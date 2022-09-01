Read full article on original website
Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say
The man who waved down officers and admitted killing people reportedly did it because they were "practicing witchcraft."
KHOU
Suspect identified in double murder in north Houston
Nathan Miller has been charged with capital murder and his bond was denied. He's due back in court on Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
Police searching for shooter who killed man at rap concert in Sharpstown
Police did not release any information on the shooter, but the venue holds up to 2,800 people so there were plenty of people who may have seen something.
Teen driver had 15-year-old runaway girl in car during deadly high-speed chase
In the car with the teen driver was a 15-year-old girl who police say was a runaway from San Antonio. On top of that, records say he was already facing an open felony warrant.
HPD identifies accused gunman in deadly homeless camp shooting
HOUSTON — Houston police have identified the man they said is responsible for shooting and killing two people at a possible homeless camp on the northside. Nathan Miller is in custody and police said he confessed to killing a man and a woman in a wooded area near Tidwell Road and Wheatley Street around 8 a.m. Saturday.
KHOU
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
fox26houston.com
Suspect in deadly Galveston crash released from prison on previous DWI charge hours before
GALVESTON, Texas - The suspect in a deadly crash in Galveston on Friday evening was released from prison hours before after he was granted parole on a previous DWI conviction. A small memorial lies at the scene on Avenue O and 41st Street. Galveston police were dispatched to the area around 6 p.m. for a vehicle crash involving a Jeep and a Toyota SUV.
Caught on camera: West Houston eyeglass store robbed by armed men
HOUSTON — Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of eyeglass frames from a Tanglewood store. It happened in the middle of the day when employees and a customer were inside the store. The owner said her shop has been targeted twice in the last two months.
16-year-old found shot to death on roadside in north Liberty County, deputies say
Authorities said they have identified the victim but will not be releasing her name due to her age, but her family has been notified.
Innocent driver killed during police chase after suspect crashes stolen car in Pasadena: Webster PD
Officers said the 17-year-old suspect refused to stop and crashed into three other vehicles on the Beltway feeder at Spencer Highway.
HPD: Suspected CVS robbers crash into SE Houston creek, arrested after hour-long police chase
HPD said the robbery suspects led them on an hour-long chase across the city and threw guns and money out the window along a freeway.
Armed men steal over $50K worth of frames at eyewear store in Tanglewood, police say
The owner tells ABC13 that one of the robbers asked the optician to look at some Gucci frames before pulling out a gun and pointing it at his back moments before.
Man's body found in ditch with 2 gunshot wounds to the head in Waller Co., deputies say
Deputies said the body was found by a woman walking her dog near FM 359 and Garvie Road.
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
Click2Houston.com
2 people found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston; suspect in custody, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston, according to police. Police said it happened in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane near West Tidwell Road at around 8:10 a.m. A neighbor at the Bhakti Urban Farm tells KPRC...
2 people killed, man arrested after 'aggressively' waving gun near gas station in NW Houston: HPD
Upon arrival, Houston police officers said the man "blurted out that he killed a few people," including his cousin.
mocomotive.com
Man fatally shot by childhood friend during argument in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said. Deputies with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3′s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision around 11:15 p.m.
Indigo Garza murder: 20-year-old killed in retaliation over robbery during drug deal, filing reads
A day after Indigo Garza's mother spoke to ABC13, police revealed the main players accused in the young woman's death more than six months ago.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Who killed Kevin Hill?
Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim was killed in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries to the head, which resulted in their death.
