Mason County, MI

Fruitport goes 2-2 and Montague 0-4 at Grand Haven Invitational

The Fruitport and Montague volleyball teams competed in the Grand Haven Invitational on Friday. Fruitport played to a 2-2 split on the day. The Trojans opened pool play with a win against Livonia Churchill (25-17, 25-16) and Grand Rapids Catholic Central (18-25, 26-24, 17-15), but fell to McBain (18-25, 15-25).
MONTAGUE, MI
Mona Shores cruises to swimming and diving win over Manistee

Dominating the competition from start to finish, the Muskegon Mona Shores girls swimming and diving team cruised to a lopsided 135-55 victory over Manistee at the Paine Aquatic Center on Thursday evening. The Sailors won all four relays and took first in all but one individual event. Sydney Sytsema, Susie...
MANISTEE, MI
Ludington falls twice at Spring Lake swimming and diving meet

It was a long bus ride home for the Ludington girls swimming and diving team Thursday, as the Orioles left Spring Lake with a pair of losses — 119-66 to the host Lakers, and 137-48 to Grandville. But, there were some bright spots individually for the Orioles with their...
LUDINGTON, MI
Fremont and Muskegon youngsters get a chance to play at Ford Field on September 11th

Aidan Hutchinson won’t be the only player making his regular-season debut at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. After the Lions and Hutchinson, the prized rookie defensive end from the University of Michigan, square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a group of players from youth teams from the Muskegon area and Fremont will battle on the same big stage in downtown Detroit as well.
MUSKEGON, MI

