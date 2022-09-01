UFC Paris live stream results and play-by-play updates: Heavyweight hurters Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa are leading the charge for the promotion’s debut in Paris, France, by way of Accor Arena on ESPN+ today (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022), a 12-fight MMA card that also features the middleweight co-main event between former champion Robert Whittaker and ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori. Stateside fans will be tuning in early today as the UFC Paris “Prelims” get underway at noon ET, followed by main card action at 3 p.m. ET. Lightweight veterans Nasrat Haqparast and John Makdessi will look to leave a lasting impression for the live spectators in Gay Paree, not long after featherweight bruisers Jarno Errens and William Gomis — a late (and local) addition to the UFC Paris fight card — step foot inside the Octagon for the first time in their respective combat sports careers.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO