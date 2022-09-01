Read full article on original website
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
WLBT
Jackson residents continue leaning on distribution sites even as water pressure rises inside their homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of people continue relying heavily on water distribution sites, even as crews make progress at the city’s water treatment plants. Some sites are run by state entities and others by churches and non-profits. The latter held several across the Capital City Sunday, including at...
WLBT
Authorities: water pressure should be restored to all Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson says water pressure should be restored to all residents, and most are now experiencing normal pressure. According to a press release, the total output at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has increased to 90 psi, exceeding the city’s goal of 87 psi or better.
WLBT
With system pressure up, could Jackson be closer to having boil water notice lifted?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson officials say the city could begin testing the water again this week if the pressure in the system remains high. Monday, the city reported that pressure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant had reached 87 pounds per square inch, holding steady overnight and into the morning.
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
WLBT
Teenagers, organizations come together to deliver water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We just trying to give back and make sure everybody is straight and have a good time, make sure everybody good who is going through a hard time. That’s why we are going out giving out water to everyone.”. Fourteen-year-old Jamari Robinson and dozens...
Water going fast at distributions around Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many businesses, organizations and neighboring cities are coming together to help get clean water to the people of Jackson. The need for clean drinking water is continuing to grow as Jackson remains under a boil water notice. The New Horizon Church parking lot was filled with vehicles lined up to get […]
City of Jackson ‘will be in an emergency even after water is restored,’ mayor says
The end of the Mississippi city’s crisis requires not just that facilities be fixed, but there be an equitable distribution of resources, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
WLBT
‘No danger to the public’: Ammonia tank leak repair at Jackson water plant to cause controlled flare
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials announced they would be repairing an anhydrous ammonia tank leak at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday. Officials identified the leak earlier this week. According to a press release, authorities will be transferring product from the leaking tank and emptying it for repair....
fox40jackson.com
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
WLBT
Local church to give away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is giving away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. Stronger Hope Church says the giveaway will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 223 Beasley Road in Jackson. “The Stronger Hope Church is committed...
WLBT
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
Houston Chronicle
Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
vicksburgnews.com
New Mt Elem Church collecting water for Jackson residents until noon Saturday
Pastor Leonard Walker at New Mt Elem Church is asking for bottled water donations to add to their collections for Jackson residents suffering the water crisis. “We’ve got two trucks and a trailer out here, just trying to help out any way we can,” Pastor Walker said. Walker...
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: Where to get water
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson officials say progress is being made to restore service to the city's surface water customers. Jackson residents have been without water for about a week because of a problem at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi National Guard will be distributing drinking water...
WLBT
Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has made ‘significant gains’ overnight and into Saturday morning. According to a press release, the total plant output increased to 86 psi, approaching the city’s goal of 87 psi or better. “The outlook...
Governor says state hasn’t received ‘real’ water crisis plan from Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) provided an update on the Jackson water crisis on Monday. According to the governor, water pressure has returned to Jackson customers. He said all of the tanks or full or are refilling as of Monday. Teams are still making repairs and doing maintenance on the O.B. Curtis […]
How the water crisis is impacting Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — (JACKSON, Miss.) -- Jackson, Mississippi, resident Velma Warner says the city's most recent flooding brings up memories of two years past, when Pearl River floods forced many in the Canton Club neighborhood of Northeast Jackson to leave their homes. Though Warner and her family had time...
MSNBC
Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water
Alex Rozier, Environment Reporter, Mississippi Today joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the ongoing challenges for residents of Jackson, Mississippi and leaders in the community as the city enters its second week without clean drinking water.Sept. 4, 2022.
WLBT
Jackson Public Schools to reopen to in-person learning Tuesday, September 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is expected to return to in-person learning beginning Tuesday, September 6. “We have checked water pressure at each school and nearly all are suitable for our scholars and staff to return,” a release from the district states. “However, we are still experiencing low water pressure at Forest Hill High School. We are working on a contingency plan for [students] and staff who attend Forest Hill that will allow them to report to alternate sites for instruction.”
Neighbors glad to see water crisis being addressed
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mount Helm Baptist Church held a water distribution near Downtown Jackson. Families were able to get two cases of water per case until all of the nearly 700 cases were gone. Community members say they’re tired of having to live like this and hope the water crisis will be resolved soon […]
