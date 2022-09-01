Read full article on original website
KATV
New Arkansas Broadband director studying state 'Affordability Trust Fund'
LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — The state’s new broadband director, Glen Howie, has been on the job for a little over a month and he’s already gauging where Arkansas can excel even further with Internet connectivity. Howie, who comes to Arkansas from Louisiana, says the state has a “great story to tell.”
U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves millions for Arkansas broadband, rural access emphasis
Federal officials approved a new plan to improve the broadband infrastructure in Arkansas, especially for rural communities.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
$5M federal program to fund Arkansas abandoned gas and oil well clean-up
$5 million to Arkansas to support capping of orphaned oil and gas wells.
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas’ ‘greatest resource’
Today I’d like to talk about the celebration of Labor Day and the importance of our workforce. Barbeques, pool parties, and parades are a common occurrence when Americans today celebrate Labor Day, but it wasn’t always about friends and families getting together for fun. One hudred twenty-seven years...
USDA extends emergency credit for drought disaster in Arkansas
Farmers from Benton, Crawford and Washington counties are eligible for emergency loans due to drought intensity.
KTLO
Local schools awarded ARP ESSER III funds
Four area school districts have been awarded continuation grants from American Rescue Plan ESSER III funds. The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, awarded $11.3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds to 84 quality afterschool, summer and extended year programs across the state.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sales tax gains push Arkansas tax revenue up 4.4% in August
Arkansas tax revenue in the first two months of the fiscal year (July-August) is $1.23 billion, up 3.5% from the same time last year thanks in large part to an 8.5% increase in sales and use tax collections. The year-to-date tax revenue is also 3.3% above the budget forecast. After...
swark.today
Arkansas reports better-than-expected tax revenue for August
Arkansas revenue for August, and for the fiscal year, exceed projections.
UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp
This story has been updated. It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment, proposed by Responsible Growth […] The post UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
talkbusiness.net
The argument over Arkansas sovereign immunity and taxpayers’ constitutional right to challenge the state
The right of Arkansas taxpayers to challenge improper use of state tax dollars is enshrined in the Arkansas constitution. But does that right belong to every Arkansan or is it reserved for only those Arkansans who can afford to pay substantial legal fees to vindicate it?. That fundamental question will...
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
Missouri and Arkansas part of multi-state victory in opioid addiction treatment lawsuit
Arkansas was part of a 41 state coalition which prevailed in court today regarding the drug Suboxone.
KTAL
Labor Day begins 7 days of rain
The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
Labor Day closings in NWA and the River Valley
Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas recovery house to open soon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
