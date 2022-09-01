ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New COVID booster to target BA.4, BA.5 subvariants

By Allen Henry
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – On Tuesday, the FDA approved a new booster shots for Americans , designed to reduce the risk of the now-dominant strains across the country.

Scientists hope these modified boosters stem the tide of a forecasted winter surge of COVID-19 infections.

"We do worry once schools start in the fall, once the weather gets colder and more people spend time indoors that there will be more chances for transmission of the virus," said Dr. Susan Kline with the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. "These last two years we've seen significant surges in the fall. The cases have peaked starting around November, December, January time. So the concern is that we'll see another peak, again, this year during those months so it's best to get your booster dose before that time."

According to information shared by the FDA, some people could get the new booster as soon as two months after their last shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna's new shots are authorized for Americans as young as 18, while Pfizer's has been approved for those as young as 12.

Minnesotans had mixed reactions at the thought of getting yet another shot.

"I've gotten my booster shots every time the FDA has said that I should get them so I have no reason not to trust them to get another booster," said Jay Copland. "Ultimately, if they say that this COVID booster shot is something we get every year like a flu shot, it's something I'm going to get every year as an individual contributing to society"

"I'll take it but who knows. You hate to take it, you hate not to take it," said Lyn Robinson. "Is it a good thing? You know, probably. I think it's something we're going to live with. Is it going to make any difference, this new one? Who knows"

"I think some people get them. Some don't. It's a matter of opinion and choice. It's good that people have choice," said Renaldo Gates. "As far as the new boosters, I don't know. It's almost like a flu vaccine so if you're a person that gets vaccines a lot, then you get the vaccines."

The new formulations mark the first significant change to the COVID-19 vaccines since they first rolled out.

"I'd say it's definitely an upgrade. These new boosters will give our bodies better immune recall against these new circulating strains and so the hope is, that'll give us better protection," Kline said. "So even if you had the primary series and you got a booster last fall or you got a booster last fall and another this winter, I would still recommend getting a booster with this new vaccine with the variant strains."

Whether or not people decide to take a booster shot, Kline hopes they continue to take COVID-19 seriously.

"It's not a disease that we can just say you don't have to worry about it, that everyone had a mild version of it now. That's not true. There are still some people getting seriously ill, critically ill, on ventilators, hospitalized and some people dying still," Kline said.

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota among states weighing California's electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035.Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government's standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California's stricter requirements.Among them, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to adopt California's ban on new gasoline-fueled vehicles. Colorado and Pennsylvania are among the states that probably won't. The legal ground is a bit...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jensen, Walz taking very different tracks on public safety

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night is a reminder that violent crime has risen the past two years around the state.Crime is a central issue in the fall campaigns. In this edition of Talking Points, Esme Murphy looks at the very different proposals the major gubernatorial candidates have on public safety.Earlier this month, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its uniform crime report and, to no one's surprise, violent crime is up 22 percent.Gov. Tim Walz has been stressing that he has ordered the Minnesota State Patrol to supplement police patrols in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Biden visits Wisconsin as midterm crunch time begins

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden excoriated "MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right on Monday, pitching personal Labor Day appeals to union members in two key swing states that he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November."The middle class built America," Biden told a workers' gathering at park grounds in Milwaukee. "Everybody knows that. But unions built the middle class."Later Monday, he flew to West Mifflin, outside Pittsburgh — returning to Pennsylvania for the third time in less than a week and just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally in the state.The...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Russia sanctions more Americans, including N.D. Sen. Cramer and S.D. Sen. Rounds

Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.Russia's Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians, including government officials and business people.Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: Is the "F" still there in the DFL?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party was founded 78 years ago. Minnesota's rural and farm areas used to be blue DFL strongholds. But in 2022 they are mostly ruby red.In this week's Talking Points, WCCO's Esme Murphy takes a look at the trend with Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin and Republican State Senator Jason Rarik, but first starts with a chat with political analysts Abou Amara, a Democratic strategist, and Amy Koch, a former State Senator and Republican strategist. Their conversation can be seen in the video above.Next up, a chat with Ken Martin, who has been the chair of the Minnesota DFL since 2011. Now, Esme talks with Republican State Senator Jason Rarick from Pine City in East Central Minnesota.That's the show for this week. Remember, you can see Talking Points live every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., live on CBS News Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Sept. 3, 2022

Here are links to the topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning."Brewed in Minnesota" at the Minnesota State FairHorse Show: Speed Events at the Minnesota State FairTwin Cities Latin Music FestivalThe Flower Festival at Afton Apple OrchardButterly House at the Minnesota State FairDiana Ross at the Grandstand
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Answers to your Good Questions about the Minnesota State Fair: Part 2

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – There is so much to be curious about when it comes to our 12 days of fun at the Minnesota State Fair.From farm babies to butter sculptors, Heather Brown answers more of your Good Questions about the Great Minnesota Get-Together. We'll start with Curt from Bardal: He wants to know: Why is the largest boar at Minnesota State Fair from Iowa?Some of the competitions at the fair are open, which means they don't have to be from Minnesota.Guy from Minneapolis asked: How much is the butter sculptor paid?I hope a lot -- he has to do 10...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Beautiful Labor Day before midweek warmup

MINNEAPOLIS -- We've got a beautiful Labor Day ahead across Minnesota.Temperatures around the state will be right about average, with the Twin Cities topping out at 78. There will be plenty of sunshine to  soak up if you're planning on spending the holiday outside.Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer, and dew points will start to rise in the afternoon and evening.Highs will be close to 90 on Wednesday and Thursday.Storms will be possible Friday and Saturday, and temperatures will cool to the mid-70s for the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
76K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
