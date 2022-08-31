L.A. Chargers sign former Georgia RB

Former Georgia running back Sony Michel signed with the L.A. Chargers on Wednesday.

UGA’s third all-time leading rusher (3,638 yards) was released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday as teams squared-up their 53-man rosters ahead of the 2022 season, which begins next week.

The 2-time Super Bowl champion and 2018 first-round draft pick played three seasons for the New England Patriots and last season with the Super Bowl Champion L.A. Rams.

DawgNation may remember Michel most for his game-winning touchdown to secure the overtime Rose Bowl win and send Georgia to the national championship in 2018.