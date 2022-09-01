ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER SEIZES FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, PILLS, CASH AND HANDGUN DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON PARKWAY IN ADAIR COUNTY

COLUMBIA, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Cumberland Parkway lead to a drug trafficking arrest of a Russell Springs man. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 11:27 P.M. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on the Cumberland Parkway.
COLUMBIA, KY
wymt.com

KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One person arrested after shots fired in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A heavy police presence was reported near downtown Hazard Saturday night. Officials said someone shot at police, and police returned fire. Police confirmed the shooter was later arrested. There are no reports of injuries. The identity of the shooter was not released.
HAZARD, KY
clayconews.com

Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Missing Person In Madison County

RICHMOND, KY. (September 4, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public's assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus L....
RICHMOND, KY
k105.com

2 arrested after Pulaski Co. law enforcement seizes over 25 ounces of meth, nearly 10 grams of cocaine, 102 pills

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office seized over 25 ounces of methamphetamine and nearly 10 grams of cocaine after a suspect struck a deputy while fleeing police. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, detectives with the agency’s Narcotic’s Division were conducting traffic interdiction in the southern part of the county Wednesday night when police observed a “suspicious” 2012 Ford F150.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates

UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
RICHMOND, KY
clayconews.com

Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man

SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest Of Russell Springs Man

Columbia, Ky. (September 1, 2022) – Traffic stop on the Cumberland Parkway on Tuesday night leads to drug trafficking arrest. On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 11:27 p.m. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on Cumberland Parkway. The Trooper observed the vehicle’s registration was not valid and the vehicle was driving recklessly headed eastbound on the parkway in Adair County.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Inmate who walked away from worksite found

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department have found an inmate who walked away from a worksite Thursday afternoon. Police said they were told by the Kentucky River Regional Jail that 33-year-old Tommy Kuhl walked away from a work release program while weed-eating at the cemetery in front of Christopher Church of God.
HAZARD, KY
clayconews.com

FREE Programs in September 2022 for Clay County, Kentucky from the Cooperative Extension Service

MANCHESTER, KY (September 4, 2022) - Clay County Cooperative Extension Service upcoming programs for September, 2022. We will be Cooking Through the Calendar once again on September 7th at 1:00 P.M. at the Clay County Extension Office! "Honey Mustard Chicken Tenders" is the recipe for this month. Call us at 598-2789 to sign up and get a free 2022 recipe calendar at the end of the class!
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Police Arrest Two Men Connected To Recent ATM Thefts

Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions to arrest Dave E. Smith and B.J. Hubbard, both of Knox County. Both men were charged with theft and criminal mischief. Smith has already been released from jail after he posted an administrative bond. Hubbard remains in the Knox County Jail. Detective Basil Hodge said they got a full confession of what the two did and added they used a stolen truck to break into at least four businesses to steal or attempt to steal ATMs. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said Smith and Hubbard are possible suspects in three ATM thefts in the county. Authorities say they were not able to recover any of the stolen cash. Police said they are expecting at least two more arrests tied to this case.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
CORBIN, KY

