Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire
WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist...
'Tale of two borders': Mexicans not seen at busy crossings
YUMA, Ariz. — As hundreds of migrants line up along an Arizona border wall around 4 a.m., agents try to separate them into groups by nationality. “Anyone from Russia or Bangladesh? I need somebody else from Russia here,” an agent shouts and then says quietly, almost to himself, “These are Romanian.”
More than 15 people rescued from rip currents at Wrightsville Beach, 'swarms of jellyfish' reported
Between 15 to 20 people were rescued from rip currents Sunday off the coast of Wrightsville Beach, WECT reports. The National Weather Service issued a warning that the majority of North Carolina's beaches were under a moderate rip current risk, which means only experienced swimmers should get in the water.
Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas
CHICAGO — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after...
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd...
New COVID-19 boosters expected to be available this week to people in North Carolina
People may be able to get a fresh new COVID-19 booster shot as soon as Tuesday. The new booster is designed to protect against BA.4 and BA.5, which hare the most common strains of the virus across the country. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended...
K-9 helps North Carolina deputy recover from gunshot wounds
NASHVILLE, N.C. — Although he endures unbearable pain, especially on rainy days, from the four gunshot wounds he sustained in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2021, Nash County Deputy William Toney is holding up well. He looks fit, has a warm and personable demeanor and forgiveness in...
New congressional maps dilute Black power, critics say
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Press Robinson registered to vote in South Carolina in 1963, he was handed a copy of the U.S. Constitution and told to read it aloud and interpret it. Robinson, then a college sophomore, wasn’t surprised. He heard stories from others in the South’s Black...
Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden excoriated “MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right on Monday, pitching personal Labor Day appeals to swing-state union members who he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America,” Biden told a workers’ gathering at park...
Enfield mayor to call for state of emergency over racists letters
Enfield, N.C. — The mayor of one town in Halifax County said he's calling on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to take action after receiving racist threats. Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson said that letters his residents received are "domestic terror threats" and should be grounds for a state of emergency.
DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida
MIAMI — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That's because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down...
What to watch in Massachusetts' primary election
BOSTON — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor's office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday's primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by Trump and a...
Your guide to September in the Triangle
Sept. 5-11 Sept 7: Stranger Things Trivia Night - Put all that Stranger Things knowledge to good use on Sept. 7 at The Glass Jug in downtown Durham. Sept. 7: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and The Hu - See these bands on Sept. 7 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.
US Sen. Richard Burr announces brief Senate absence after hip replacement surgery
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr announced Monday he will miss this week of votes when the Senate returns to Washington, D.C. as he recovers at home from hip replacement surgery. Burr, who is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, released the following statement:. “As...
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked. The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a...
