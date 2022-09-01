ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
cbs2iowa.com

Mathis and Bohannan hold Democratic Event at Sutliff

Lisbon — Saturday evening, Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan held a democratic event at the Sutliff Farm and Cider House. The event included food, live entertainment, refreshments, games, and speeches by elected officials. Elected government officials that spoke during the event include:. Michael Franken - US Senate Candidate. Van...
ourquadcities.com

DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa

Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
WCIA

Iowa Attorney General: Student loan relief may be opportunity for scams

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller welcomes the Biden administration and U.S. Department of Education’s recent steps to provide relief to federal student loan borrowers and reminds Iowans to be on the lookout for criminals who seek to take advantage of this loan forgiveness opportunity to defraud consumers.
kelo.com

Grant available for rural Iowa fire departments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Grant money is available for Iowa’s rural fire departments to help battle wildfires. Iowa DNR says the Fire Program grant provides 50% reimbursement for wildland fire equipment with a maximum reimbursement grant of $4500 per department. Applications are due on October 15th. The Iowa DNR says the information was mailed out, but the application for the grant can be found on their website at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fire-Prevention/Fire-Protection-Prevention?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
iheart.com

Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
doniphanherald.com

Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row

Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
B100

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
Western Iowa Today

Director of new Iowa Dept. of Health and Human Services says merger closes gaps

(Des Moines, IA) — The director of the newly merged Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the merger closes gaps in programs that were managed by two separate agencies. Iowa H-H-S director Kelly Garcia now oversees a full-time staff of 45-hundred and about thousand private contractors who work on state programs. Garcia was hired to lead the Iowa Department of Human Services in the fall of 2019. She was named acting director of the Iowa Department of Public Health in mid-2020, and those two agencies merged July First. Garcia and her staff are now working on a plan to bring the Department on Aging into the agency.
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
K92.3

Gov. Reynolds Helps Farmers With Harvest Proclamation

As I was driving back to Eastern Iowa, one thing I noticed was how much further along the corn was. While that was a result of some places getting in the fields earlier, the drought is also playing a big role in this. On this drive, I didn’t expect to...
The Associated Press

Judge dismisses official's lawsuit against Iowa governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former state agency director who claimed Gov. Kim Reynolds fired him after he objected to her diverting federal Medicaid money to pay a member of her staff. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven filed the lawsuit against Reynolds in June 2021, two years after she fired him. In his lawsuit, Foxhoven contended he was fired because he refused to engage in illegal Medicaid fraud. Reynolds denied she did anything wrong, but she refused to say why she fired Foxhoven, apart from stating she chose to go in another direction. Later, she added that Foxhoven’s dismissal was partly related to patient deaths at the Glenwood Resource Center, where Iowans with severe disabilities are treated. In August 2019 Foxhoven sought $2 million in damages from the State Appeal Board, which considers legal claims against the state. He filed the lawsuit after the board denied his claim.
kmaland.com

SIRE, Iowa DNR reach consent order regarding air quality violations

(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs ethanol plant has been hit with a $10,000 penalty for failure to meet state emission standards. In a press release Thursday, officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources stated a consent order was agreed upon with Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC in Council Bluffs, resolving emission level violations per air quality permits through the Iowa DNR along with the $10,000 administrative penalty. Mark Fields is a stack test unit leader with the Iowa DNR's Air Quality Bureau. Fields tells KMA News his department reviewed documentation as early as 2017 of required stack tests involving the ethanol plant's volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and hazardous air pollutants, or HAPs.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

