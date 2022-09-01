BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The risk for flash flooding continues to increase across our area as more rain slowly tracks east-northeast across the state. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Marion, Winston, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Talladega, Coosa, Shelby, Cullman, Clay, Calhoun, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties in our coverage area. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Cherokee County due to rapidly rising water along the Chattooga River in the Gaylesville area. Radar is estimating over six inches of rain in parts of Cherokee County. Flash Flood Emergencies are in effect just over the state line in Chattooga County, GA. That area has received almost of foot of rain over the past 24 hours. The wet weather coverage will thin out some overnight, but I still can’t rule out areas of rain and a few rumbles past midnight.

