KCRG.com
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KCCI.com
Second man booked in Iowa jail in connection to Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
KCRG.com
Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown Police Department is asking for help locating a 13-year-old female, Herizen Rose. Police say Herizen ran away from her residence on September 1st. She is described as 5′1″, 117lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, white tank top and a blue sweatshirt tied around her waist. She is believed to be in the Marshalltown area.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate failed to return to jail Saturday evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Law enforcement is looking for Trevor Lee Nortmann. Nortmann was released Saturday on a court-ordered furlough from the Linn County Correctional Center. He did not return on time. Nortmann is currently awaiting trial for burglary in the 3rd degree. Anyone with information about...
KCRG.com
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
KCRG.com
Coralville man charged in Taboo nightclub shooting booked in Linn County Jail
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker, 29, was booked into the Linn County Jail on September 2nd, nearly four months after the deadly shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids on April 10th. Three people died and nine others were injured in that shooting. Walker was originally...
KCRG.com
Train derails in northern Iowa
HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 am, 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge just north of Hampton in the area of 190th St. and 4th St NE. The train was carrying mixed commodities and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the Otter Creek below the bridge.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids FD respond to a commercial structure fire
KCRG.com
Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over Thursday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 p.m. near the 38-mile marker. The grain semi was in the northbound lane...
KCRG.com
Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.
iheart.com
Waterloo Police Investigating Shooting Involving Boy
(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are investigating a shooting just north of downtown. Police say a boy was shot in the arm and back near the intersection of Park Road, Utica Street, Harrison Street, and Oak Avenue around 7:45 Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital in a private car but his condition hasn't been updated. No arrests have been made.
cbs2iowa.com
Campers enjoy, "official end of summer," at MacBride State Park
Many call Labor Day the "official end of summer." On Labor Day many campers were packing up while others were hitting the water at MacBride State Park just west of Solon. Iowa DNR sent out a warning at the start of the holiday weekend about nine waterways potentially contaminated with bacteria.
KCCI.com
Man shot and killed by police in Cedar Rapids identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Police in Cedar Rapids shot a man they say was brandishing a weapon outside HACAP’s Inn Circle Housing, early Tuesday morning, KCRG reports. The man died as a result of the shooting. The man is identified as 22-year-old William Isaac Rich, of Cedar...
cbs2iowa.com
Boy hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Waterloo Thursday evening
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Waterloo Thursday evening. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Waterloo Police responded to the shots fired call around 7:45 pm near the B&R Quality Meats building. Police say they found "ballistic...
tamatoledonews.com
Grundy Center woman arrested for forgery
After a lengthy investigation and several search warrants served in Grundy Center, The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Doni Rene Lang, 43, of Grundy Center, for 10 counts of forgery. Each count is a Class D felony and one count of ongoing criminal conduct a Class B felony.
WPMI
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
KCRG.com
Troopers say body of missing kayaker has been found
KCRG.com
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now facing charges for alleged attack of inmate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 is now facing other charges for allegedly attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021....
