Sid Washburne
4d ago
This article is wrong in the state of Oregon if you do not pass a background check a dealer cannot give you the gun there are so many laws on the books now they’re not being enforced it is not a gun problem it is a metal problem
oregon has turned into trash
4d ago
Can we talk about mental health? It’s not gun control it’s young men who aren’t loved. He said in his manifesto that the lockdowns put him over the edge and if he didn’t have guns he’d still kill. You see any 40 year old women shooting you stores?
New pandemic relief fund for immigrants in Oregon
New pandemic relief funds are now available for immigrants in Oregon.
WWEEK
How Betsy Johnson’s Campaign to Unify Oregon Exposes Its Divisions
Oregon vs. Portland seems to be the theme of this year’s election season. Rural communities resent how Portland has represented the state at large, and Portland is obviously struggling with its own systems of governance. Still, any politician platforming on returning Oregon to anything resembling an Oregon of yore is not campaigning to me: a queer-parented, biracial, mother of a disabled son. Nor are they campaigning to any of my friends, or contemporaries, or basically anyone who isn’t old, rich and white.
These are the Oregon counties with the most seniors
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
ijpr.org
Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations
Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
Editorial: A tragedy in Bend and the last line of defense
No laws kept 20-year-old Ethan B. Miller from buying the AR-15 he used in last Sunday’s shootings at a Safeway store in Bend. No parent, counselor or other adult intervened to thwart Miller’s plans to kill. As best as officials have been able to tell from surveillance video,...
Chronicle
The Youngest Women’s World Elk Calling Champ Is a 12-Year-Old From Oregon
Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
Salinas wants to be a voice for the people in Oregon’s 6th congressional district
Andrea Salinas is no stranger to politics. The democrat from Lake Oswego is running for Congress in Oregon's new 6th congressional district.
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
focushillsboro.com
Why Is Inflation Making Oregon Residents Worried About Their Money As The Election Draws Near?
According to findings from a recent study, Oregon voters continue to be extremely anxious about their own financial situations, and inflation is by far and away their top concern as the general election draws closer. A recent study conducted by DHM Research found that one in four people who are...
Oregon-based hydrogen hub eyes $8B offered in federal funding
An Oregon company thinks it has a shot at claiming some of the $8 billion the federal government is offering to hydrogen hubs.
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
Fox News
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change
GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
centraloregondaily.com
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to about...
Inflation has Oregon voters on edge about their finances as election nears
Inflation is far and away Oregonians’ top concern as the general election approaches, new polling finds, as voters remain acutely concerned about their own finances. A quarter of likely Oregon voters in a new poll by DHM Research listed cost of living as the biggest consideration in their choice for governor. That ranked far above other hot-button issues, among them homelessness (13%), crime (11%), abortion and climate change (10% apiece).
These 2 Oregon housing markets are overdue for a price drop, analysts say
New data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in 10 U.S. cities.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/2 – Jackson County Sheriff Illegal Grow Bust on Carberry Creek, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until further notice. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
focushillsboro.com
Why Did Gov. Kate Brown Send Resources To Fast-growing Wildfire In Remote Ne Oregon ?
In response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has reportedly spread quickly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is forcing evacuations, governor Kate Brown activated the Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday. According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Double Creek Fire near the town of Imnaha...
What to know about the health of honey bee colonies in Oregon
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home
The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation. The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
