California State

WRAL News

Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire

WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
WEED, CA
WRAL News

Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist...
RENTON, WA
WRAL News

'Tale of two borders': Mexicans not seen at busy crossings

YUMA, Ariz. — As hundreds of migrants line up along an Arizona border wall around 4 a.m., agents try to separate them into groups by nationality. “Anyone from Russia or Bangladesh? I need somebody else from Russia here,” an agent shouts and then says quietly, almost to himself, “These are Romanian.”
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

CHICAGO — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after...
CHICAGO, IL
WRAL News

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

New congressional maps dilute Black power, critics say

BATON ROUGE, La. — When Press Robinson registered to vote in South Carolina in 1963, he was handed a copy of the U.S. Constitution and told to read it aloud and interpret it. Robinson, then a college sophomore, wasn’t surprised. He heard stories from others in the South’s Black...
LOUISIANA STATE
WRAL News

Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden excoriated “MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right on Monday, pitching personal Labor Day appeals to swing-state union members who he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America,” Biden told a workers’ gathering at park...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida

MIAMI — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That's because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRAL News

What to watch in Massachusetts' primary election

BOSTON — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor's office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday's primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by Trump and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WRAL News

Your guide to September in the Triangle

Sept. 5-11 Sept 7: Stranger Things Trivia Night - Put all that Stranger Things knowledge to good use on Sept. 7 at The Glass Jug in downtown Durham. Sept. 7: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and The Hu - See these bands on Sept. 7 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

