GreenState Credit Union hosts 2nd Annual Coralville Pride Festival
Coralville — GreenState Credit Union presented it's second annual Coralville Pride Festival Sunday morning at 11 a.m. in Coralville. This year's event took a giant leap, hosting the festival outdoors between the GreenState Credit Union and New Pioneer Co-op facility. The festival included: all day entertainment, food, recognition of...
Downtown Waterloo's Taste of Loo is in full swing
Waterloo — Sunday afternoon, Main Street Waterloo announced they are hosting Downtown Waterloo’s Taste of Loo. Sweet & Spicy Sponsor: Experience Waterloo. Taste of Loo has been going on in Downtown Waterloo for more than 20 years. This year, the city is celebrating the diverse dining in Downtown...
Campers enjoy, "official end of summer," at MacBride State Park
Many call Labor Day the "official end of summer." On Labor Day many campers were packing up while others were hitting the water at MacBride State Park just west of Solon. Iowa DNR sent out a warning at the start of the holiday weekend about nine waterways potentially contaminated with bacteria.
Mathis and Bohannan hold Democratic Event at Sutliff
Lisbon — Saturday evening, Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan held a democratic event at the Sutliff Farm and Cider House. The event included food, live entertainment, refreshments, games, and speeches by elected officials. Elected government officials that spoke during the event include:. Michael Franken - US Senate Candidate. Van...
Closure on I-380 in Hiawatha this week for installation of new bridge beams
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Southbound lanes of I-380 will be closed from County Home Road to Boyson Road this week for road work. The closure will be from 10:30 PM Wednesday, 9/7/22 to 4:30 AM Thursday, 9/8/22 and from 10:30 PM Thursday, 9/8/22 to 4:30 AM Friday, 9/9/22.
Second suspect in Taboo Nightclub shooting back in Iowa to face murder charge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — One of two men accused in April's fatal Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting is now back in Iowa to face charges, months after he was arrested near Chicago. Dimione Walker, 29, was wanted in Linn County for charges related to the April...
One dead, one injured after motorcycle crash near Lowden
LOWDEN, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was killed and another injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Cedar County. Iowa State Patrol says both motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway near Lowden around 9 pm Sunday. Both motorcycles left the road, one hit a...
Keystone requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs over holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa — The City of Keystone and the Benton County Sheriff's Office sent a notice to residents Friday afternoon that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents three days notice to remove their dogs. In the notice, the sheriff stated that residents can file a request...
Teen injured after rolling her car in Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Walker teen was injured after rolling her car Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff's office says a 17-year old was driving eastbound on east Urbana Road near Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her jeep. The car went into...
Cedar Rapids FD respond to a commercial structure fire
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) released a Statement about a fire at 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, CRFD responded to a structure fire at a commercial building. Crews arrived on scene to fire smoke and flames coming from...
