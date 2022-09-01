Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman fires back at Conor McGregor for ‘low’ comments about crying daughter at UFC 278
Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman brought his family to the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) event last month in Salt Lake City, but his daughter had to be carried away in tears after “The Nigerian Nightmare” was knocked unconscious by newly-crowned 170-pound kingpin Leon Edwards. “I feel this deep,”...
MMAmania.com
2022 UFC Main Event bets between Joben and Pakebrah
For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. Joben: Hill (win) Pakebrah: Santos (Joben 1-0) Pakebrah: Vera (win) Joben: Cruz (1-1) Joben: Usman Pakebrah: Edwards (win) (Pakebrah 2-1) Joben: Gane...
MMAmania.com
UFC Paris highlights: Benoit Saint-Denis batters Gabriel Miranda, wows Paris crowd
Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a dominant showing, Frenchman Saint-Denis absolutely dominated his opponent en route to the second-round stoppage. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz suggests all the pressure is on Khamzat Chimaev: ‘You better take me clean out the way the odds are’
Nate Diaz steps into the Octagon on September 10th to fight Khamzat Chimaev in a special non-title main event at UFC 279. It’s the last fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, and many suspect the promotion is looking to bury Nate on the way out. Oddsmakers certainly see it that way, with Chimaev a stunning -1100 favorite to Diaz’s +700 underdog status.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz live stream results, full fight play-by-play updates
Welcome to the biggest boxing card of the weekend, Maniacs! It’s time for Heavyweight punching action as California native, Andy Ruiz Jr., takes on Cuban ex-pat, Luis Ortiz, tonight (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) from inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There’s also a sneaky great co-main event, as...
MMAmania.com
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz staredown video from WBC world title eliminator weigh-ins
Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.
MMAmania.com
Watch Tai Tuivasa smoke a joint, laugh about Ciryl Gane loss at UFC Paris
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight hurter Tai Tuivasa was just one victory away from a potential shot at the 265-pound title. Instead, “Bam Bam” will head to the back of the line in the wake of his third-round knockout loss against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in the UFC Paris headliner last weekend at Accor Arena.
MMAmania.com
Ciryl Gane shuts down Twitter callout from Curtis Blaydes after UFC Paris — ‘This is not smart’
Former interim champion Ciryl Gane got back into the win column last weekend in Paris by stopping fellow heavyweight hurter Tai Tuivasa. The victory was his first since coming up short against reigning division champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 earlier this year. Unfortunately for Gane, who is looking to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Video: Zuluzinho gets brutally faceplant KO’d after questionable stand-up
350-pound super-heavyweight Zuluzinho was back in action over the weekend, fighting Petr Romankevich in the main event of AMC Fight Nights 114. Things were looking good for the hulking Brazilian fighter early as he got on top of Romankevich and was working towards an armlock. Unfortunately, even the threat of a submission finish from mount wasn’t enough to stop the referee from standing the fighters back up, where Romankevich turned the tables quickly and KO’d “Zulu” badly.
MMAmania.com
UFC Paris bonuses: Ciryl Gane’s wild main event brawl with Tai Tuivasa earns both men additional $50k bonus
Ciryl Gane squared off with Tai Tuivasa last night (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena inside Paris, France. In a stellar performance, Gane stopped his opponent in the third round to conclude a very fun fight. All in all, this was a...
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman admits he’s ‘kinda low-key a fan’ of Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman is coming off a shocking last-minute KO loss in his last title defense against Leon Edwards at UFC 278, a defeat that has shaken up the entire UFC welterweight division. Fighters like Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, who have already lost to Usman twice, are now hoping “The Nigerian Nightmare” loses to Edwards again in the rubber match so they can get back in the title picture.
MMAmania.com
UFC Paris highlights: Roman Kopylov crushes Alessio di Chirico in the third round
Roman Kopylov and Alessio di Chirico faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Scoring the first victory of his UFC career, Kopylov rallied late in the fight to stop di Chirico via knockout. LIVE! Stream UFC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Junior dos Santos rips ‘dirty fighter’ Ciryl Gane: ‘Again hitting the back of the head’
Junior dos Santos is still upset about how his final UFC fight against Ciryl Gane went down back in December of 2020. Dos Santos fell to Gane in the second round of their UFC 256 fight, with “Bon Gamin” hitting “Cigano” with a monster elbow that dropped the former heavyweight champion. According to Dos Santos and many others who watched the replay several dozen times, the finishing blow looked suspiciously like an illegal shot to the back of the head.
MMAmania.com
UFC Paris highlights: Robert Whittaker picks apart Marvin Vettori for dominant decision nod
Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Following 15 minutes of action, Whittaker was named the victor by all three judges. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate...
MMAmania.com
UFC champion Leon Edwards no-shows UFC Paris, hangs out at WWE Clash at the Castle instead
UFC Paris exceeded expectations earlier tonight (Sat. Sept. 3, 2022) when all the French talent was victorious, and the general quality of the fights was quite high. In addition, the crowd was going absolutely wild for the first-ever UFC event on French soil, which made the stakes feel even higher.
MMAmania.com
UFC Paris, The Morning After: A sign to leave the Apex behind
When COVID-19 hit the world hard and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) turned its production in-house, I was on board. Even as early options like Jacksonville, Fla., began to open up, I still preferred the visceral and real ambience and sounds of the UFC Apex. Justin Gaethje’s bludgeoning of Tony Ferguson opened a lot of eyes to just how real this fighting s—t is, and I appreciated it being conveyed appropriately.
MMAmania.com
UFC Paris highlights: Stephanie Egger strangles Ailin Perez in the second round
Stephanie Egger and Ailin Perez faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a strong showing, Egger secured the rear naked choke submission towards the end of the second round. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+
MMAmania.com
UFC Paris live stream results, Gane vs. Tuivasa play-by-play updates
UFC Paris live stream results and play-by-play updates: Heavyweight hurters Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa are leading the charge for the promotion’s debut in Paris, France, by way of Accor Arena on ESPN+ today (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022), a 12-fight MMA card that also features the middleweight co-main event between former champion Robert Whittaker and ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori. Stateside fans will be tuning in early today as the UFC Paris “Prelims” get underway at noon ET, followed by main card action at 3 p.m. ET. Lightweight veterans Nasrat Haqparast and John Makdessi will look to leave a lasting impression for the live spectators in Gay Paree, not long after featherweight bruisers Jarno Errens and William Gomis — a late (and local) addition to the UFC Paris fight card — step foot inside the Octagon for the first time in their respective combat sports careers.
MMAmania.com
Tai Tuivasa eyes KO of Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris - ‘If I dink him, I sink him’
Of Tai Tuivasa’s 14 victories, 13 of them have come by way of knockout, winning his last five fights in a row in that manner which includes big time finishes over Greg Hardy and more recently, Derrick Lewis. On the verge of a potential title shot, Tuivasa has to get through perhaps his stiffest test to date in Ciryl Gane, the former UFC interim Heavyweight champion this Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) in Paris, France.
MMAmania.com
The Ultimate Fighter 29 finalist Brady Hiestand returns November 19th against Fernie Garcia
The Ultimate Fighter 29 finalist Brady Hiestand is making his return to the Octagon on November 19th when he faces Fernie Garcia at a UFC Fight Night. Hiestand represented Team Volkanovski as a bantamweight and defeated Josh Rettinghouse and Vince Murdock to make it to the TUF 29 finals at UFC Vegas 35 in August 2021. He lost to teammate Ricky Turcios via a close split decision, dropping his pro record to 5-2.
Comments / 0