Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Post and Courier
Sapakoff: An ideal Uiagalelei/Klubnik Clemson quarterback controversy
ATLANTA — Merriam-Webster — a dictionary, not an NCAA Division II football program on a Big 12 team’s schedule — defines controversy as “a discussion marked especially by the expression of opposing views.”. The discussion doesn’t have to get personal or involve the throwing of...
ESPN
College football is changing. For better or worse, Dabo Swinney is not
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Dabo Swinney insists he doesn't care about correcting the record, but if he's being asked, then yes, the narratives he's heard all offseason are -- to use the most colorful phrasing he's apt to provide -- bull crap. After nearly a decade of unparalleled stability on his...
Clemson Extends Win Streak Over South Carolina to Nine Matches
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Alvaro Gomez’s second half goal proved decisive Friday night as the No. 1 Tigers (3-0-0) took down their in-state rival South Carolina (0-2-1) for the ninth consecutive time (...)
Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks
The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
gsabizwire.com
New South Construction Supply Earns Best Places to Work in South Carolina Recognition
GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, LLC (NSCS), a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States announces it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply is thrilled to earn this award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape
It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away
PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
The Post and Courier
Lofts in former Spartanburg mill to be completed in early 2023
SPARTANBURG — Converse Mill Lofts is on pace to be completed in early 2023, transforming a former textile mill into 173 loft apartments on S.C. Highway 29 east of Spartanburg. The main mill building was built in 1903 with additional buildings added to the site in the 1940s. Site...
Upper SC State Fair kicks off at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway
The Upper South Carolina State Fair kicked off Thursday evening at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Dessert at Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SCcarleealexandria.com. Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium
Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
WYFF4.com
'Generational change': Upstate leaders share thoughts on proposed 31-mile Saluda Grade Trail
LANDRUM, S.C. — A group of community leaders and stakeholders met at the Landrum Train Depot Thursday morning to learn more about a potential 31-mile trail along the Saluda Grade Railroad. It was part of an event organized by the Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce. The rail lines are...
WYFF4.com
14-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash in South Carolina
COWPENS, S.C. — A young teen died Monday morning at the hospital after being involved in a four-wheeler crash Sunday night, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. Troopers said the four-wheeler was driving out of a grass field onto Humphries Road when it hit the side of a truck.
Police: No evidence of shots fired at Upstate arena
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena. Police said after the concert, multiple people were running […]
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
FOX Carolina
District gives statement on 14-year-old who died in 4-wheeler crash
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 3 released a statement on the 14-year-old 4-wheeler driver who died after running into a truck in Spartanburg County Sunday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the truck was heading north on Humphries Road around 7:35 p.m. when the...
FOX Carolina
Ticketmaster announces cancellation of concert at Bon Secours
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ticketmaster announced the cancellation of “West Fest” at Bon Secours. The show was supposed to take place Friday, Sept. 9 with major names like Ice Cube and Cypress Hill. It appears that Bon Secours has completely scrubbed the show from its calendar. According...
WYFF4.com
Tyler Florence gives shout outs to favorite Greenville restaurants ahead of his upcoming visit
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Food Network starTyler Florence will return to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina this month to take part in the Euphoria festivities. Euphoria is a four-day festival (Sept. 15-18) featuring tasting events, musical experiences, cooking demonstrations and wine seminars, as well as multi-course dinners and live music concerts.
FOX Carolina
Police say no evidence of shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night. Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots. According to officers, they investigated the claims and...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville NC You Must Try!
Are you on the hunt for fantastic food to top off a great trip to Hendersonville NC? Whether you have a tripped packed with exciting visits to beautiful beaches, picturesque waterfalls, and some awesome botanical gardens, we have a great list of the best restaurants in Hendersonville!. Just south of...
