Canceled Zelda Game Starring Sheik Leaks in New Report
New details tied to a canceled entry in Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda franchise have recently leaked. At this current moment, a number of Nintendo fans are currently waiting to hear more about what Nintendo has to say with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which is slated to launch at some point next year. And while new information on that project might come about before 2022 comes to a close, we've now gleaned information on a Zelda spin-off that never saw the light of day.
Pokemon Sword and Shield: GameStop to Give Away Shiny Eternatus
GameStop will give away Shiny Eternatus for Pokemon Sword and Shield later this month. PokeBeach reports that the giveaway will take place from September 18th through October 1st. This will mark the first time that Shiny Eternatus has been available for Pokemon Sword and Shield as that Pokemon is Shiny locked in the game. We'll note that Eternatus also has a Gigantamax version that has also never been available for players to obtain legally within the game. We'll note that the Shiny Eternatus has not been formally announced by GameStop, so expect official confirmation later this week.
Steam's Most-Played Steam Deck Game Costs Less Than $3
Valve's Steam Deck device has a ton of verified, playable Steam games by now, and if you're wondering which among them is currently the most popular, you don't have to wonder any longer. Another rundown of the most-played Steam Deck games ranked in terms of the hours spent playing them was shared this week, and if you want to be among those playing the most-played Steam Deck game right now, all you need is around $3.
PlayStation Plus Finally Adding More Classic Games
Sony has revealed that it will finally be adding a number of additional games to the classics catalog that is available via PlayStation Plus. Ever since Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this summer to include classic PlayStation titles from the past, subscribers have made it known that they want to see more games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP added to the service. Fortunately, Sony seems to have heard that outcry as PS Plus is finally getting a decent slate of classic additions later in September.
Naughty Dog Fans Believe New PS5 Game Is Being Teased in The Last of Us Part 1
Naughty Dog fans are under the impression that the beloved PlayStation studio might be teasing its next project within The Last of Us Part 1. Currently, we already know that Naughty Dog is working on an untitled multiplayer game that will be set in the same universe as The Last of Us. And while this project's existence has been known about for quite some time, it looks like the studio could also be teasing the development of a new IP within its latest release.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
Warhammer Announces Cursed City Expansion, Miniatures Sold Seperately
Warhammer's unexpectedly popular board game returns this October with a new expansion in the works, although Games Workshop made the bizarre choice to force players to purchase the miniatures for the game separately. This weekend, Games Workshop announced Warhammer Quest: Cursed City – Nightwars, a new expansion for Warhammer Quest: Cursed City. The expansion will pick up where the game's main narrative left off, with players still trying to rid Ulfenkarn of the vampiric darkness that plagues the city. In the new expansion, players will have to undertake three separate Journeys to rid the city of three new vampire lords, each of which come with their own threats to contend with.
Hunter x Hunter Creator Wraps Work on the Manga's New Volume
Hunter x Hunter has been back in the spotlight as of late, and we have its beloved creator to thank. After all, Yoshihiro Togashi took the anime fandom by surprise when they launched their own Twitter months ago, and they've kept up with followers just about every day. Togashi has carefully updated fans on how Hunter x Hunter is fairing behind the scenes with its comeback. And now, it seems most of his work is finished on the new volume!
Classic PS1 RPG Franchise Potentially Making Comeback
A beloved RPG franchise that first began on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996 might finally be making a comeback on new platforms. In recent years, a number of retro titles that are synonymous with PS1 have been returning in one way or another. For instance, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is a strategy game that came to PS1, is getting a new version called Tactics Ogre Reborn later this fall. And while that's just one example of this trend, it looks like a former Konami RPG is the next that could be making a grand return.
