Jackson, MS

WLBT

Authorities: water pressure should be restored to all Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson says water pressure should be restored to all residents, and most are now experiencing normal pressure. According to a press release, the total output at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has increased to 90 psi, exceeding the city’s goal of 87 psi or better.
WJTV 12

Three Jackson water supersites to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
WJTV 12

Water going fast at distributions around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many businesses, organizations and neighboring cities are coming together to help get clean water to the people of Jackson. The need for clean drinking water is continuing to grow as Jackson remains under a boil water notice. The New Horizon Church parking lot was filled with vehicles lined up to get […]
fox40jackson.com

LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
WLBT

Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
Houston Chronicle

Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
WAPT

Jackson Water Crisis: Where to get water

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson officials say progress is being made to restore service to the city's surface water customers. Jackson residents have been without water for about a week because of a problem at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi National Guard will be distributing drinking water...
WGAU

How the water crisis is impacting Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. — (JACKSON, Miss.) -- Jackson, Mississippi, resident Velma Warner says the city's most recent flooding brings up memories of two years past, when Pearl River floods forced many in the Canton Club neighborhood of Northeast Jackson to leave their homes. Though Warner and her family had time...
WLBT

Jackson Public Schools to reopen to in-person learning Tuesday, September 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is expected to return to in-person learning beginning Tuesday, September 6. “We have checked water pressure at each school and nearly all are suitable for our scholars and staff to return,” a release from the district states. “However, we are still experiencing low water pressure at Forest Hill High School. We are working on a contingency plan for [students] and staff who attend Forest Hill that will allow them to report to alternate sites for instruction.”
WJTV 12

Neighbors glad to see water crisis being addressed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mount Helm Baptist Church held a water distribution near Downtown Jackson. Families were able to get two cases of water per case until all of the nearly 700 cases were gone. Community members say they’re tired of having to live like this and hope the water crisis will be resolved soon […]
