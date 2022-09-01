Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cubs manager David Ross defends bizarre decision to challenge Albert Pujols
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross made a bizarre decision that set up Albert Pujols for his 695th career home run on Sunday. The Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were locked in a 0-0 game in the eighth inning Sunday, but Ross seemingly allowed Pujols to beat the Cubs in surprising fashion. After a one-out double by Tommy Edman, the Cardinals used Pujols as a pinch-hitter against Cubs lefty Brandon Hughes. Pujols has great numbers against lefties, and the Cubs could not pull Hughes after bringing him in to start the inning.
Pujols beats Cubs in last matchup, closes in on history
After years of tormenting Cubs pitching, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols got one last big swing in — in likely his final plate appearance against the North Siders. Locked in a scoreless tie with the Cubs on Sunday, the Cardinals called on Pujols, who plans to retire after this season, as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols homers in final at-bat against Cubs; gets closer to 700
The story Albert Pujols is writing in the second half of the Major League Baseball season just keeps getting better. He added another chapter to it on Sunday afternoon when he blasted a mammoth two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to not only continue his incredible surge over the past two months but also continue his climb toward the 700 home run mark.
Pujols reaches 695 HRs, Mikolas goes 8 in Cards’ win vs Cubs
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Pujols drilled the two-run, pinch-hit shot off reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2).
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Paul DeJong sitting versus Cubs Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Paul DeJong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong will sit out Sunday's game while Tommy Edman covers shortstop and Nolan Gorman rejoins the lineup at second base. Gorman will hit seventh against the Cubs. DeJong has made 190...
Will anyone hit as many HRs vs. Cubs again as Pujols?
Will anyone hit more home runs against the Cubs someday than Albert Pujols’ 59 — the last of which came in his final career plate appearance against the Cubs on Sunday (assuming he sticks to his plan to retire this year)?. Certainly, others have hit more in the...
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts
A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
Yardbarker
Cardinals use big inning to snuff Cubs, 8-4
Yadier Molina hit a three-run double and Paul Goldschmidt laced a two-run homer as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the visiting Chicago Cubs 8-4 Saturday. Tommy Edman and Tyler O'Neill hit solo homers for the National League Central-leading Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games. They improved to 44-22 at home and 37-20 within their division.
MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022
The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will square off on Saturday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Chicago Cubs are 56-76, way out of a playoff spot […] The post MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan batting second versus Cubs
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Brendan Donovan as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Donovan will bat second as the Cardinals' designated hitter Sunday while Albert Pujols takes the afternoon off. Donovan has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.9 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Yadier Molina in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will take the afternoon off while Andrew Knizner starts at catcher and bats eighth against the Cubs. Our models project Molina to make 53 more plate appearances this season, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albert Pujols home runs vs. Cubs from Aardsma to Zambrano
When Albert Pujols hit that two-run game-winner in the eighth inning to beat the Cubs 2-0 Sunday, it was his 59th career home run against the 33rd different Cubs pitcher (Brandon Hughes) — in what will be his final plate appearance against the nemesis Cubs, if he keeps his promise to retire at the end of the season.
You don't have to like Cardinals to appreciate Pujols
Talk about a parting shot. In his final at-bat of his career against the Cubs, all-time Cardinals great Albert Pujols did what all-time greats do — this time punctuating one of the most prolific Cub-killing careers in the history of Cubs killers with a two-run exclamation point. His 59th...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nick Madrigal not in Sunday lineup
The Chicago Cubs did not list Nick Madrigal in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will take the day off while Christopher Morel starts at third base and bats ninth. Zach McKinstry will move from third base to second. Our models project Madrigal for 54...
White Sox fall short of sweeping Twins
Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again, helping the Twins beat the White Sox 5-1 on Sunday. Jose Miranda added a two-run double in the ninth inning as Minnesota salvaged the finale of the weekend series. Max Kepler scored on Kendall Graveman's wild pitch in the eighth, and Jhoan Duran turned in some impressive relief work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
List of every White Sox no-hitter in franchise history
Chicago White Sox star and All-Star game snub Dylan Cease almost no-hit the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. And while Cease lost the no-hitter with one out to go, the White Sox scored a crucial win in a tight AL Central title race. But had Cease thrown a no-hitter, he...
Bears to try Lucas Patrick at center and guard
Lucas Patrick returned to Bears practice on Monday as a limited participant, and the Bears are hopeful he’ll be good to go for Week 1’s matchup against the 49ers. What’s still questionable, however, is where Patrick will line up on the offensive line. The Bears will first...
DeRozan shares frustration with B/R after 'overrated' list
DeMar DeRozan has had enough. The Chicago Bulls star expressed his frustration in a Tweet on Sunday night, responding to the ongoing rankings the media has been giving him in the last few years. Last year, the 33-year-old forward was dismantled by being called one of the worst free agents...
