Days after WBRZ report, powerful elected officials bring neighbors relief from noisy railroad work
BATON ROUGE - Days after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed a contractor was in violation of the city-parish's noise ordinance, elected officials are making sure the ordinance is followed. Despite East Baton Rouge Parish having a noise ordinance on the books prohibiting construction work from happening after sunset and before...
Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet to pay $50k fine for ethics violations; worked for company paid by city-parish
BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for violating ethics laws after working for a consulting firm that received contracts from the city-parish government. The Advocate reports the firm, Emergent Method, will separately pay a $2,500 civil penalty under a consent opinion with...
Bird's nest on building sign causes fire after electrical malfunction
BATON ROUGE - After an electrical malfunction, a bird's nest in the sign of a building caused a fire late Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to Vina's Cleaners on Monterrey Drive off of South Choctaw Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The department said once it was on the scene, it found the sign on the building's roof had caught fire, and the bird's nest in part of the sign had acted as kindling.
Crews tackle house fire on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night. The St. George Fire Department said around 9 p.m. they responded to the blaze at a home on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive, not far from O'Neal Lane.
Firefighters investigating after apartment building burned down Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - An apartment building on Denham Street burned down Monday afternoon and fire officials have not determined how the blaze started. According to the Baton Rogue Fire Department, firefighters showed up to the apartments around 12:40 p.m. to find the occupant of the home standing outside, watching the flames.
House near corner of Park and Government burned in overnight fire
BATON ROUGE - A Garden District home caught fire early Saturday morning and firefighters have not determined how it started. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a house near the corner of Park Boulevard and Government Street sparked fire shortly before 3 a.m. while two people were home. Fire...
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event set to block MRB traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The Baton Rouge Police...
After on-campus stabbing last year, police plan to crack down at Zachary High football games
ZACHARY - The Zachary school board released a new list of rules to prevent violence at high school football games Friday, emphasizing a "zero-tolerance policy for fighting" and a ban on fans gathering anywhere inside the stadium. Zachary police officers will be patrolling at all football games "to help ensure...
Armed suspect flees after shooting leaves one in critical condition
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after he fled from an early-morning shooting that injured one. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported it is searching for Oliven Molina after a shooting on Thompson Drive in Hammond shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Molina allegedly fired shots and critically injured one person.
Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger
BATON ROUGE - Police charged a man with drag racing and vehicular homicide after a chaotic crash in August left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Warren Thomas, 23, was arrested Sept. 2 on several traffic-related charges after an investigation found surveillance footage that showed a major late-night crash on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue. Thomas was found to have been racing alongside another car after they stopped at the same red light.
Police arrest man who shot at officers, barricaded himself in home Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday night after he shot multiple rounds at officers then barricaded himself inside his home. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 62-year-old Oliver Jones was shooting a gun at his home on Arizona Street when someone called the police about shots fired in the area around 10:50 p.m.
Man arrested after cursing out deputy, punching him outside Southern football game Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested at the Southern University football game Saturday night after cursing out a deputy and punching him for not letting him into the stadium without a ticket. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jordan Beal, 21, approached a deputy outside A. W....
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams set to face off for the first time
BATON ROUGE - Next weekend, two universities that call Baton Rouge home will square off on the football field for the first time ever, but it's not the first time LSU and Southern have shared the stage. Back in 2004, on a chilly day in January, Baton Rouge celebrated both...
Southern fans get hype over the first game, predicting a great football season ahead of the Jaguars
BATON ROUGE - Many gathered at Southern University ahead of the big game Saturday night against Florida Memorial Lions. Fans spent their first home game tailgating outside A.W. Mumford Stadium, saying today is just the start of a big season ahead. “I want an excellent season. Remember, we’ve got Coach...
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars beat the Florida Memorial Lions 86-0 in the first game of the regular season to kick off the Eric Dooley era. BeSean McCray got the start at quarterback for the Jags, and he looked like he was in full control of the offense, leading the team on 5 straight possessions to start the game. McCray's day would be done after the first quarter in which the Jags led 42-0, he threw for two scores, and rushed for another.
Wild end, defeating loss in LSU's first game under Brian Kelly; Watch postgame news conference here
NEW ORLEANS- The LSU Tigers lost to Florida State in Brian Kelly's first game as head coach. Quarterback Jayden Daniels got off to a hot start rushing for 25 yards on the first play of the game. Daniels ran for 71 yards in the first. Defensively the Tigers defensive struggled...
One night only: WBRZ caught up with the Bella Noche viral video stars in a story only seen on TV
BATON ROUGE - In the years since a news story on WBRZ made them viral sensations, Hazel London and Jerhonda Henderson have made the most of their internet stardom. “Yes, that’s me,” London recalls of having to deal with social media celebrity status. “We’ve met some famous people,” she added in an interview with Chris Nakamoto.
