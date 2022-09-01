Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male

Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
Woman taken into Custody off Kentucky 3424 charged on Warrants of Arrest from Laurel and Madison County
LONDON, KY (September 5, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Byron Grimes arrested Carmelitta Collett age 33 of Cane Creek Road, London on Saturday afternoon September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:24 PM. The arrest occurred off KY 3434 approximately 5 miles north after...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER SEIZES FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, PILLS, CASH AND HANDGUN DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON PARKWAY IN ADAIR COUNTY
COLUMBIA, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Cumberland Parkway lead to a drug trafficking arrest of a Russell Springs man. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 11:27 P.M. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on the Cumberland Parkway.
wymt.com
KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
clayconews.com
McKee, Kentucky Woman charged with Murder during on-going KSP Death Investigation that started in Jackson County
McKEE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Ann Clemmons (right), 43 years old of McKee, KY,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
One person arrested after shots fired in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A heavy police presence was reported near downtown Hazard Saturday night. Officials said someone shot at police, and police returned fire. Police confirmed the shooter was later arrested. There are no reports of injuries. The identity of the shooter was not released.
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Missing Person In Madison County
RICHMOND, KY. (September 4, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public's assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus L....
k105.com
2 arrested after Pulaski Co. law enforcement seizes over 25 ounces of meth, nearly 10 grams of cocaine, 102 pills
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office seized over 25 ounces of methamphetamine and nearly 10 grams of cocaine after a suspect struck a deputy while fleeing police. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, detectives with the agency’s Narcotic’s Division were conducting traffic interdiction in the southern part of the county Wednesday night when police observed a “suspicious” 2012 Ford F150.
IN THIS ARTICLE
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
clayconews.com
Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
Over 700 grams of meth seized, officer struck after high-speed chase in Pulaski Co.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after a high-speed pursuit in Pulaski County on Wednesday.
WKYT 27
Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest Of Russell Springs Man
Columbia, Ky. (September 1, 2022) – Traffic stop on the Cumberland Parkway on Tuesday night leads to drug trafficking arrest. On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 11:27 p.m. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on Cumberland Parkway. The Trooper observed the vehicle’s registration was not valid and the vehicle was driving recklessly headed eastbound on the parkway in Adair County.
KSP: Perry County inmate escapes custody
Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Perry County.
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
wymt.com
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department have found an inmate who walked away from a worksite Thursday afternoon. Police said they were told by the Kentucky River Regional Jail that 33-year-old Tommy Kuhl walked away from a work release program while weed-eating at the cemetery in front of Christopher Church of God.
clayconews.com
FREE Programs in September 2022 for Clay County, Kentucky from the Cooperative Extension Service
MANCHESTER, KY (September 4, 2022) - Clay County Cooperative Extension Service upcoming programs for September, 2022. We will be Cooking Through the Calendar once again on September 7th at 1:00 P.M. at the Clay County Extension Office! "Honey Mustard Chicken Tenders" is the recipe for this month. Call us at 598-2789 to sign up and get a free 2022 recipe calendar at the end of the class!
clayconews.com
TWO TODDLERS FOUND UNSUPERVISED NEAR ROADWAY IN LAUREL COUNTY KENTUCKY RESULTS IN INVESTIGATION AND ARREST
LONDON, KY Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested Teia Carter age 35 of London on Monday afternoon August 29, 2022 at approximately 4:06 PM. The arrest occurred off London Dock Road, approximately 10 miles west of London after this subject was charged...
wtloam.com
Police Arrest Two Men Connected To Recent ATM Thefts
Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions to arrest Dave E. Smith and B.J. Hubbard, both of Knox County. Both men were charged with theft and criminal mischief. Smith has already been released from jail after he posted an administrative bond. Hubbard remains in the Knox County Jail. Detective Basil Hodge said they got a full confession of what the two did and added they used a stolen truck to break into at least four businesses to steal or attempt to steal ATMs. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said Smith and Hubbard are possible suspects in three ATM thefts in the county. Authorities say they were not able to recover any of the stolen cash. Police said they are expecting at least two more arrests tied to this case.
WKYT 27
Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
Comments / 1