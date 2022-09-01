Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theberkshireedge.com
Inaugural Authors Guild WIT festival coming to Shakespeare & Company
Lenox — The summer rush is over. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony has closed out the Tanglewood season, kids are back to school, and the Josh Billings RunAground is right around the corner. Just after that event, in the latter part of September, the nation’s oldest and largest defender of...
theberkshireedge.com
SOUTH MOUNTAIN PREVIEW: Telegraph Quartet, Sunday, September 4, at 3 p.m.
Pittsfield — If you’re the type to grumble because all the name-brand string quartets ever play is mostly standard repertoire, then you need to hear the Telegraph Quartet. And you can do so, in person, when South Mountain Concerts begins its 2022 season on Sunday, September 4, at 3 p.m.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Southern Berkshire Chamber Persons of the Year Celebration; farmers market grant; Great Barrington opens ARPA Applications to nonprofits; free nonprofit trainings; Ilana Steinhauer awarded; Old Navy Outlet to open
2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber Business Persons of the Year Celebration. Great Barrington– David Renner and Kevin Schmitz of The Marketplace Kitchen are the 2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Persons of the Year. A celebration will be held in their honor, Wednesday September 14 at 5 p.m. at Catamount Mountain Resort, 17 Nicholson Road, South Egremont, Mass.
theberkshireedge.com
Alf Barbalunga will bring positive change to Berkshire County as Sheriff
I’m writing this letter in support of Alf Barbalunga for Sheriff, whom I have worked alongside for more than 20 years. His experience, proven leadership, and vision for the future are the reasons that allow me to place complete trust in his abilities. Under Alf Barbalunga’s tenure as Chief...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theberkshireedge.com
Community organizer running for state senate
Berkshire County — Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown is one of the two Democratic candidates running for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. The community organizer is running against State Rep. Paul W. Mark of Becket. Both Templeton and Mark are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor.
theberkshireedge.com
Judy Knight endorses Tim Shugrue for District Attorney
In 2018, I ran as a progressive candidate for DA. Now, I’m supporting Tim Shugrue. The depth and breadth of Tim’s legal experience will enable him to actually bring substantive criminal justice reform to Berkshire County. The current DA has not done this, nor will she. This story is one example of how I know this is true.
theberkshireedge.com
State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate
Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
theberkshireedge.com
DA Andrea Harrington deserves re-election
Four years ago, Andrea Harrington made several campaign promises when she ran for Berkshire County District Attorney, and she has delivered on every one of them. She deserves a second term to carry on this work. Most important to me is her promise to divert addicts who commit non-violent crimes away from criminal prosecution.
Comments / 0