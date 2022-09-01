Read full article on original website
Related
Poverty dropped slightly in Virginia, but wage gap is widening among some demographics: Report
NORFOLK, Va. — Researchers with the Virginia Interfaith Center say they are seeing the impacts of the pandemic on the average worker in their latest report. "We have too many workers and families who are struggling to get by," said Kim Bobo, executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center. "The 'American Dream' is no longer working for so many workers with low wages."
VSSA looks for anglers to drop artificial reefs for pilot program
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) is looking for anglers to drop artificial reefs off the shore of Norfolk's Ocean View Saturday morning for a new pilot program. The test drop is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m., but volunteers will meet at the Lynnhaven Boat...
Wawa offers free hot coffees in Virginia on Sept. 1
FAIRFAX, Va. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! Especially those who are on the go. Today only, September 1, the popular gas station chain Wawa is offering all customers in Virginia a free, any size hot coffee while supplies last. This offer is in honor of Wawa opening its 100th store...
Gov. Youngkin addresses teacher shortage through new executive directive
NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a plan to try to get more teachers in classrooms. It’s a big problem school divisions are facing across the country and here in Hampton Roads. Portsmouth, for example, has about 100 instructional vacancies. Norfolk has about 200. Youngkin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
757 Sober Ride | Lyft offers free, reduced rides for Labor Day
NORFOLK, Va. — Need a ride this Labor Day? Well, Lyft is offering free or reduced-fare rides to folks across Hampton Roads. Drive Safe Hampton Roads is sponsoring "757 Sober Ride" from 4 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. on Tuesday for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg residents. During this...
Poll: Youngkin's approval up, but most Virginians don't want him to run for president
NORFOLK, Va. — Over half of Virginians approve of how Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is doing in office, but a majority also doesn't want him to run for president in 2024, the results from the latest Roanoke College poll found. The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at...
At least 21 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the victim count down. In a weekend typically known for cookouts, beach...
Virginia joins fight against DOD vaccine mandate
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares this week joined 21 other states' attorneys general in filing an amicus brief supporting the religious liberty of 35 Navy SEALs seeking religious exemptions from the Defense Department's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a statement, the Republican said: "The Biden Administration has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks
DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
School safety: How a new Virginia law is expected to save time, lives during emergencies
NORFOLK, Va. — In emergencies, time is everything. When it comes to students at school, saving even just a few seconds during an emergency response is vital. “Time is essential to be on a scene to assess a situation quickly,” said Dr. Jared Cotton, the superintendent of Chesapeake City Public Schools. “An emergency is not going to happen when you want it to happen. It’s going to happen when it’s inconvenient, but knowing what people have to do through practice is so important.”
They battled leukemia together, and are now cancer free. Now, two Hampton Roads kids have their dream trip of going to Disney.
NORFOLK, Va. — Life should be easy at a young age. And life is the way it should be for 6-year-old Cameron Gular when Legos are his biggest worry. "Very social, social butterfly. Never met a stranger. Goes up to everyone and says hi how are you," Cameron's mother, Catherin Gular told 13News Now.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0