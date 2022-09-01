ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 UFC Main Event bets between Joben and Pakebrah

For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. Joben: Hill (win) Pakebrah: Santos (Joben 1-0) Pakebrah: Vera (win) Joben: Cruz (1-1) Joben: Usman Pakebrah: Edwards (win) (Pakebrah 2-1) Joben: Gane...
MMAmania.com

UFC Paris highlights: Benoit Saint-Denis batters Gabriel Miranda, wows Paris crowd

Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a dominant showing, Frenchman Saint-Denis absolutely dominated his opponent en route to the second-round stoppage. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT...
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz suggests all the pressure is on Khamzat Chimaev: ‘You better take me clean out the way the odds are’

Nate Diaz steps into the Octagon on September 10th to fight Khamzat Chimaev in a special non-title main event at UFC 279. It’s the last fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, and many suspect the promotion is looking to bury Nate on the way out. Oddsmakers certainly see it that way, with Chimaev a stunning -1100 favorite to Diaz’s +700 underdog status.
MMAmania.com

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz staredown video from WBC world title eliminator weigh-ins

Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MMAmania.com

Watch Tai Tuivasa smoke a joint, laugh about Ciryl Gane loss at UFC Paris

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight hurter Tai Tuivasa was just one victory away from a potential shot at the 265-pound title. Instead, “Bam Bam” will head to the back of the line in the wake of his third-round knockout loss against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in the UFC Paris headliner last weekend at Accor Arena.
MMAmania.com

Video: Zuluzinho gets brutally faceplant KO’d after questionable stand-up

350-pound super-heavyweight Zuluzinho was back in action over the weekend, fighting Petr Romankevich in the main event of AMC Fight Nights 114. Things were looking good for the hulking Brazilian fighter early as he got on top of Romankevich and was working towards an armlock. Unfortunately, even the threat of a submission finish from mount wasn’t enough to stop the referee from standing the fighters back up, where Romankevich turned the tables quickly and KO’d “Zulu” badly.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Kamaru Usman admits he’s ‘kinda low-key a fan’ of Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman is coming off a shocking last-minute KO loss in his last title defense against Leon Edwards at UFC 278, a defeat that has shaken up the entire UFC welterweight division. Fighters like Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, who have already lost to Usman twice, are now hoping “The Nigerian Nightmare” loses to Edwards again in the rubber match so they can get back in the title picture.
MMAmania.com

Junior dos Santos rips ‘dirty fighter’ Ciryl Gane: ‘Again hitting the back of the head’

Junior dos Santos is still upset about how his final UFC fight against Ciryl Gane went down back in December of 2020. Dos Santos fell to Gane in the second round of their UFC 256 fight, with “Bon Gamin” hitting “Cigano” with a monster elbow that dropped the former heavyweight champion. According to Dos Santos and many others who watched the replay several dozen times, the finishing blow looked suspiciously like an illegal shot to the back of the head.
MMAmania.com

UFC Paris, The Morning After: A sign to leave the Apex behind

When COVID-19 hit the world hard and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) turned its production in-house, I was on board. Even as early options like Jacksonville, Fla., began to open up, I still preferred the visceral and real ambience and sounds of the UFC Apex. Justin Gaethje’s bludgeoning of Tony Ferguson opened a lot of eyes to just how real this fighting s—t is, and I appreciated it being conveyed appropriately.
MMAmania.com

UFC Paris live stream results, Gane vs. Tuivasa play-by-play updates

UFC Paris live stream results and play-by-play updates: Heavyweight hurters Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa are leading the charge for the promotion’s debut in Paris, France, by way of Accor Arena on ESPN+ today (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022), a 12-fight MMA card that also features the middleweight co-main event between former champion Robert Whittaker and ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori. Stateside fans will be tuning in early today as the UFC Paris “Prelims” get underway at noon ET, followed by main card action at 3 p.m. ET. Lightweight veterans Nasrat Haqparast and John Makdessi will look to leave a lasting impression for the live spectators in Gay Paree, not long after featherweight bruisers Jarno Errens and William Gomis — a late (and local) addition to the UFC Paris fight card — step foot inside the Octagon for the first time in their respective combat sports careers.
MMAmania.com

Tai Tuivasa eyes KO of Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris - ‘If I dink him, I sink him’

Of Tai Tuivasa’s 14 victories, 13 of them have come by way of knockout, winning his last five fights in a row in that manner which includes big time finishes over Greg Hardy and more recently, Derrick Lewis. On the verge of a potential title shot, Tuivasa has to get through perhaps his stiffest test to date in Ciryl Gane, the former UFC interim Heavyweight champion this Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) in Paris, France.
MMAmania.com

The Ultimate Fighter 29 finalist Brady Hiestand returns November 19th against Fernie Garcia

The Ultimate Fighter 29 finalist Brady Hiestand is making his return to the Octagon on November 19th when he faces Fernie Garcia at a UFC Fight Night. Hiestand represented Team Volkanovski as a bantamweight and defeated Josh Rettinghouse and Vince Murdock to make it to the TUF 29 finals at UFC Vegas 35 in August 2021. He lost to teammate Ricky Turcios via a close split decision, dropping his pro record to 5-2.
LAS VEGAS, NV

