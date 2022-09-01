Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham extending financial assistance to homeowners
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is extending their rental and utilities assistance to now help homeowners impacted by the pandemic. With climbing prices and bills it may come as a relief to learn funds are available to help with utilities, rent, and mortgage payments for people who have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.
WAFF
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
Bham Now
37 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Sept. 2-4
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 37 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Anita Woods at 205-541-6333 or...
WAFF
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night.
wbrc.com
Birmingham, Trussville join Norfolk Southern to improve quality of life around railroads
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crossing Elimination Planning act is exactly what it sounds like. With the help of federal funding, the city of Birmingham, Trussville and Norfolk Southern are looking at ways to improve the quality of life driving and living near railroads. Birmingham City Council member Darrell O’Quinn...
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
wvtm13.com
Early morning homicide at Quest Club adds to violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide at the Quest Club in downtown Birmingham Monday morning. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Retired Birmingham police weigh in on city’s growing homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all...
wbrc.com
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board
No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
wbrc.com
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
NIH Director's Blog
Contamination of school water supply with sludge from the septic tank: the Center Point, Alabama, incident
The Cyprus experience with protection of ground- and surface waters from domestic sewage and excreta. Andreou C. Schriftenr Ver Wasser Boden Lufthyg. 2000;105:433-6. PMID: 10842850. Disinfection of a sewage contaminated fresh water holding tank at a remote shore facility: potential for illness and injury. Hibbs RG. Navy Med. 1993 Mar-Apr;84(2):27-8....
wbrc.com
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
wbrc.com
‘We’re $20 or 30 million behind’: BWWB chairman in exclusive audio worries utility couldn’t handle new meter-reading tech
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 1, Birmingham’s mayor applied new pressure to the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the wake of our reporting on several issues there including overdue and incorrect bills. Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted a thread that claims the water works board back in 2016...
Bham Now
5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham
Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Soggy weather at times for Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though a lot of us haven’t even seen any rain tonight, we are still tracking some widely scattered thundershowers on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. Unfortunately, some isolated storms are causing lightning delays for the Auburn game at Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Mississippi State game in Starkville. All is dry in Tuscaloosa for now, but isolated showers could be nearby as the game ends. A few thundershowers will stick around overnight with cloudy skies and conditions staying warm and muggy.
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A First Alert for the threat of flash flooding through Monday, more heavy rain and storms possible
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The risk for flash flooding continues to increase across our area as more rain slowly tracks east-northeast across the state. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Marion, Winston, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Talladega, Coosa, Shelby, Cullman, Clay, Calhoun, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties in our coverage area. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Cherokee County due to rapidly rising water along the Chattooga River in the Gaylesville area. Radar is estimating over six inches of rain in parts of Cherokee County. Flash Flood Emergencies are in effect just over the state line in Chattooga County, GA. That area has received almost of foot of rain over the past 24 hours. The wet weather coverage will thin out some overnight, but I still can’t rule out areas of rain and a few rumbles past midnight.
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
2 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for […]
