Athens, GA

L.A. Chargers sign former Georgia RB

By J.C. Shelton
 4 days ago
Former Georgia running back Sony Michel signed with the L.A. Chargers on Wednesday.

UGA’s third all-time leading rusher (3,638 yards) was released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday as teams squared-up their 53-man rosters ahead of the 2022 season, which begins next week.

The 2-time Super Bowl champion and 2018 first-round draft pick played three seasons for the New England Patriots and last season with the Super Bowl Champion L.A. Rams.

DawgNation may remember Michel most for his game-winning touchdown to secure the overtime Rose Bowl win and send Georgia to the national championship in 2018.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

