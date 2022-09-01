ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Parts of Fresno County experience power outage due to heatwave, PG&E says

By Bryant-Jon Anteola
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Power outages popped up around Fresno County amid Wednesday’s heat wave, impacting more than 3,000 customers, including many in northwest Fresno.

PG&E reported approximately 1,600 were without power in the Pinedale area near Palm and Herndon avenues around 4:30 p.m. A multi-vehicle collision occurred just west of the area, though, it was unclear if the crash caused the outage or occurred during the outage.

PG&E said an automatic switching went down but it was unclear if that was the cause of the outage.

Power in the area was later restored around 7 p.m.

In addition, more than 1,300 customers didn’t have power in Kerman around 4 p.m. after a piece of equipment broke. Power appeared to be restored by around 7:30 p.m.

Also, 327 customers experienced a power outage in Sanger due to a pole fire, which according to PG&E also was heat related.

That issue appeared to be resolved by 7:30 p.m.

A heatwave rolled into the Fresno area and beyond, and was expected to cause temperatures to soar above 100 degrees.

PG&E issued a statewide “flex alert,” which is a call for voluntary electricity conservation, from 4-9 p.m. due to the high temperatures pushing energy demand and tightening available power supplies.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday announced an excessive heat warning through Sept. 6.

Temperatures in Fresno could reach as high as 113 degrees , according to weather.com.

YourCentralValley.com

Skaggs Bridge Park closed due to downed trees

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Skaggs Bridge Park in Kerman is closed to the public.  The Sheriff's office says a couple of large trees fell into the river there on Sunday, causing a hazardous situation for swimmers. County personnel says they are scheduled to do an assessment, which […]

KERMAN, CA
KERMAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]

FRESNO, CA
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Skaggs Bridge Park closed during peak heat

Kerman, Calif. — Fresno County has closed the Skaggs Bridge Park after two large trees fell in the river on Sunday. The trees did hit a couple of kids swimming, neither were injured. County personell is scheduled to assess the situation before the park can reopen. The trees are...

FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
rewind981.com

Visalia-Porterville and Fresno all set to have a housing price decline

The last 2 years we've had high prices and high interest rates, there hasn't been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in California.

FRESNO, CA
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office's evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]

FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fire Alert: Vegetation Fire on Goat Mountain

WISHON–A vegetation fire is being reported in the Wishon Area near Goat Mountain. Ground crews and air crews are responding. We will update this article when new information is available. This is the Goat Fire. The fire is currently 1/2 to 1 acre in size burning on the bottom...

WISHON, CA
WISHON, CA
Fresno, CA
