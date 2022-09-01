ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, CT

theberkshireedge.com

Inaugural Authors Guild WIT festival coming to Shakespeare & Company

Lenox — The summer rush is over. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony has closed out the Tanglewood season, kids are back to school, and the Josh Billings RunAground is right around the corner. Just after that event, in the latter part of September, the nation’s oldest and largest defender of...
LENOX, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Southern Berkshire Chamber Persons of the Year Celebration; farmers market grant; Great Barrington opens ARPA Applications to nonprofits; free nonprofit trainings; Ilana Steinhauer awarded; Old Navy Outlet to open

2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber Business Persons of the Year Celebration. Great Barrington– David Renner and Kevin Schmitz of The Marketplace Kitchen are the 2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Persons of the Year. A celebration will be held in their honor, Wednesday September 14 at 5 p.m. at Catamount Mountain Resort, 17 Nicholson Road, South Egremont, Mass.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Community organizer running for state senate

Berkshire County — Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown is one of the two Democratic candidates running for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. The community organizer is running against State Rep. Paul W. Mark of Becket. Both Templeton and Mark are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Judy Knight endorses Tim Shugrue for District Attorney

In 2018, I ran as a progressive candidate for DA. Now, I’m supporting Tim Shugrue. The depth and breadth of Tim’s legal experience will enable him to actually bring substantive criminal justice reform to Berkshire County. The current DA has not done this, nor will she. This story is one example of how I know this is true.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate

Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

DA Andrea Harrington deserves re-election

Four years ago, Andrea Harrington made several campaign promises when she ran for Berkshire County District Attorney, and she has delivered on every one of them. She deserves a second term to carry on this work. Most important to me is her promise to divert addicts who commit non-violent crimes away from criminal prosecution.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

