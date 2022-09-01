The Fruitport Trojans had a commanding 34-7 lead with 4:52 remaining in the first half on Thursday evening over Grand Rapid Christian before the Eagles ran off 34 unanswered points to come from behind to take down Fruitport 41-34. The Trojans got on the board at the 11:49 mark of the first quarter on an 80 yard run by junior Paschal Jolman to give Fruitport a 6-0 lead.

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO