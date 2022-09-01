ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Poverty dropped slightly in Virginia, but wage gap is widening among some demographics: Report

NORFOLK, Va. — Researchers with the Virginia Interfaith Center say they are seeing the impacts of the pandemic on the average worker in their latest report. "We have too many workers and families who are struggling to get by," said Kim Bobo, executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center. "The 'American Dream' is no longer working for so many workers with low wages."
Wawa offers free hot coffees in Virginia on Sept. 1

FAIRFAX, Va. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! Especially those who are on the go. Today only, September 1, the popular gas station chain Wawa is offering all customers in Virginia a free, any size hot coffee while supplies last. This offer is in honor of Wawa opening its 100th store...
Virginia joins fight against DOD vaccine mandate

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares this week joined 21 other states' attorneys general in filing an amicus brief supporting the religious liberty of 35 Navy SEALs seeking religious exemptions from the Defense Department's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a statement, the Republican said: "The Biden Administration has...
Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
School safety: How a new Virginia law is expected to save time, lives during emergencies

NORFOLK, Va. — In emergencies, time is everything. When it comes to students at school, saving even just a few seconds during an emergency response is vital. “Time is essential to be on a scene to assess a situation quickly,” said Dr. Jared Cotton, the superintendent of Chesapeake City Public Schools. “An emergency is not going to happen when you want it to happen. It’s going to happen when it’s inconvenient, but knowing what people have to do through practice is so important.”
