FOX 21 Online
“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Ballroom Transitions to Event Center
DULUTH, MN – Superior Ballroom Dance Studio held an open house on Thursday to announce the grand opening as an event center. They are celebrating their 10 year anniversary by making their 2000 square foot ballroom available to more people as an event venue. After purchasing the building in 2018, the owner has invested in updating Norway Hall and is proud of what it has become.
cbs3duluth.com
Water is Life draws thousands to Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Thousands of water protectors and activists gathered at Bayfront Sunday with a common message: Water is Life. “You try living without water,” said Winona LaDuke, Director of Water is Life. “You can’t live without water but you could live without oil.”
FOX 21 Online
‘Water is Life’ Festival Makes its Way to Bayfront
DULUTH, Minn.– “We wanted to have just a full throated, full hearted celebration of clean water, sustainability, and looking towards caring for our planet for future generations,” artistic director and performer at the ‘Water is Life Festival’, David Huckfelt, said. Northlanders made their way back...
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
FOX 21 Online
Steam Locomotive Back On The Tracks In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Who doesn’t like a big old steam engine? Well, there is one back on the tracks in Duluth this month. The crew at the North Shore Scenic Railroad has been busy and excited as they get ready for a big day. Number 332 is over 100 years old, but it’s chomping at the bit to be rolling down the tracks again after a two year hiatus during the midst of COVID.
FOX 21 Online
Rip Current Warning In Effect For Park Point Beaches
DULUTH, Minn. –The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents at Park Point beaches. The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday but could be extended. The fire department urges people to stay out of the...
wpr.org
Police to notify Superior School District of encounters with students under new Handle with Care program
As students return to school, law enforcement will now notify the Superior School District when they’ve responded to an emergency involving a student or the child’s family under a new program. Over the summer, the district worked with local law enforcement agencies to set up a process for...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
cbs3duluth.com
No one injured in Superior garage fire
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Superior Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1920 Baxter Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage completely engulfed. According to officials, crews were on scene for nearly three hours working to contain...
FOX 21 Online
Stepping On Up Opening a New Overnight Space
DULUTH, Minn.– Stepping On Up is partnering with CHUM to open a new overnight space soon for those who may be living in their car. Stepping On Up is planning to open a Safe Bay. A space that will provide those living in a vehicle a secure place to sleep and access to a bathroom. It will also have as support networks to connect people experiencing homelessness to outreach programs.
FOX 21 Online
2nd Annual “Ride For Cameron” Fundraiser
STURGEON LAKE, Minn. — The 2nd Annual “Ride for Cameron” fundraiser took place this weekend raising about $1,000 for Life Source. A group all terrain vehicle ride took place in Sturgeon Lake to celebrate the life of a young boy named Cameron. The fundraiser is in honor...
fox9.com
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Warrior Brewing Releases New Bourbon Ale
DULUTH, Minn. — The veteran owned Warrior Brewing Company is putting out a new brew that highlights one specific community partnership. Them and Strong Compass have come together to create a Bourbon Barrel Ale. Their mission is to brew beer with different veterans, law enforcement, and emergency services. Being...
FOX 21 Online
FOX 21 Online
The 31st Great Northern Classic Rodeo Comes to a Close
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The people of Superior were saddling up for the last day of the 31st annual Great Northern Classic Rodeo. This year rounded up hundreds of people who wanted got a taste of what it meant to be a cowgirl or boy. The GNC Rodeo brought in three full days of events like bull riding, mutton bustin’, and calf chasing.
FOX 21 Online
Glensheen’s Formal Garden Reopens Once Again
DULUTH, Minn.– Glensheen’s formal garden officially reopened on Friday after a year of reconstruction and restoration. With the support from legislators and construction staff, Glensheen was able to use part of a 4 million dollar bonding proposal to do a complete teardown and rebuild. They brought the planting plan back to what they call the period of significance. The public, along with the wildlife,
kfgo.com
Hospitals file unfair labor practices complaint after nurses union sets strike date
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Companies that manage hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth-Superior are firing back at the Minnesota Nurses Association, which has set a strike date of September 12. The hospitals have filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board and point-out the...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Cloquet, Esko, & Menomonie All Pick Up Wins
CLOQUET, Min.- It was opening week for prep football teams in Minnesota and in Wisconsin it was Week 3.
