Superior, WI

FOX 21 Online

“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Superior Ballroom Transitions to Event Center

DULUTH, MN – Superior Ballroom Dance Studio held an open house on Thursday to announce the grand opening as an event center. They are celebrating their 10 year anniversary by making their 2000 square foot ballroom available to more people as an event venue. After purchasing the building in 2018, the owner has invested in updating Norway Hall and is proud of what it has become.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Water is Life draws thousands to Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Thousands of water protectors and activists gathered at Bayfront Sunday with a common message: Water is Life. “You try living without water,” said Winona LaDuke, Director of Water is Life. “You can’t live without water but you could live without oil.”
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘Water is Life’ Festival Makes its Way to Bayfront

DULUTH, Minn.– “We wanted to have just a full throated, full hearted celebration of clean water, sustainability, and looking towards caring for our planet for future generations,” artistic director and performer at the ‘Water is Life Festival’, David Huckfelt, said. Northlanders made their way back...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Steam Locomotive Back On The Tracks In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Who doesn’t like a big old steam engine? Well, there is one back on the tracks in Duluth this month. The crew at the North Shore Scenic Railroad has been busy and excited as they get ready for a big day. Number 332 is over 100 years old, but it’s chomping at the bit to be rolling down the tracks again after a two year hiatus during the midst of COVID.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Rip Current Warning In Effect For Park Point Beaches

DULUTH, Minn. –The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents at Park Point beaches. The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday but could be extended. The fire department urges people to stay out of the...
DULUTH, MN
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs3duluth.com

No one injured in Superior garage fire

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Superior Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1920 Baxter Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage completely engulfed. According to officials, crews were on scene for nearly three hours working to contain...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Stepping On Up Opening a New Overnight Space

DULUTH, Minn.– Stepping On Up is partnering with CHUM to open a new overnight space soon for those who may be living in their car. Stepping On Up is planning to open a Safe Bay. A space that will provide those living in a vehicle a secure place to sleep and access to a bathroom. It will also have as support networks to connect people experiencing homelessness to outreach programs.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

2nd Annual “Ride For Cameron” Fundraiser

STURGEON LAKE, Minn. — The 2nd Annual “Ride for Cameron” fundraiser took place this weekend raising about $1,000 for Life Source. A group all terrain vehicle ride took place in Sturgeon Lake to celebrate the life of a young boy named Cameron. The fundraiser is in honor...
STURGEON LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Warrior Brewing Releases New Bourbon Ale

DULUTH, Minn. — The veteran owned Warrior Brewing Company is putting out a new brew that highlights one specific community partnership. Them and Strong Compass have come together to create a Bourbon Barrel Ale. Their mission is to brew beer with different veterans, law enforcement, and emergency services. Being...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Glensheen’s Formal Garden Back Open To The Public

DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen’s formal garden officially reopened today after a year of reconstruction and restoration. With the support from legislators and construction staff, Glensheen was able to use part of a 4 million dollar bonding proposal to do a complete teardown and rebuild. They brought the planting...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

The 31st Great Northern Classic Rodeo Comes to a Close

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The people of Superior were saddling up for the last day of the 31st annual Great Northern Classic Rodeo. This year rounded up hundreds of people who wanted got a taste of what it meant to be a cowgirl or boy. The GNC Rodeo brought in three full days of events like bull riding, mutton bustin’, and calf chasing.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Glensheen’s Formal Garden Reopens Once Again

DULUTH, Minn.– Glensheen’s formal garden officially reopened on Friday after a year of reconstruction and restoration. With the support from legislators and construction staff, Glensheen was able to use part of a 4 million dollar bonding proposal to do a complete teardown and rebuild. They brought the planting plan back to what they call the period of significance. The public, along with the wildlife,
DULUTH, MN

