Ewers with 2 TD passes in Texas debut, a 52-10 win over ULM
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns in his debut at quarterback for Texas and the Longhorns rolled over Louisiana-Monroe 52-10 Saturday night in the season-opener for both programs. The win against an overmatched opponent was still a much-needed one for second-year coach...
No. 2 Montana stifles Demons in season opener
MISSOULA, Montana – After a slow start against No. 2 Montana, the Northwestern State football team found its footing midway through the first half of Saturday’s season opener. Then in a 109-second span near the end of the first half, the Grizzlies recaptured the momentum and re-established the...
Another fight among YCP cadets leads to more arrests
CAMP MINDEN, La. – For the second time in as many weeks, a host of law enforcement agencies had to respond to a fight among cadets in the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden. This time, however, two are accused of jumping a security guard and trying to disarm him, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
