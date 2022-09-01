ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Aave Lsb Aave#Ethereum Lsb Eth#Aave Companies#Aave S Tvl
bitcoinist.com

Become A Crypto Millionaire With Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), ApeCoin (APE) And Maker (MKR)

Are you looking to become a crypto millionaire? While the opportunities for that have become a bit more limited recently, with the overall markets in turmoil, they still aren’t impossible. You just have to look in the right places and make the right investments. Newcomers are attracted to crypto because they see how much money people before them have made, which is a key aspect in bringing new money into the space. While many of these newcomers often make poor decisions, jump on already booming coins when it’s too late, and fail to make their riches—it’s still possible for you to do so. Especially if you take a small risk and look at underrated tokens or coins people haven’t heard of. Those tokens that haven’t hit the mainstream news yet but still have incredibly strong credentials could be fine-tuned for success…
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End

In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

How ready is Cardano [ADA] ahead of the Vasil upgrade

Cardano [ADA] is being discussed at length of late, with the Vasil Upgrade release data finally revealed. With Cardano’s development becoming a talking point again, @cardano_whale recently shared some insights on Cardano’s growing strength in development activity. According to their analysis, Cardano is the first protocol since Ethereum...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

More than 50% of reported Bitcoin trading volume is 'likely to be fake or non-economic' — Report

Bitcoin trading data from 157 exchanges reportedly did not match up to what companies claimed. According to an Aug. 26 report from Forbes, Javier Pax of the news outlet’s digital asset arm said there was a mismatch between the Bitcoin (BTC) trading data reported by crypto exchanges and the actual numbers. The Forbes contributor found that a group of small exchanges had BTC trading volumes roughly 95% less than those reported, while those operating “with little or no regulatory oversight” — including Binance and Bybit — claimed to have more than double the analyzed volume: $217 billion as opposed to $89 billion.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

10x Crypto Gems: Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and Synthetix (SNX)

We are seeing a major boom in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, owing to the rising demand in the market for disintermediated financial services. The pandemic also catalyzed the need for digital and non-physical services, placing a spotlight on opportunities for electronic financial instruments that even the most common person could access simply by having a smartphone and an Internet connection.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Can Bitcoin mining have a net-positive effect on energy, environment

Bitcoin mining operations’ censure over its ESG concerns never ceases to exist. To make things worse, the mining industry suffered a major decline in 2022 amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter. Following this, many big crypto-miners opted to sell their BTC holdings. However, both of these factors could see a...
INDUSTRY
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot emerges as ‘Green Blockchain’ winner, but does DOT reciprocate

Polkadot [DOT] is beginning to emerge as the “greenest” layer 1 blockchain as latest data reveals. As we know, Ethereum [ETH] is shifting from Proof-of-Work to an eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake mechanism. Despite this transition, Polkadot will continue to dominate energy consumption metrics by blockchains. According to Polkadot Insider, the...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

AXS shows some short-term strength but a resolute resistance zone looms ahead

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] wobbled between $20k and $19.9k in the twelve hours preceding press time. It has failed to recapture the $20.4k-$20.5k region as support in the past few days. The short-term bias for Bitcoin was bearish, and a revisit of the $19.2k mark could materialize.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Merge: A look into user behavior patterns for staked Ethereum

With the Ethereum 2.0 Merge less than 15 days away, it remains the most anticipated event in the blockchain ecosystem so far this year. According to data from Santiment, the search for the term “Merge” has rallied since the middle of August. Merge connotes the final transition of...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy