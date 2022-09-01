Read full article on original website
Kirby Deborah James
3d ago
Just signed a new contract, so she will leave with a big chunk of change. She probably new she was leaving before she signed it. I would pay her for days worked under her new contract and no more.
City of Midland working hard to lower euthanasia rates
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland, in partnership with local animal rescue groups and Fix West Texas, is working hard to lower the euthanasia rates among stay dogs and cats. Now Fix West Texas is calling for more people to step in and help by getting their pets spayed and neutered. “It takes a […]
Freedom for the Basin organizes recovery walk in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Though national recovery month has been observed in the country for a while now, it wasn’t until recently that Odessa began recognizing it. Freedom for the Basin stepped up to the plate and felt they had to do something to help members of their community recovering from substance use find the help that they need, as well as fight the negative stereotypes of former substance users.
MISD Board of Trustees hold special meeting to discuss superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees, teachers and parents all came together Thursday to address Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey leaving the district. "I think we did a really good job of getting Dr. Ramsey," said Bryan Murry, President of the MISD board. "Obviously she is a shining star, she's got the potential to move on, and so we will wish her well. But at the end of the day, it's about our kids, it's not about the kids in Fort Worth, so we will work our very best to make sure we develop a contract that is good for Midland."
Legacy Principal Shannon Torres named Principal of the Year
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy Senior High Principal Shannon Torres has been named Principal of the Year for 2022-23 by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals for Region 18. Secondary principals from across Region 18 selected Torres for the honor. Torres will now be eligible to compete for the...
Keep Midland Beautiful hosts 26th Annual Trio of Gardens
MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful will be hosting the 26th Annual Trio of Gardens event on Sept. 11. During the event, people will have the opportunity to view three of the city's most beautiful gardens. They can also learn gardening and landscaping tricks from Master Gardeners. The tour...
Skillpoint Alliance helping provide the Permian Basin with more skilled workers
MIDLAND, Texas — Here in the Permian Basin there is a need for skilled trade workers like electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians and more. Friday at the Midland College Advanced Technology Center, 14 people graduated the four week pre-apprentice electrical program. Some already have a job lined up. This program...
'Battle of the Badges' competition begins in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police and Fire Departments are going head to head in the 'Battle of the Badges' competition. The department who is able to get the most blood donated will be deemed the winner. Local blood supply has dropped over the course of the summer by 50% according to Vitalant.
Rig count drops across Midland, Permian, Texas, US
It was a rough week for the nation’s energy industry, both in terms of commodity prices and activity levels. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has issued weekly since the 1940s, fell five rigs to 760, the fourth weekly decline in the last five weeks. The count is still 263 rigs higher than the 497 reported last September.
The importance of storing firearms safely for the safety of children
MIDLAND, Texas — Children die every year because of gun violence or accidents. "Last year was the deadliest school year in history, the CDC now has gun violence as the leading cause of death for children one through 17 so it isn't surprising that people are now talking a little more about what are we needing to do," said Leslie Morrison a volunteer for the Be SMART campaign.
Car vandalism investigation in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – People who lived in the quiet neighborhood of Dellwood in Midland are shaken up after reports of car vandalism. Ali Castillo says his son’s brand new car was vandalized during after school hours. “The rock wasn’t just like a tiny little rock, but it...
Labor Day: What's open, what's closed?
MIDLAND, Texas — Labor Day is almost upon us, which means many businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday. Several city and county offices, like the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the City of Midland, have announced they will be closed. For many cities, this means trash...
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Trinity gets shut out against Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Trinity Chargers lost on the road against the Lubbock Titans 56-0. Watch the video above for highlights.
PLAY OF THE WEEK: Midland’s 4th down trickery leads to easy score
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland’s Stroman Bridges took a pitch from Jake Cunningham before throwing to a wide open Jacob Urias for a first-half touchdown. The Bulldogs converted this important fourth down and would go on to defeat Coronado 27-21 to improve to 2-0. Watch the video above for highlights.
Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa district set to receive record amount of funding
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Transportation Commissioners have approved a record $3 billion in funding for the Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa district. Representative Brooks Landgraf advocated for the plan in Austin, and it ended up passing via a unanimous vote. “Dangerous Permian Basin roads will become a thing...
Woman bites OPD officer amid argument with boyfriend, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she assaulted an Odessa police officer following a disturbance. 23-year-old Kennedy Daniels has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer. According to an affidavit, on August 31, officers were called to the 300 block of N Kelly to investigate a disturbance. At […]
Midland Memorial Hospital announces NICU partnership
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has officially established a new NICU partnership with Pediatrix Medical Group, Covenant Children's Hospital and Cook Children's Health Care System. The focus of the new NICU partnership will be on enhancing neonatal care. "The alignment of quality health care organizations combines the services...
UTPB to have simulation lab renamed following expanded partnership with Midland Health
ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin and Midland Health have announced an expanded partnership that will benefit the School of Nursing at UTPB. UTPB will rename the simulation lab to 'The Midland Health Simulation and Learning Resource Center at UTPB', as Midland Health's financial contribution will help improve the SIM lab.
Odessa man killed in head-on collision on I-20 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Midland Police and fire crews responded to the 600 block of E. I-20 at around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators found a truck and an SUV had collided head-on on the service road of I-20.
