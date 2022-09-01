Read full article on original website
Flash Flood watch in effect for parts of Pennsylvania until Tuesday morning
Meteorologists are urging drivers to avoid flooded roadways, as rain pushes across Pennsylvania on Labor Day. A flash flood watch is in effect for most of central Pennsylvania until Tuesday morning. National Weather Service meteorologists said the weather conditions may bring up to three inches of widespread rain. The weather...
Coast Guard recovers unidentified body 12 miles from Lake Michigan shoreline
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI — An unidentified male body was found in Lake Michigan Sunday, 12 miles from the shoreline of the Berrien County village of Shoreham. A sailboat captain found the body and contacted authorities at 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
The Weeknd abruptly cancels concert after ‘voice went out’
LOS ANGELES — The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance. The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song “Can’t Feel My Face” before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He then walked off stage, eventually returned and told the audience he lost his voice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17 states, including Pa., weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air...
Royal Rangers earn aviation merit with help from central Pa. aviation clubs
A Royal Rangers Action Camp was held from Aug. 25-28 at a “base camp” provided by Crossroads Community Church in Mechanicsburg. It involved 21 Royal Rangers from Outposts in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, and other surrounding states. Events took place at Carlisle Airport and Capital City Airport. These...
GOP momentum slips as fall sprint to Election Day begins
NEW YORK (AP) — The possibility of a great red wave still looms. But as the 2022 midterm elections enter their final two-month sprint, leading Republicans concede that their party’s advantage may be slipping even as Democrats confront their president’s weak standing, deep voter pessimism and the weight of history this fall.
Parking challenge; Trump visit; cafe in the library: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. High: 81; Low: 68. Mostly cloudy. Kipona continues: The Kipona festival in Harrisburg will continue today with artists, food, musical acts and kids’ programming. Gas prices: People traveling today for will pay almost $1 less per gallon for gas...
Biden to attend Labor Day parade in Pa., his 3rd stop in the state in a week
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there — illustrating the battleground state’s importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections.
We can thank the labor movement for many of the rights American workers enjoy | Fetterman
This long Labor Day Weekend was brought to you by, you guessed it, the labor movement. So were the two-day weekend, the eight-hour workday, and nearly every other workplace protection that we take for granted. But these rights were not given, they were won by the blood and sweat of...
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
Caesars PA sportsbook promo: Get the best offer today
Finally, the long-awaited opening of Caesars Sportsbook in Pennsylvania has occurred. By using the Caesars promo code PENNLIVEFULL and clicking ➡️ here ⬅️, sports bettors can get up to $1,250 of their stake returned as a free bet on any sporting event in September 2022. Prospective...
Striking Pa. nursing home workers enter 4th day on picket line: ‘We’re worth more than that’
Editor’s note: Story updated to include response from one nursing home. Nearly three dozen workers braved the rain on Monday at the Gardens at West Shore near Camp Hill as a statewide strike of nearly 700 nursing home workers in Pennsylvania stretched into a fourth day. Holding signs that...
Man drops suit that accused two Pa. troopers of wrongfully seizing silver bullion coins, cash
WILLIAMSPORT-A New York man has withdrawn his federal lawsuit in which he accused two state troopers of wrongfully seizing $36,000 in cash, eight cases of silver bullion coins and two boxes of silver coins. A serious illness in the family would have made it difficult for Michael G. Schifter of...
Man pleads not criminally responsible in 3 deaths at Maryland workplace
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
Rep. Perry, this is how I see it | PennLive letters
I am responding to the “As I See It” by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in a recent Sunday’s paper and here is my “As I See It.” Rep. Perry speaks of the overreach of government. This is by the person who on January 6th tried to block the vote of citizens of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Harrisburg vs Delaware Valley in high school football — Bethlehem Catholic 21, Pocono Mountain West 0. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, Sept. 2?
Below is a quick glance at how the state’s top-ranked football teams handled their business on the second Friday night of the season. PennLive will continue to update Friday and Saturday results when those games become final. CLASS 6A. Rank – Team – District – Record -- Result...
1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police
Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
Former N.J. coach of the year found dead was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
A well-known softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their Burlington County home, authorities announced. The man — preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician — was a person of interest in the homicide of Sheila Maguire, according to a...
