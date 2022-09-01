ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPD identifies accused gunman in deadly homeless camp shooting

HOUSTON — Houston police have identified the man they said is responsible for shooting and killing two people at a possible homeless camp on the northside. Nathan Miller is in custody and police said he confessed to killing a man and a woman in a wooded area near Tidwell Road and Wheatley Street around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
Man fatally shot by childhood friend during argument in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said. Deputies with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3′s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision around 11:15 p.m.
Who killed Kevin Hill?

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim was killed in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries to the head, which resulted in their death.
