Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More

Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.The friend told The Daily Beast: “Charles adores Harry, and would like nothing better than to get the relationship sorted. But a meeting next week is unlikely....
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game

Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much awaited UK arrival is here

For the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the duke and duchess of Sussex have arrived in the UK. The couple’s spokesperson confirmed in August that the two will be visiting Prince Harry’s homeland in early September. The Spokesperson said:. Prince Harry and Meghan,...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m Montecito mansion needs fixing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lived in an £11 million mansion in Montecito since 2020. The house is named the Chateau of Riven Rock and is designed to resemble a charming villa/chateau of Europe. And as per what Prince Harry recently revealed in The Cut’s bombshell interview—the house needs some fixing.
Prince Harry and Meghan will fly to London Heathrow then to Duesseldorf

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. next month for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II ’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A spokesperson for the couple said Monday that they will “visit with several charities close to their hearts”...
Prince William and Prince Harry and conflicting reports about the Royal siblings

Are Prince Harry and Prince William reconciling or going their separate ways?. When you read online articles related to Prince William and Prince Harry these days you will notice something interesting. Alleged Royal sources often conflict with each other and oppose one another. The big issue right now is whether or not the siblings can repair their estranged relationship and the verdict is still out.
William, Kate and children believed to have moved into new Windsor home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are believed to have moved into their new Windsor home.Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are joining the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire after the family set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park.William and Kate are seeking a life in the country away from the goldfish bowl of their official residence Kensington Palace in London in a bid to put their children first and give them more freedom.However, the royal family drew criticism for the gifting of the four-bedroom Grade II-listed home, which...
Covid: Millions invited for booster jabs from Monday

Millions of people will be invited for their autumn Covid booster jab in England and Scotland next week, with care home residents the first to receive them. Although infections are falling, health bosses are predicting a resurgence of Covid and flu this autumn and winter. They are urging those eligible...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were Seen Kissing While Out In Los Angeles

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent a day out with Lopez's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme in Los Angeles. Affleck and J.Lo walked with their arms wrapped around one another, looking very in love just weeks after their second wedding ceremony on Affleck's estate in Georgia. The couple were completely absorbed in each other as they talked, laughed, and stopped to kiss.
