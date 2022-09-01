ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

PennLive.com

Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday

A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

The Weeknd abruptly cancels concert after ‘voice went out’

LOS ANGELES — The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance. The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song “Can’t Feel My Face” before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He then walked off stage, eventually returned and told the audience he lost his voice.
INGLEWOOD, CA
PennLive.com

GOP momentum slips as fall sprint to Election Day begins

NEW YORK (AP) — The possibility of a great red wave still looms. But as the 2022 midterm elections enter their final two-month sprint, leading Republicans concede that their party’s advantage may be slipping even as Democrats confront their president’s weak standing, deep voter pessimism and the weight of history this fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Weather
Environment
NWS
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police

Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

