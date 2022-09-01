ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Elyria, OH
Government
City
Elyria, OH
10TV

Wolf secured after breaching its enclosure at Cleveland zoo

CLEVELAND — A wolf was on the loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after it escaped its enclosure Monday morning. The entire zoo was on lockdown while zookeepers tried to wrangle the Mexican gray wolf, securing it approximately 15 minutes later. Visitors were ushered into buildings around the property...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plague
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
cleveland19.com

Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy