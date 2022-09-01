Read full article on original website
Iowa DNR seeks comments on ‘bottle bill’
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules in Iowa’s Administrative Code, a news release says.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota, Iowa reflect on 100 Deadliest Days of Summer campaign
(ABC 6 News) – Labor Day, Monday is the final day of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, a time between Memorial Day and Labor Day where state patrol troopers see more people on roads, and an increase in high-speed crashes. Sergeant Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ourquadcities.com
Gov hopeful DeJear believes Iowans more independent than loyal to D or R label
DeJear fighting uphill as underdog in polls and campaign money. We’re 65 days away from decision day in November. One of Iowa’s big races is for governor. Incumbent Kim Reynolds faces a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear. The most recent poll by the Des Moines Register is from...
cbs2iowa.com
Mathis and Bohannan hold Democratic Event at Sutliff
Lisbon — Saturday evening, Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan held a democratic event at the Sutliff Farm and Cider House. The event included food, live entertainment, refreshments, games, and speeches by elected officials. Elected government officials that spoke during the event include:. Michael Franken - US Senate Candidate. Van...
ourquadcities.com
DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa
Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
WCIA
Iowa Attorney General: Student loan relief may be opportunity for scams
DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller welcomes the Biden administration and U.S. Department of Education’s recent steps to provide relief to federal student loan borrowers and reminds Iowans to be on the lookout for criminals who seek to take advantage of this loan forgiveness opportunity to defraud consumers.
kelo.com
Grant available for rural Iowa fire departments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Grant money is available for Iowa’s rural fire departments to help battle wildfires. Iowa DNR says the Fire Program grant provides 50% reimbursement for wildland fire equipment with a maximum reimbursement grant of $4500 per department. Applications are due on October 15th. The Iowa DNR says the information was mailed out, but the application for the grant can be found on their website at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fire-Prevention/Fire-Protection-Prevention?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Former Republican could join Neb. governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate. Wright, a former Republican who...
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
doniphanherald.com
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
Director of new Iowa Dept. of Health and Human Services says merger closes gaps
(Des Moines, IA) — The director of the newly merged Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the merger closes gaps in programs that were managed by two separate agencies. Iowa H-H-S director Kelly Garcia now oversees a full-time staff of 45-hundred and about thousand private contractors who work on state programs. Garcia was hired to lead the Iowa Department of Human Services in the fall of 2019. She was named acting director of the Iowa Department of Public Health in mid-2020, and those two agencies merged July First. Garcia and her staff are now working on a plan to bring the Department on Aging into the agency.
kjan.com
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Gov. Reynolds Helps Farmers With Harvest Proclamation
As I was driving back to Eastern Iowa, one thing I noticed was how much further along the corn was. While that was a result of some places getting in the fields earlier, the drought is also playing a big role in this. On this drive, I didn’t expect to...
Judge dismisses official's lawsuit against Iowa governor
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former state agency director who claimed Gov. Kim Reynolds fired him after he objected to her diverting federal Medicaid money to pay a member of her staff. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven filed the lawsuit against Reynolds in June 2021, two years after she fired him. In his lawsuit, Foxhoven contended he was fired because he refused to engage in illegal Medicaid fraud. Reynolds denied she did anything wrong, but she refused to say why she fired Foxhoven, apart from stating she chose to go in another direction. Later, she added that Foxhoven’s dismissal was partly related to patient deaths at the Glenwood Resource Center, where Iowans with severe disabilities are treated. In August 2019 Foxhoven sought $2 million in damages from the State Appeal Board, which considers legal claims against the state. He filed the lawsuit after the board denied his claim.
kmaland.com
SIRE, Iowa DNR reach consent order regarding air quality violations
(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs ethanol plant has been hit with a $10,000 penalty for failure to meet state emission standards. In a press release Thursday, officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources stated a consent order was agreed upon with Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC in Council Bluffs, resolving emission level violations per air quality permits through the Iowa DNR along with the $10,000 administrative penalty. Mark Fields is a stack test unit leader with the Iowa DNR's Air Quality Bureau. Fields tells KMA News his department reviewed documentation as early as 2017 of required stack tests involving the ethanol plant's volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and hazardous air pollutants, or HAPs.
