NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – A puppy was thrown out of a car at a metro center intersection. A young passerby saw it happen and was able to get the puppy to safety. Fox 17 news’ Payton Muse was heading to metro center when Payton’s mom pointed out the pup in the middle of the road, so they stopped the car and ran to help and that’s when Payton met the young man who helped save the puppy.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO