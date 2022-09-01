ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
GRANDVIEW, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connell, WA
Sports
City
Burbank, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Tri-cities, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Sports
City
Connell, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar spotted in Yakima park

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Early morning DUI pursuit ends at CBC

PASCO, Wash.- A suspected DUI pursuit early Monday morning led to a crash, foot pursuit, and eventual arrest at CBC. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Deputies attempted to stop an SUV driving recklessly in Kennewick, but the driver fled north on 395 to Pasco. The driver of the...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friday Night Lights#All The Way#Tri Cities Sports#Tcso
qvpr.com

Jacks football team falls to East Valley in season opener

The Quincy Jacks showed a strong running game Friday against the East Valley High School Red Devils in the Jacks’ first game of the season, ending up on the losing end of the 21-0 final score. Quincy’s Kenny Thompson had a standout game as the main ball carrier on...
QUINCY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fire damages El Porton restaurant in Union Gap

UNION GAP — A fire that started on the roof caused significant damage sunday evening to the El Porton restaurant in Union Gap. The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the popular Mexican restaurant at 2512 Main St., Yakima Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez said. Everyone...
UNION GAP, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

RECAP: Chiawana Upsets Kamiakin in Week 1

With the game pushed back to 8:00 PM due to the heat, not even overtime could affect the excitement of the Chiawana Riverhawks Friday night to open the season. Chiawana won on a field goal in overtime to defeat Kamiakin 22-19. Junior Kicker Aaron Lowry played hero with the 20...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
bestofthenorthwest.com

Field of Dreams in Moses Lake

Sometimes you are just in the right place, at the right time. Photographer Jim Choate definitely was, as he found a field of sunflowers in Moses Lake, Washington begging to be photographed. As the late summer sun begins to sit lower in the sky, keep your camera nearby and you just might find a very photographable Pacific Northwest waiting to be captured. If you get a great one, feel free to send it to us on Instagram: @Best_Northwest and we might just share it with fellow lovers of the PNW. Take a look at Jim Choate’s work there too, and you can also find him on Flickr. com. We love seeing and sharing photos of our favorite place in the world.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards

As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Two Hermiston Men Face Charges Following Assault at Soccer Game

Two Hermiston men face charges after allegedly assaulting two people at a soccer game at Sandstone Middle School. The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 28, during an adult soccer game at the school. According to Elkhorn Media Group, Andres Chales Lorenzo, 29, and Rufino Ramirez, 19, have been charged with riot along with third-degree felony assault and possession of forged documents.
HERMISTON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Renegade Raceway Results: Sept. 4, 2022

Big Rig — Winner: David Ruelas (19.50 DI, 19.944 ET, 70.23 MPH). Runner-up: Cameron Buckles (21.60, 19.968, 65.18). Semifinals: Alan Bade. Medium Duty — Winner: Carl Fry (26.30, 26.438, 52.27). Runner-up: Treigh Taylor (19.75, 19.958, 69.27). Semifinals: Andy Wagner. Pickup — Winner: Kyle Sisk (16.60, 17.035, 76.01). Runner-up:...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Former Savoy residents on new paths after Yakima apartment building was condemned last year

‘Where are you going, girlfriend?” asks Victoria Wright, reaching down to tickle her daughter’s side. Seven-month-old Nadia is on her belly on a blue quilt play mat. Her arms and legs are propellers, rotating quickly like they’ll carry her away at any moment. Her movements and wide grin are mirrored by her twin brother, Angel, who is sprawled out at her side.
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Opens Grid Season with Game-Winning Score Late in Fourth

A touchdown pass with less than a minute left in the game gave the Hermiston Bulldogs and the home fans a reason to celebrate as they opened the 2022 season with a 35-28 win over the Hanford Falcons Friday night. Sophomore quarterback Isaac Corey hit Landon Shilhanek on a 35-yard...
HERMISTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy