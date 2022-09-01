ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham extending financial assistance to homeowners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is extending their rental and utilities assistance to now help homeowners impacted by the pandemic. With climbing prices and bills it may come as a relief to learn funds are available to help with utilities, rent, and mortgage payments for people who have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.
WAFF

Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
wbrc.com

Train derails in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
wbrc.com

Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
AL.com

Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board

No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
wbrc.com

Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
NIH Director's Blog

Contamination of school water supply with sludge from the septic tank: the Center Point, Alabama, incident

The Cyprus experience with protection of ground- and surface waters from domestic sewage and excreta. Andreou C. Schriftenr Ver Wasser Boden Lufthyg. 2000;105:433-6. PMID: 10842850. Disinfection of a sewage contaminated fresh water holding tank at a remote shore facility: potential for illness and injury. Hibbs RG. Navy Med. 1993 Mar-Apr;84(2):27-8....
wbrc.com

Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
Bham Now

5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham

Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Soggy weather at times for Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though a lot of us haven’t even seen any rain tonight, we are still tracking some widely scattered thundershowers on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. Unfortunately, some isolated storms are causing lightning delays for the Auburn game at Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Mississippi State game in Starkville. All is dry in Tuscaloosa for now, but isolated showers could be nearby as the game ends. A few thundershowers will stick around overnight with cloudy skies and conditions staying warm and muggy.
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A First Alert for the threat of flash flooding through Monday, more heavy rain and storms possible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The risk for flash flooding continues to increase across our area as more rain slowly tracks east-northeast across the state. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Marion, Winston, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Talladega, Coosa, Shelby, Cullman, Clay, Calhoun, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties in our coverage area. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Cherokee County due to rapidly rising water along the Chattooga River in the Gaylesville area. Radar is estimating over six inches of rain in parts of Cherokee County. Flash Flood Emergencies are in effect just over the state line in Chattooga County, GA. That area has received almost of foot of rain over the past 24 hours. The wet weather coverage will thin out some overnight, but I still can’t rule out areas of rain and a few rumbles past midnight.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Tragedy of North Birmingham

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
CBS 42

2 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for […]
