Bend, OR

Sid Washburne
4d ago

This article is wrong in the state of Oregon if you do not pass a background check a dealer cannot give you the gun there are so many laws on the books now they’re not being enforced it is not a gun problem it is a metal problem

oregon has turned into trash
4d ago

Can we talk about mental health? It’s not gun control it’s young men who aren’t loved. He said in his manifesto that the lockdowns put him over the edge and if he didn’t have guns he’d still kill. You see any 40 year old women shooting you stores?

WWEEK

How Betsy Johnson’s Campaign to Unify Oregon Exposes Its Divisions

Oregon vs. Portland seems to be the theme of this year’s election season. Rural communities resent how Portland has represented the state at large, and Portland is obviously struggling with its own systems of governance. Still, any politician platforming on returning Oregon to anything resembling an Oregon of yore is not campaigning to me: a queer-parented, biracial, mother of a disabled son. Nor are they campaigning to any of my friends, or contemporaries, or basically anyone who isn’t old, rich and white.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
Chronicle

The Youngest Women’s World Elk Calling Champ Is a 12-Year-Old From Oregon

Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Fox News

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change

GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon

IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to about...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Inflation has Oregon voters on edge about their finances as election nears

Inflation is far and away Oregonians’ top concern as the general election approaches, new polling finds, as voters remain acutely concerned about their own finances. A quarter of likely Oregon voters in a new poll by DHM Research listed cost of living as the biggest consideration in their choice for governor. That ranked far above other hot-button issues, among them homelessness (13%), crime (11%), abortion and climate change (10% apiece).
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/2 – Jackson County Sheriff Illegal Grow Bust on Carberry Creek, Rum Creek Fire Update

AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until further notice. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home

The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation.  The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR

