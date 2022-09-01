Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
NDSU put on a dominant performance in their season opener win over Drake, 56-14
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Everybody I’m Brandon Blakney here with Adam Chalifoux for our post game recap for NDSU Bison football, they have just taken on Drake. The Bulldogs came in an underdog and well the Bison dominated Adam. Yea 56-14 Brandon that is domination pretty much by definition. It was...
kvrr.com
Play of the Week Nominees 9/2
This Week’s American Family Insurance Chris Heise Play of the Week come from the football field. Marcus Johnson rocks the QB for Sheyenne Mustangs in their victory over Bismarck Legacy. But is that better than Landon Moser’s kick return for a touchdown for the Northern Cass Jaguars in their...
kvrr.com
New Beer rule has NDSU fans extra hype for tailgates
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Fans come out in bunches to kick off the new football season, the energy is contagious at tailgate, and these fans are expecting another special season!. It is week one and people in Fargo are packing the FargoDome as the Bison are getting ready to take on Drake university it should be a great game, food, fun, games, at tailgate right now, and the big thing Bison fans can drink beer on the inside now, and that is something stirring up extra excitement about this year.”
kvrr.com
Two Crashes At Tri-Level Interchange in Fargo, One Person Killed
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two crashes in two days at the tri-level interchange in Fargo, with one person dead. North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of Saturday’s crash as 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. Noble left I-29 and hit a concrete support pillar for I-94.
kvrr.com
Apple picking season is here!
AUDUBON, MINN. (KVRR) — Early September means there’s no better time to start picking out apples!. The Gottenborg Apple Orchard, located off of Highway 10 near Audubon is hosting an event for the community where people can get apple juice and potentially cider for free. On September 10th,...
kvrr.com
1 dead in I-29 crash
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo man is dead after a crash near the tri-level interchange on I-29. Authorities say the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a concrete support pillar. He was pronounced dead on scene. Officials say his name will be...
kvrr.com
Smash and Grab at Downtown Fargo’s This Skate Shop
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Downtown Fargo skateboard shop was the victim of a burglary. A window at This Skate Shop on the 600 block of 1st Avenue North was smashed. The business says on Instagram it happened at 7:00 Monday morning. Two longboards were taken. The business says...
kvrr.com
South Fargo Dairy Queen Closes Over Rent Dispute
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There is one fewer Dairy Queen in the FM metro. The restaurant at the Shoppes at Osgood at the corner of 45th Street and 40th Avenue South in Fargo has abruptly closed. A sign on the door said it all: “This location is closed”....
