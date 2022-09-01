Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Traffic Pattern Change: I-480 Valley View Bridge
If you travel along the I-480 Valley View Bridge, you will soon notice another traffic pattern change.
Flood Watch in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties: See if your county is on the list
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — As wet weather continues to bring soggy conditions to Labor Day weekend plans throughout Northeast Ohio, multiple counties are also under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. The impacted counties are listed below:. Ashland. Carroll. Columbiana. Coshocton. Holmes. Mahoning. Richland. Stark. Trumbull. Tuscarawas.
Cleveland City Council members knock on residents’ doors to address concerns, offer more community engagement
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell walked the neighborhoods of his East Side ward, talking with residents, listening to their victories and complaints and working to fix their concerns. There is the crumbling, condemned house on East 117th Street and Temblett Avenue, where students from Stephanie Tubbs Jones...
Flood Advisories have been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND — Severe weather is making its way through the Northeast Ohio region today causing heavy rains that have a potential to cause flooding. According to the National Weather Service Flood Advisories have been issued for the following counties:. Medina until 10 p.m. Portage, Summit until 9:45 p.m. Cuyahoga...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Income taxes made easy? Maybe a first step in making Cuyahoga County’s cities, villages a unifying force
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lee Weingart wants to simplify your taxes. The Republican candidate for Cuyahoga County executive is proposing wiping out the byzantine structure of municipal income taxes and credits in favor of a flat income tax split with cities throughout the county. The flat tax would replace cities and...
Labor Day Weekend activities continue across Northeast Ohio despite wet weather
CLEVELAND — Wet weather in northeast Ohio put a damper on some Labor Day weekend activities, with certain events being postponed or canceled. However, the community still turned out on Monday, carrying on holiday weekend traditions, and coming prepared to battle the rain. Sunday’s rain and clouds threw a...
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
Wolf secured after breaching its enclosure at Cleveland zoo
CLEVELAND — A wolf was on the loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after it escaped its enclosure Monday morning. The entire zoo was on lockdown while zookeepers tried to wrangle the Mexican gray wolf, securing it approximately 15 minutes later. Visitors were ushered into buildings around the property...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight shooting in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person has died and multiple others were injured after an overnight shooting in East Cleveland. 3News' Neil Fischer has confirmed with police that it happened outside of the Just Us Lounge and Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Avenue around 2:53 a.m. Monday.
Northeast Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
Labor Day Weekend 2022: The Northeast Ohio events you need to know about
The unofficial final weekend of summer is here.
West Nile-positive mosquitoes rise in parts of NEOhio; how to stay safe outdoors over Labor Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of West Nile-positive mosquito pools have increased in some Northeast Ohio counties since mid-August, according to state health officials, making it important that Labor Day revelers take steps to avoid mosquito bites when outdoors. In Cuyahoga County, West Nile-positive mosquitos have been found in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-Team: Cameras in ambulances trigger complaints
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a state labor board upheld a complaint by EMS workers after the City of Cleveland put cameras in a couple of ambulances.
cleveland19.com
Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
cleveland19.com
Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
Man killed when driver attempts to pass several vehicles
A 20-year-old from Vermilion has died after the car he was in was hit head-on by another man attempting to pass several vehicles.
Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
VIDEO: Ohio auto parts store on fire, collapses
FOX 8 Video shows a Cleveland auto parts store on fire and collapsing.
2 teens, 2 adults injured in utility pole crash on west side
Four people were injured Saturday evening after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Cleveland's west side.
Cleveland Division of Police announce Passing of Cleveland Patrol Officer
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police have announced the passing of Cleveland Police Department Patrol Officer Clayton Ellenberger, age 38. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ellenberger passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31....
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 3