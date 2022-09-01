Read full article on original website
Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow out for season with injury
East Lansing — Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow will miss the rest of the season, head coach Mel Tucker said Monday. Snow was injured in Friday night's 35-13 season-opening victory over Western Michigan. Snow, who was credited with two tackles, was hit in the right leg by teammate Chester Kimbrough as both attempted to stop a Western Michigan runner. Snow had trouble getting up and put virtually no weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.
Michigan State's Payton Thorne finds plenty of room for improvement after his season debut
East Lansing — If you look at the numbers, Payton Thorne played well in Michigan State’s season-opening victory over Western Michigan. The Spartans quarterback threw for 233 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-13 win, putting the redshirt junior on an early pace to surpass the program-record 27 touchdown passes he had a season ago.
Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Western Michigan
Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's season-opening 35-13 victory over Western Michigan. Improving the pass rush was a primary goal for Michigan State in the offseason as they revamped the defensive line coaching and brought in another handful of transfers. If what went down on Friday night is any indication of what’s to come, those moves turned out to be monumental.
Niyo: Mel Tucker's transfers up to task again in MSU's opening win
East Lansing — More than a month ago, Mel Tucker wanted to make sure everyone understood it wasn’t as it looked last season. Or as easy as Kenneth Walker III made it look, anyway. Michigan State’s head coach knows the transfer portal is far from a perfect solution...
MAC notes: Jack Salopek, Western Michigan open MAC season at Ball State
Head coach Tim Lester had reason to be pleased with Jack Salopek’s debut as Western Michigan quarterback in the Broncos’ 35-13 season-opening loss to No. 15 Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Friday night. Salopek has taken over for multi-year starter Kaleb Eleby, who opted to leave WMU...
'We've got work to do': Spartans sputter, pull away late from Broncos in opener
East Lansing — Perhaps Jacoby Windmon summed it up best. “Playmakers come out in the fourth quarter,” he said. “That’s pretty much it.”. It wasn’t everything for No. 15 Michigan State on Friday night in its season opener against Western Michigan in front of 73,928 at Spartan Stadium, but it surely helped that the Spartans made some big plays when it counted most in a 35-13 victory over the Broncos.
Michigan State first-half observations: New faces make instant impact for Spartans
East Lansing — No. 15 Michigan State led Western Michigan 21-3 at halftime Friday at Spartan Stadium as the Spartans opened the season by taking advantage of some big plays on offense and a pair of forced turnovers on defense. Payton Thorne threw three touchdown passes for the Spartans...
Michigan first-half observations: Wolverines' defense off to impressive start
Ann Arbor — So much focus this offseason has been on the quarterback situation, and rightfully so, but through the first half of Michigan’s opener against Colorado State, there’s been plenty to observe. Michigan built a 23-0 lead over the Rams at halftime. Receiver Roman Wilson had...
Recap: Michigan football dominates in 51-7 win over Colorado State
Michigan had a perfect start to its Big Ten title defense in Saturday's 51-7 blowout of Colorado State in the season opener. The Wolverines didn't miss a step defensively without Aidan Hutchinson as they held the visiting Rams scoreless for nearly the entire game and the offense built an insurmountable lead.
Wojo: Wolverines edge closer to QB clarity
Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
Friday's college football: Taylor Powell's four TDs lifts Eastern Michigan past Eastern Kentucky
Ypsilanti — Taylor Powell passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for 89 yards and two scores and Eastern Michigan beat FCS member Eastern Kentucky, 42-34, on Friday night in a season opener for both teams. Powell rushed for a 7-yard score early in the fourth...
'We are Team O': Oxford Wildcats pay tribute to fallen classmates in spirited return
Oxford — As the sun was setting Friday on Wildcats Stadium on this picture-perfect late summer evening, something else had arisen, something not seen much around this northern Oakland County town over the nine months since that awful day when everything changed. Yes, there were more tears, lots of...
UM nurses authorize union to call a strike if contract negotiations falter
Nurses at the University of Michigan health system upped the ante in contract negotiations with Michigan Medicine by authorizing the bargaining team to call a strike, the Michigan Nurses Association announced Friday afternoon. Members of the union — the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council — voted over...
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
Police: Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment, neighbor admits to killing her
Ann Arbor police are investigating a homicide after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday and one of her neighbors admitted to killing her. Police found Patricia Falkenstern dead at about 1 p.m. Thursday in her apartment at the Courthouse Square Apartments while conducting a welfare check, according to a press release from the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Death in Waterford Township lake ruled accidental drowning
The death of a man whose body was discovered floating in a Waterford Township lake was caused by accidental drowning, said law enforcement officials. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico. Lopez was discovered Thursday in four feet...
Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks
A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...
Oakland County sheriff: Man killed after he was partially ejected from tumbling car
Pontiac — A 20-year-old Brown City man was killed instantly Sunday when he lost control of his car and rolled it over, his upper torso hanging from the open moon roof of the tumbling vehicle until it came to rest on top of him, sheriff's officials said. Brody Thompson...
