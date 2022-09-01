ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Reason.com

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. New cert petition: The IRS wants to impose a $2.17 mil civil penalty on an octogenarian from Massachusetts, and she wants to argue that it's a violation of the Excessive Fines Clause. But earlier this year, the First Circuit said there's no need to consider whether the penalty (for failing to timely file a bank-account form) might be a tad excessive because—said the court—the penalty "is not a 'fine'" under the Eighth Amendment. Boom. Case closed. This week, IJ asked the Supreme Court to tell the First Circuit and the IRS (and a bevy of trial courts) to start taking the Excessive Fines Clause seriously. Click here to learn more about the case.
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
Reason.com

North Carolina State Supreme Court Makes a Bold Move

The North Carolina state supreme court likes to play with fire. Just a few months ago some Republicans were talking about the possibility of impeaching members of that court as it deliberated on whether to strike down legislative maps drawn after the 2020 census as unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders. The court eventually split along partisan lines to strike down the Republican drawn maps, and the case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Associated Press

Judge dismisses official's lawsuit against Iowa governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former state agency director who claimed Gov. Kim Reynolds fired him after he objected to her diverting federal Medicaid money to pay a member of her staff. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven filed the lawsuit against Reynolds in June 2021, two years after she fired him. In his lawsuit, Foxhoven contended he was fired because he refused to engage in illegal Medicaid fraud. Reynolds denied she did anything wrong, but she refused to say why she fired Foxhoven, apart from stating she chose to go in another direction. Later, she added that Foxhoven’s dismissal was partly related to patient deaths at the Glenwood Resource Center, where Iowans with severe disabilities are treated. In August 2019 Foxhoven sought $2 million in damages from the State Appeal Board, which considers legal claims against the state. He filed the lawsuit after the board denied his claim.
abovethelaw.com

Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge

Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
Hr Morning

'Stop WOKE Act': Court slams brakes on controversial state law

A federal district court in Florida has preliminarily enjoined enforcement of a Florida law known as the Stop WOKE Act, finding that the 2022 amendment to the state’s civil rights law violates the First Amendment. The decision at least temporarily squelches the “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the...
bloomberglaw.com

Texas High Court Denies Review of $1.4 Million Sanctions Award

A Texas doctor is stuck with a $1.4 million sanction award against him for frivolous legal filings, with the state’s high court declining his petition for review Friday. The sanction came in a long-running fee-shifting case between a doctor and two hospitals that has been appealed to the Texas Supreme Court three times.
Daily Montanan

Montana ACLU weighs in on Indian Child Welfare Act case headed to U.S. Supreme Court

Separating Native American children from their tribes results in more substance abuse, mental health struggles, and even suicide, and the Indian Child Welfare Act should remain in place to protect their interests. That’s part of the argument a Montana organization made this week in a case the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear in […] The post Montana ACLU weighs in on Indian Child Welfare Act case headed to U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
foodsafetynews.com

Massachusetts law on hold until Supreme Court decides California case

A Massachusetts law that would mangle the pork trade in New England is on hold until the Supreme Court decides the California Proposition 12 case. Like California, Massachusetts wants to impose its housing standards for pork on other states. California’s Prop 12 requires pork products imported from other states to meet its ban on gestation crates for roomier spaces.
