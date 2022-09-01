ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cleveland Cavaliers would be wise to make one more trade

With Donovan Mitchell on the team, the Cleveland Cavaliers are just one move away from being the Eastern Conference favorites. The Cleveland Cavaliers should seriously consider making another trade. The team gave up three players in Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, and Collin Sexton to get Donovan Mitchell. The move has made them a serious contender in the Eastern Conference, and the team still has depth to their credit.
NBA Insider Reveals Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Mike Conley

Adding Russell Westbrook was a move that was initially celebrated by the Los Angeles Lakers fans, as he was considered a star point guard during his time with the Washington Wizards. However, Russell Westbrook did not end up being a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Many criticized his turnover-heavy play and the fact that he looked lost at times out on the court.
No Jalen Brunson, No problem for the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks lost their second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks and received nothing in return. Many media personalities described the loss as a “tough blow” and even poorly ranked the team’s offseason. Four weeks ago, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton graded the Mavs’ offseason with...
1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs

The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
