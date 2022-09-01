Read full article on original website
Fruitport goes 2-2 and Montague 0-4 at Grand Haven Invitational
The Fruitport and Montague volleyball teams competed in the Grand Haven Invitational on Friday. Fruitport played to a 2-2 split on the day. The Trojans opened pool play with a win against Livonia Churchill (25-17, 25-16) and Grand Rapids Catholic Central (18-25, 26-24, 17-15), but fell to McBain (18-25, 15-25).
Fruitport blows 27-point lead falls to Grand Rapids Christian 41-34
The Fruitport Trojans had a commanding 34-7 lead with 4:52 remaining in the first half on Thursday evening over Grand Rapid Christian before the Eagles ran off 34 unanswered points to come from behind to take down Fruitport 41-34. The Trojans got on the board at the 11:49 mark of the first quarter on an 80 yard run by junior Paschal Jolman to give Fruitport a 6-0 lead.
Rockford comes back from third quarter deficit to beat Mona Shores 31-27
The Mona Shores Sailors had a commanding 27-7 third quarter lead over the Rockford Rams on Thursday evening before the host team ran off 24 unanswered points on the Sailor defense to hand Mona Shores a stunning 31-27 loss. The game was played at Carlson Munger Stadium in Rockford before...
Muskegon Big Reds fall to Warren De La Salle 49-16
The Warren De La Salle Pilots (2-0) hadn’t beaten the Muskegon Big Reds (1-1) in four previous matchups but the 5th time was a charm as they cruised to a 49-16 victory on Friday evening. The defending division 2 state champs, Warren De La Salle quarterback, senior Brady Drogosh...
Fremont and Muskegon youngsters get a chance to play at Ford Field on September 11th
Aidan Hutchinson won’t be the only player making his regular-season debut at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. After the Lions and Hutchinson, the prized rookie defensive end from the University of Michigan, square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a group of players from youth teams from the Muskegon area and Fremont will battle on the same big stage in downtown Detroit as well.
Ludington falls twice at Spring Lake swimming and diving meet
It was a long bus ride home for the Ludington girls swimming and diving team Thursday, as the Orioles left Spring Lake with a pair of losses — 119-66 to the host Lakers, and 137-48 to Grandville. But, there were some bright spots individually for the Orioles with their...
Mona Shores cruises to swimming and diving win over Manistee
Dominating the competition from start to finish, the Muskegon Mona Shores girls swimming and diving team cruised to a lopsided 135-55 victory over Manistee at the Paine Aquatic Center on Thursday evening. The Sailors won all four relays and took first in all but one individual event. Sydney Sytsema, Susie...
