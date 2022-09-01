ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Education
County
Guilford County, NC
wfmynews2.com

Maye's 5 TDs lift UNC over Appalachian State 63-61

BOONE, N.C. — The North Carolina Tar Heels headed to Boone on Saturday to face the App State Mountaineers for heated gameplay, and it was down to the wire to the last minutes of the game. Redshirt freshman Drake Maye continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for...
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy