Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. judge throws out Texas gun ban for young adults after Supreme Court ruling
A federal judge in Texas threw out the state’s ban on people between 18 and 20 years old from carrying handguns on Thursday in what appears to be the first major judicial decision since a landmark ruling on weapons rights by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The challenge...
Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. New cert petition: The IRS wants to impose a $2.17 mil civil penalty on an octogenarian from Massachusetts, and she wants to argue that it's a violation of the Excessive Fines Clause. But earlier this year, the First Circuit said there's no need to consider whether the penalty (for failing to timely file a bank-account form) might be a tad excessive because—said the court—the penalty "is not a 'fine'" under the Eighth Amendment. Boom. Case closed. This week, IJ asked the Supreme Court to tell the First Circuit and the IRS (and a bevy of trial courts) to start taking the Excessive Fines Clause seriously. Click here to learn more about the case.
A federal judge ruled that a Texas law banning 18-to-20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional
This ruling comes on the heels of a June Supreme Court ruling that dramatically expanded Second Amendment rights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal Judge Finds ‘Chalking Tires’ Is Unconstitutional, Orders City to Pay $1 Per Violation
A woman who fought her parking tickets in a class-action case all the way up to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit was vindicated by a lower court on Monday, which recognized the parking police practice of “chalking tires” as an unconstitutional “search” in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
Judge rules oil pipeline dispute between Enbridge and Michigan belongs in federal court
Aug 18 (Reuters) - A state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday.
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
The Maryland Court of Appeals said, however, it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kids-for-cash Pennsylvania former judges ordered to pay $200 million to victims
The victims of the kids-for-cash judicial scandal are slated to receive over $200 million in compensation, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
North Carolina State Supreme Court Makes a Bold Move
The North Carolina state supreme court likes to play with fire. Just a few months ago some Republicans were talking about the possibility of impeaching members of that court as it deliberated on whether to strike down legislative maps drawn after the 2020 census as unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders. The court eventually split along partisan lines to strike down the Republican drawn maps, and the case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Judge dismisses official's lawsuit against Iowa governor
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former state agency director who claimed Gov. Kim Reynolds fired him after he objected to her diverting federal Medicaid money to pay a member of her staff. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven filed the lawsuit against Reynolds in June 2021, two years after she fired him. In his lawsuit, Foxhoven contended he was fired because he refused to engage in illegal Medicaid fraud. Reynolds denied she did anything wrong, but she refused to say why she fired Foxhoven, apart from stating she chose to go in another direction. Later, she added that Foxhoven’s dismissal was partly related to patient deaths at the Glenwood Resource Center, where Iowans with severe disabilities are treated. In August 2019 Foxhoven sought $2 million in damages from the State Appeal Board, which considers legal claims against the state. He filed the lawsuit after the board denied his claim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foodsafetynews.com
California’s Proposition 12 will be heard by Supreme Court on Oct. 11
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in National Pork Producers Council v Karen Ross on Oct. 11. The court on March 28 granted the writ of certiorari to officially put California Proposition 12 on its docket. That means at least four of the nine justices want to hear the...
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
Missouri Supreme Court reprimands St. Louis Circuit Attorney over Greitens case
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed with a three-person disciplinary panel and publicly reprimanded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner for ethical violations. She was fined $750. Gardner agreed to a “joint stipulation” in April and admitted to errors in her office’s prosecution...
Louisiana Sheriff Loses Tax Lawsuit Targeting Smith Angus Farm
Louisiana cattle rancher Jason Smith has won a case filed against him by a county sheriff who wrongly claimed a state law that exempts Louisiana farm products from sales taxes didn't apply to Smith's meat sales. A decorated Marine Corps veteran, Smith retired from the service several years ago to...
Hr Morning
‘Stop WOKE Act’: Court slams brakes on controversial state law
A federal district court in Florida has preliminarily enjoined enforcement of a Florida law known as the Stop WOKE Act, finding that the 2022 amendment to the state’s civil rights law violates the First Amendment. The decision at least temporarily squelches the “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the...
bloomberglaw.com
Texas High Court Denies Review of $1.4 Million Sanctions Award
A Texas doctor is stuck with a $1.4 million sanction award against him for frivolous legal filings, with the state’s high court declining his petition for review Friday. The sanction came in a long-running fee-shifting case between a doctor and two hospitals that has been appealed to the Texas Supreme Court three times.
Montana ACLU weighs in on Indian Child Welfare Act case headed to U.S. Supreme Court
Separating Native American children from their tribes results in more substance abuse, mental health struggles, and even suicide, and the Indian Child Welfare Act should remain in place to protect their interests. That’s part of the argument a Montana organization made this week in a case the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear in […] The post Montana ACLU weighs in on Indian Child Welfare Act case headed to U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
foodsafetynews.com
Massachusetts law on hold until Supreme Court decides California case
A Massachusetts law that would mangle the pork trade in New England is on hold until the Supreme Court decides the California Proposition 12 case. Like California, Massachusetts wants to impose its housing standards for pork on other states. California’s Prop 12 requires pork products imported from other states to meet its ban on gestation crates for roomier spaces.
Comments / 10