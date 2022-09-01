Read full article on original website
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok. The 25-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
There’s an old adage in the NBA – defense wins championships. It’s probably true, but in 2022, its usefulness may be outgrown. Of course, NBA defenses looked a lot different when people started saying it. Younger fans of the NBA should go back and watch film from the hand-checking era.
With Donovan Mitchell on the team, the Cleveland Cavaliers are just one move away from being the Eastern Conference favorites. The Cleveland Cavaliers should seriously consider making another trade. The team gave up three players in Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, and Collin Sexton to get Donovan Mitchell. The move has made them a serious contender in the Eastern Conference, and the team still has depth to their credit.
On Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced that they have traded for Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.
Adding Russell Westbrook was a move that was initially celebrated by the Los Angeles Lakers fans, as he was considered a star point guard during his time with the Washington Wizards. However, Russell Westbrook did not end up being a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Many criticized his turnover-heavy play and the fact that he looked lost at times out on the court.
The Dallas Mavericks lost their second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks and received nothing in return. Many media personalities described the loss as a “tough blow” and even poorly ranked the team’s offseason. Four weeks ago, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton graded the Mavs’ offseason with...
NBA training camps are set to start in just a few weeks, yet plenty of former All-Star talents and notable names remain available as free agents.
The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
At his introductory press conference, Danilo Gallinari shared that he turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere to join the team he fell in love with as a kid, watching Celtics games with his dad, cheering on Larry Bird. When asked about playing home games at TD Garden, a smiling Gallinari ...
For the first time since the 1996-97 season, the Houston Rockets will be facing a rebuilding San Antonio Spurs franchise.
