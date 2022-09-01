ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow out for season with injury

East Lansing — Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow will miss the rest of the season, head coach Mel Tucker said Monday. Snow was injured in Friday night's 35-13 season-opening victory over Western Michigan. Snow, who was credited with two tackles, was hit in the right leg by teammate Chester Kimbrough as both attempted to stop a Western Michigan runner. Snow had trouble getting up and put virtually no weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Western Michigan

Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's season-opening 35-13 victory over Western Michigan. Improving the pass rush was a primary goal for Michigan State in the offseason as they revamped the defensive line coaching and brought in another handful of transfers. If what went down on Friday night is any indication of what’s to come, those moves turned out to be monumental.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

'We've got work to do': Spartans sputter, pull away late from Broncos in opener

East Lansing — Perhaps Jacoby Windmon summed it up best. “Playmakers come out in the fourth quarter,” he said. “That’s pretty much it.”. It wasn’t everything for No. 15 Michigan State on Friday night in its season opener against Western Michigan in front of 73,928 at Spartan Stadium, but it surely helped that the Spartans made some big plays when it counted most in a 35-13 victory over the Broncos.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Recap: Michigan football dominates in 51-7 win over Colorado State

Michigan had a perfect start to its Big Ten title defense in Saturday's 51-7 blowout of Colorado State in the season opener. The Wolverines didn't miss a step defensively without Aidan Hutchinson as they held the visiting Rams scoreless for nearly the entire game and the offense built an insurmountable lead.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: Wolverines edge closer to QB clarity

Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

UM nurses authorize union to call a strike if contract negotiations falter

Nurses at the University of Michigan health system upped the ante in contract negotiations with Michigan Medicine by authorizing the bargaining team to call a strike, the Michigan Nurses Association announced Friday afternoon. Members of the union — the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council — voted over...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Police: Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment, neighbor admits to killing her

Ann Arbor police are investigating a homicide after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday and one of her neighbors admitted to killing her. Police found Patricia Falkenstern dead at about 1 p.m. Thursday in her apartment at the Courthouse Square Apartments while conducting a welfare check, according to a press release from the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Death in Waterford Township lake ruled accidental drowning

The death of a man whose body was discovered floating in a Waterford Township lake was caused by accidental drowning, said law enforcement officials. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico. Lopez was discovered Thursday in four feet...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks

A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

