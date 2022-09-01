Aidan Hutchinson won’t be the only player making his regular-season debut at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. After the Lions and Hutchinson, the prized rookie defensive end from the University of Michigan, square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a group of players from youth teams from the Muskegon area and Fremont will battle on the same big stage in downtown Detroit as well.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO