Gilbertville, IA

KCRG.com

Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown Police Department is asking for help locating a 13-year-old female, Herizen Rose. Police say Herizen ran away from her residence on September 1st. She is described as 5′1″, 117lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, white tank top and a blue sweatshirt tied around her waist. She is believed to be in the Marshalltown area.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County inmate failed to return to jail Saturday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Law enforcement is looking for Trevor Lee Nortmann. Nortmann was released Saturday on a court-ordered furlough from the Linn County Correctional Center. He did not return on time. Nortmann is currently awaiting trial for burglary in the 3rd degree. Anyone with information about...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Child injured in Waterloo shooting

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Train derails in northern Iowa

HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 am, 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge just north of Hampton in the area of 190th St. and 4th St NE. The train was carrying mixed commodities and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the Otter Creek below the bridge.
HAMPTON, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids FD respond to a commercial structure fire

Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) released a Statement about a fire at 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, CRFD responded to a structure fire at a commercial building. Crews arrived on scene to fire smoke and flames coming from...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over Thursday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 p.m. near the 38-mile marker. The grain semi was in the northbound lane...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.
WATERLOO, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Waterloo Police Investigating Shooting Involving Boy

(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are investigating a shooting just north of downtown. Police say a boy was shot in the arm and back near the intersection of Park Road, Utica Street, Harrison Street, and Oak Avenue around 7:45 Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital in a private car but his condition hasn't been updated. No arrests have been made.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Campers enjoy, "official end of summer," at MacBride State Park

Many call Labor Day the "official end of summer." On Labor Day many campers were packing up while others were hitting the water at MacBride State Park just west of Solon. Iowa DNR sent out a warning at the start of the holiday weekend about nine waterways potentially contaminated with bacteria.
SOLON, IA
KCCI.com

Man shot and killed by police in Cedar Rapids identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Police in Cedar Rapids shot a man they say was brandishing a weapon outside HACAP’s Inn Circle Housing, early Tuesday morning, KCRG reports. The man died as a result of the shooting. The man is identified as 22-year-old William Isaac Rich, of Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Grundy Center woman arrested for forgery

After a lengthy investigation and several search warrants served in Grundy Center, The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Doni Rene Lang, 43, of Grundy Center, for 10 counts of forgery. Each count is a Class D felony and one count of ongoing criminal conduct a Class B felony.
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
KCRG.com

Troopers say body of missing kayaker has been found

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says Church and another inmate followed the victim into the bathroom and repeatedly hit him. Coralville seeking $2.4 million grant for new park. Updated: 7 hours ago. The new park would include two launch points for kayaks and canoes for water recreation, a trail head...
LINN COUNTY, IA

