Albany, NY

Will Brown to return as head coach, GM of the Patroons

By Albany Patroons
 4 days ago

ALBANY, NY ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Patroons have unfinished business after winning conference and regional championships but falling short in the finals during The Basketball League’s (TBL) 2022 season.

The Patroons proudly announce that Will Brown will continue leading the Albany Patroons for the 2023 season. Coach Brown guided the 2022 Patroons to an overall 29-4 record, the best record across all 44 TBL teams. The Patroons won their division, then went on to win 2 titles; the TBL East Conference title and the TBL Regional Conference title. Coach Brown was named ‘Coach of the Year’, and selected to coach the league’s All-Star Game, leading the TBL All Stars to a win against the NBL All Stars of Canada.

“I am looking forward to continuing as General Manager and Head Coach of the Albany Patroons…” says Coach Brown. “The 2022 season was a successful one and I enjoyed working with such a talented and committed coaching staff, group of players, management team and support staff. I am confident that the 2023 season will be even better as we offer high level basketball played in a historic venue, in an affordable, family friendly environment. We can’t wait to see all our loyal fans, season ticket holders and corporate sponsors back in the Armory!”

The Albany Patroons are also operating with new Team Market Owners. Phoenix Sports Management operated by Sam and Rebecca Clifford, Joe Carl, and Stephanie Golinski have finalized negotiations with The Basketball League for Albany market rights to operate the professional basketball franchise within the league for the next few seasons. Additionally, the group has partnered with Ben Fernandez and Albany Patroons Inc. to lease the Patroons brand and likeness as well as an agreement securing the Washington Avenue Armory. Fernandez and Albany Patroons Inc. controlled operations for the 2022 season with the goal to keep the franchise alive and attract new potential operators.

Champions Week: Ravena’s core back for repeat run

Sam, Rebecca, and team are ready to get started – “As die-hard fans of the Patroons, we are honored to take a leadership position in one of the most storied minor league teams in basketball history… says Rebecca Clifford. “We understand how important this franchise means to the City of Albany and beyond – it has been such a critical piece of our community while touching so many lives. We look forward to working with the staff, the players, and Coach Brown to guide the Patroons into a new era of professional basketball – all while reconnecting the team with the Capital Region.”

David Magley, TBL President says, “We are thrilled to have the Clifford’s and their team taking over as Team Market Owners of the Albany Patroons. Local operators with investment knowledge and passion for the community provide the Patroons a great recipe for success.” The Basketball League has grown tremendously over the past few seasons with 44 teams competing in 2022. The league anticipates up to 50 teams nationwide for the 2023 season.“

ValleyCats sweep thrilling doubleheader with Miners

This commitment from Coach Brown to stay on at the helm of the Patroons speaks volumes about his commitment to the community he loves, this Patroons organization and the level of pro basketball played here at the Armory. With Coach returning, as well as an exciting new ownership group taking the reins, the Patroons have never been more poised for such success…” said Michael Corts, spokesperson and General Manager of the Washington Avenue Armory.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

