FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox17.com
Five Cumberland University students involved in crash after game, one dies
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- One man died and four others are injured, one critically, after a crash in Murfreesboro. The one-car accident occurred on East Clark Boulevard at North Tennessee Boulevard at 1 a.m. Sunday. The preliminary investigation shows that the Dodge Charger left the roadway and hit a tree, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team.
Couple's Nashville rent rises $500 a month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) –- Skyrocketing rental prices without any form of notice is what some Nashville residents said they’re experiencing, but according to Tennessee law, this is completely legal. Holiday Campanella and her husband said the cost of their unit went up by almost $500. “It's a lot...
FOX 17's 'Nashville in Focus' moves to Sundays at 11:30 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Push back from parents who don't like the idea of third graders who fail the state reading exam being forced to repeat the grade is among the topics this week on "Nashville in Focus." FOX 17 News' Scott Couch put the question to our panel of two...
Man found shot dead under blanket in Edgehill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The body of a man is found under a blanket in the Edgehill community. Metro Nashville police identify the person found dead at the Edgehill Homes on 13th Court South Monday morning as 37-year-old Antonio Johnson. They found him under a blanket on the ground next to a dumpster, with a gunshot wound.
Puppy thrown out of a car in broad daylight in Metrocenter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – A puppy was thrown out of a car at a metro center intersection. A young passerby saw it happen and was able to get the puppy to safety. Fox 17 news’ Payton Muse was heading to metro center when Payton’s mom pointed out the pup in the middle of the road, so they stopped the car and ran to help and that’s when Payton met the young man who helped save the puppy.
One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
Man escapes police custody in Cannon County while handcuffed
AUBURNTOWN, Tenn. -- Police are searching for a man that escaped their custody in Cannon County. Devin Anthony Young, 36, escaped while being placed into custody on Sunday, according to the Cannon County Sheriff's Office. He ran away down Bryson Street shirtless, shoeless and with his hands cuffed behind his back.
Commercial structure fire in Franklin under investigation
FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- A building under construction in Franklin is damaged by a fire. A motorist called 911 at around 9:20 p.m. Friday after seeing the fire at 1011 Reams Fleming Boulevard. Firefighters responded to the Ramsey Solutions campus and found a fire on the roof of the event center being built.
Police: Man wanted for brutal attack on woman in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- A man is on the run after reportedly brutally assaulting a woman in her Franklin home. Franklin police say 21-year-old Julius Waters assaulted and terrorized a woman he is familiar with on Spring Street Saturday morning. He left the scene before police arrived. Waters stole the victim's...
Sumner County commissioners vote to seat Republican after tying with Democrat in election
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Thursday, Sumner County commissioners voted to seat Republican Terri Boyt instead of having a runoff after Boyt and Democratic candidate Brenda Dotson tied in August. But the decisions come with pushback from both Republican and Democratic Sumner County neighbors. “Take that privilege out...
