced that Jett Williams will join the Alabama Music Hall of Fame board of directors. Jett Williams has released four albums and she is the daughter of Hank Williams. Jett Williams will replace Perry...
Comments / 0