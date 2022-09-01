Read full article on original website
Kennewick, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Kennewick. The Pasco High School football team will have a game with Kennewick High School on September 05, 2022, 17:00:00. The Richland High School football team will have a game with Southridge High School on September 05, 2022, 18:00:00.
2 People Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision killed two drivers on Saturday night. The officials stated that a Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on the eastbound lane around milepost 187, 11 miles east of Moses Lake. A semi-tuck was traveling behind a Toyota 4Runner. In order to...
nbcrightnow.com
YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
KHQ Right Now
Afternoon NonStop News Update
Two people died after a crash on I-90 near Moses Lake last night. The Kootenai River Complex of fires is now nearly 10,000 acres.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar spotted in Yakima park
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
nbcrightnow.com
Early morning DUI pursuit ends at CBC
PASCO, Wash.- A suspected DUI pursuit early Monday morning led to a crash, foot pursuit, and eventual arrest at CBC. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Deputies attempted to stop an SUV driving recklessly in Kennewick, but the driver fled north on 395 to Pasco. The driver of the...
KIMA TV
WATCH - Fire at restaurant in Union Gap, second alarm requested
YAKIMA -- Firefighters are battling a fire at El Porton restaurant, 2500 Main St., in Union Gap. It's currently a 2nd alarm fire. This article will be updated as more details are released.
Timing is right, especially in overtime, for Chiawana, which drops reigning MCC champion Kamiakin, 22-19
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Chiawana rallied in the second half to tie the game, then won it with a 20-yard Aaron Lowry field goal in overtime to beat Kamiakin, 22-19, on Friday night at Lampson Stadium. While the game was tightly contested, it had the makings of a season-opener with two teams ...
qvpr.com
Jacks football team falls to East Valley in season opener
The Quincy Jacks showed a strong running game Friday against the East Valley High School Red Devils in the Jacks’ first game of the season, ending up on the losing end of the 21-0 final score. Quincy’s Kenny Thompson had a standout game as the main ball carrier on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire damages El Porton restaurant in Union Gap
UNION GAP — A fire that started on the roof caused significant damage sunday evening to the El Porton restaurant in Union Gap. The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the popular Mexican restaurant at 2512 Main St., Yakima Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez said. Everyone...
The scoop on a new Tri-Cities ice cream shop + beer taphouse in Pasco
A new truck stop and travel center also has opened.
elisportsnetwork.com
RECAP: Chiawana Upsets Kamiakin in Week 1
With the game pushed back to 8:00 PM due to the heat, not even overtime could affect the excitement of the Chiawana Riverhawks Friday night to open the season. Chiawana won on a field goal in overtime to defeat Kamiakin 22-19. Junior Kicker Aaron Lowry played hero with the 20...
bestofthenorthwest.com
Field of Dreams in Moses Lake
Sometimes you are just in the right place, at the right time. Photographer Jim Choate definitely was, as he found a field of sunflowers in Moses Lake, Washington begging to be photographed. As the late summer sun begins to sit lower in the sky, keep your camera nearby and you just might find a very photographable Pacific Northwest waiting to be captured. If you get a great one, feel free to send it to us on Instagram: @Best_Northwest and we might just share it with fellow lovers of the PNW. Take a look at Jim Choate’s work there too, and you can also find him on Flickr. com. We love seeing and sharing photos of our favorite place in the world.
Eastbound I-90 east of Moses Lake closed after fatal crash
Eastbound Interstate 90 just west of the Adams County line is closed after a fatal collision on Saturday night, Washington State Patrol announced. WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber tweeted about the crash at 8:30 p.m. The crash happened 6 miles east of Moses Lake, according to the Twitter account of the...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards
As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
West Richland PD seeking suspects in evening assault
WEST RICHLAND. Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen approaching a home Sunday night, Sept. 4. In security camera video, the individuals are seen knocking on the door before hiding around the corner. When a female stepped outside, an unknown liquid is thrown in her face.
northeastoregonnow.com
Two Hermiston Men Face Charges Following Assault at Soccer Game
Two Hermiston men face charges after allegedly assaulting two people at a soccer game at Sandstone Middle School. The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 28, during an adult soccer game at the school. According to Elkhorn Media Group, Andres Chales Lorenzo, 29, and Rufino Ramirez, 19, have been charged with riot along with third-degree felony assault and possession of forged documents.
Yakima Herald Republic
Renegade Raceway Results: Sept. 4, 2022
Big Rig — Winner: David Ruelas (19.50 DI, 19.944 ET, 70.23 MPH). Runner-up: Cameron Buckles (21.60, 19.968, 65.18). Semifinals: Alan Bade. Medium Duty — Winner: Carl Fry (26.30, 26.438, 52.27). Runner-up: Treigh Taylor (19.75, 19.958, 69.27). Semifinals: Andy Wagner. Pickup — Winner: Kyle Sisk (16.60, 17.035, 76.01). Runner-up:...
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Savoy residents on new paths after Yakima apartment building was condemned last year
‘Where are you going, girlfriend?” asks Victoria Wright, reaching down to tickle her daughter’s side. Seven-month-old Nadia is on her belly on a blue quilt play mat. Her arms and legs are propellers, rotating quickly like they’ll carry her away at any moment. Her movements and wide grin are mirrored by her twin brother, Angel, who is sprawled out at her side.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Opens Grid Season with Game-Winning Score Late in Fourth
A touchdown pass with less than a minute left in the game gave the Hermiston Bulldogs and the home fans a reason to celebrate as they opened the 2022 season with a 35-28 win over the Hanford Falcons Friday night. Sophomore quarterback Isaac Corey hit Landon Shilhanek on a 35-yard...
