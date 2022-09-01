Read full article on original website
GFYS
4d ago
I’m pretty sure that’s not going to be enough for her to secure a reduced sentence. Definitely not enough to get her acquitted. But I do think it’s worth looking into these so-called “doctors” people are accessing online only. Many of them seem scammy at best and outright dangerous at worst!
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say
The man who waved down officers and admitted killing people reportedly did it because they were "practicing witchcraft."
HPD identifies accused gunman in deadly homeless camp shooting
HOUSTON — Houston police have identified the man they said is responsible for shooting and killing two people at a possible homeless camp on the northside. Nathan Miller is in custody and police said he confessed to killing a man and a woman in a wooded area near Tidwell Road and Wheatley Street around 8 a.m. Saturday.
KHOU
Suspect identified in double murder in north Houston
Nathan Miller has been charged with capital murder and his bond was denied. He's due back in court on Tuesday.
'Devastating' | Neighbors describe crash in Galveston that killed high school freshman
GALVESTON, Texas — A home surveillance camera captured video of an SUV just before a deadly crash in Galveston last week. It happened on Friday around 6 p.m. right across the street from Galveston Ball High School, which is at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue O. A...
Man shows up to west Houston store with gunshot wound, later dies at hospital
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Sunday night in west Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, a man showed up at a store on Briar Forest Drive at the intersection of Wilcrest, which is just outside of Beltway 8. He had been shot and flagged the store clerk down to get help.
Police searching for shooter who killed man at rap concert in Sharpstown
Police did not release any information on the shooter, but the venue holds up to 2,800 people so there were plenty of people who may have seen something.
KHOU
Teen accused of killing innocent driver in high-speed chase appears before judge
PASADENA, Texas — The teen accused of killing an innocent driver in Pasadena following a high-speed chase with Webster police appeared before a judge late Sunday night. Christopher Romero, 17, was charged with murder, and his bond was set at $300,000, according to a judge. According to the Webster...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
News Channel 25
Person of interest identified in Houston murder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person of interest has been identified for the murder of a 36-year-old on Monday. Insy Curz-Flores was found dead in a mobile trailer home in the 15600 block of Market Street, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Authorities identified her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jose Corona as a person of interest.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Who killed Kevin Hill?
Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim was killed in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries to the head, which resulted in their death.
KHOU
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
'Tragedy' | Houston pastor reiterates comments on crime during sermon
HOUSTON — One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. "I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together...
17-year-old shot to death while visiting friend's NW Harris Co. home, detective says
Eyewitness News captured a person placed in handcuffs at the scene, but it's not immediately known if anyone has been charged on Monday.
Two people 'unresponsive' in crash involving motorcycle on SH 249 in northwest Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least two people were "unresponsive" Monday in a crash involving a motorcycle in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened in the northbound lanes of SH 249 at Old Foltin Road. The sheriff said two people were riding on a motorcycle...
cw39.com
Police arrest 2 suspected robbers after 30-minute chase around Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A group of men led Houston police on a wild ride over the weekend in a chase that last more than a half-hour. Police said a call around 11 p.m. on Saturday came out as an aggravated robbery. Officers located the suspected vehicle and gave chase.
Man arrested in deadly Galveston crash was out on parole for his 3rd DWI, court records show
GALVESTON, Texas — A man arrested in a Galveston crash on Friday that killed a teen and critically injured two other people had just been let out on parole for his third driving while intoxicated conviction, according to court records. Galveston police believe alcohol may have been a factor...
KHOU
HCSO: Boy with autism hit by vehicle after wandering from home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition, but stable after being found in the roadway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy was found in the roadway around 4 a.m. on Greenhouse Road near Cy Lakes High School.
HPD: Suspected CVS robbers crash into SE Houston creek, arrested after hour-long police chase
HPD said the robbery suspects led them on an hour-long chase across the city and threw guns and money out the window along a freeway.
Caught on camera: West Houston eyeglass store robbed by armed men
HOUSTON — Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of eyeglass frames from a Tanglewood store. It happened in the middle of the day when employees and a customer were inside the store. The owner said her shop has been targeted twice in the last two months.
Innocent driver killed in crash during chase in Pasadena, police say
PASADENA, Texas — An innocent driver was killed after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle led to a deadly crash, according to the Webster Police Department. The chase started in Webster just after midnight on Sunday and ended near Beltway 8 and Spencer Highway in Pasadena. According to...
KHOU
